Netflix-Filmsommer 2021

Schon am 30. April kommt die animierte Komödie «The Mitchells vs. The Machines» von den «Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse»-Produzenten Phil Lord und Christopher Miller auf die Plattform. Im Mai debütiert Amy Adams in «The Woman in the Window», der Film ist eine Adaption über eine Agoraphobie, die nach einer Pandemie wieder an Relevanz gewinnt.
Im Juni und Juli bekommen die Abonnenten den Animationsfilm «America: The Motion Picture» zu sehen, ehe Guillermo del Toros «Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans» erscheint. Der August ist mit «The Kissing Booth 3» und «Hes All That», ein Remake von «Shes All That», vollgepackt. Zwischen April und August werden in etwa 30 neue Filme debütieren.
Bislang keinen Termin
Fear Street trilogy
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
The Loud House Movie
Vivo
April
Things Heard & Seen (April 29)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (April 30)
Mai
Monster (May 7)
Oxygen (May 12)
The Woman in the Window (May 14)
Army of the Dead (May 21)
Baggio: the Divine Ponytail (May 26)
Ghost Lab (May 26)
Blue Miracle (May 27)
Juni
Carnaval (June 2)
Awake (June 9)
Wish Dragon (June 11)
Skater Girl (June 11)
Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)
Fatherhood (June 18)
Good on Paper (June 23)
The Ice Road (June 25)
America: the Motion Picture (June 30)
The House of Flowers: the Movie (undated June release)
Juli
Resort to Love (July 29)
The Last Mercenary (July 30)
Blood Red Sky (undated)
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (undated July release)
The Last Letter from Your Lover (undated July release)
August
The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug. 11)
Sweet Girl (Aug. 20)
Hes All That (Aug. 27)
Beckett (Aug. 27)
