Netflix-Filmsommer 2021

Der Streamingdienst veröffentlichte eine aktualisierte Übersicht.

Bereits Anfang des Jahres kündigten die Verantwortlichen des Streamingdienstes Netflix an, zahlreiche neue Spielfilme zu präsentieren. Ziel des Unternehmens sei es, neben den zahlreichen Serien auch Spielfilme für alle Genres anzubieten. Bereits am Donnerstag macht der Horrorfilm «Things Heard and Seen» mit Amanda Seyfried den Auftakt.

Schon am 30. April kommt die animierte Komödie «The Mitchells vs. The Machines» von den «Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse»-Produzenten Phil Lord und Christopher Miller auf die Plattform. Im Mai debütiert Amy Adams in «The Woman in the Window», der Film ist eine Adaption über eine Agoraphobie, die nach einer Pandemie wieder an Relevanz gewinnt.

Im Juni und Juli bekommen die Abonnenten den Animationsfilm «America: The Motion Picture» zu sehen, ehe Guillermo del Toros «Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans» erscheint. Der August ist mit «The Kissing Booth 3» und «Hes All That», ein Remake von «Shes All That», vollgepackt. Zwischen April und August werden in etwa 30 neue Filme debütieren.

Bislang keinen Termin
Fear Street trilogy
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
The Loud House Movie
Vivo

April
Things Heard & Seen (April 29)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (April 30)

Mai
Monster (May 7)
Oxygen (May 12)
The Woman in the Window (May 14)
Army of the Dead (May 21)
Baggio: the Divine Ponytail (May 26)
Ghost Lab (May 26)
Blue Miracle (May 27)

Juni
Carnaval (June 2)
Awake (June 9)
Wish Dragon (June 11)
Skater Girl (June 11)
Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)
Fatherhood (June 18)
Good on Paper (June 23)
The Ice Road (June 25)
America: the Motion Picture (June 30)
The House of Flowers: the Movie (undated June release)

Juli
Resort to Love (July 29)
The Last Mercenary (July 30)
Blood Red Sky (undated)
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (undated July release)
The Last Letter from Your Lover (undated July release)

August
The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug. 11)
Sweet Girl (Aug. 20)
Hes All That (Aug. 27)
Beckett (Aug. 27)

