Hintergrund

73. Primetime Emmy Awards: Die Nominierungen

von

Am Dienstag wurden während eines Livestream-Events die Nominierten der diesjährigen Emmy-Verleihung bekannt gegeben. Die meisten Nominierungen sicherte sich «The Crown» und «The Mandalorian» mit 24 Chancen auf eine Trophäe  alle Nebenkategorien eingerechnet.

Im vergangenen Jahr gingen für die 72. Emmy-Awards, den bedeutendsten Fernsehpreis der USA, so viele Einreichungen ein wie noch nie. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie und den dadurch erschwerten Produktionsbedingungen sah es in diesem Jahr anders aus. Die Auswahl für die Academy of Television Arts & Sciences war dennoch groß und so gaben Ron Cephas Jones («This Is Us») und dessen Tochter Jasmine Cephas Jones («Blindspotting») in einem Livestream-Event am späten Dienstagnachmittag deutscher Zeit die Nominierten bekannt, die nun am 19. September auf eine Trophäe hoffen dürfen, wenn Cedric The Entertainer im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles auf die Bühne tritt.

Als Favoriten auf die meisten Nominierungen ging Netflix «The Crown» ins Rennen. Nun ist klar, dass die Drama-Serie diesem Anspruch gerecht wurde, denn insgesamt kommt sie auf 24 Nominierungen  zusammen mit Disney+ «The Mandalorian» holte man die meisten Nominierungen in allen Kategorien. In der prestigeträchtigen Kategorie beste Miniserie wurden «I May Destroy You», «Mare of Easttown», «The Queens Gambit», «The Underground Railroad» und «WandaVision» mit einer Nominierung bedacht. Um die Auszeichnung als beste Dramaserie kämpfen derweil «Bridgerton», «Lovecraft Country», «Pose», «The Boys», «The Crown», «The Handmaids Tale» und «The Mandalorian» sowie «This Is Us». Als beste Comedyserie wurden «black-ish», «Cobra Kai», «Emily in Paris», «Hacks», «The Flight Attendant», «The Kominsky Method», «Pen15» und «Ted Lasso» nominiert.

In der Kategorie bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie haben Regé-Jean Page («Bridgerton»), Jonathan Majors («Lovecraft Country»), Matthew Rhys «Perry Mason», Billy Porter («Pose»), Josh OConnor «The Crown» und Sterling K. Brown «This Is Us») die Chance auf die goldene Trophäe. Als beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie dürfen Uzo Aduba («In Treatment»), Jurnee Smollett («Lovecraft Country»), Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin (jeweils für «The Crown» sowie Elizabeth Moss («The Handmaids Tale») und Mj Rodriguez («Pose»), die damit als erste Transgender-Frau in einer der Haupt-Schauspiel-Kategorien nominiert wurde, auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen. Zuvor waren als offen transsexuelle Darsteller lediglich Laverne Cox als beste Gastdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie und Rain Valdez als beste Schauspielerin in einer kurzen Comedy- oder Dramaserie nominiert gewesen.

Als bester Comedy-Hauptdarsteller wurden Michael Douglas («The Kominsky Method»), Jason Sudeikis «Ted Lasso», Anthony Anderson («black-ish»), Kenen Thompson («Kenan») und William H. Macy («Shameless») mit einer Nominierung bedacht, während als beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedyserie Aidy Bryant («Shrill»), Kaley Cuoco («The Flight Attendant»), Tracee Ellis Ross («black-ish»), Jean Smart («Hacks») und Allison Janney («Mom») ins Rennen gehen. Blickt man insgesamt auf das Feld, fällt auf, dass HBO (130) knapp vor Netflix (129) die meisten Nominierungen geholt hat.

CBS überträgt die Preisverleihung, die von Cedric The Entertainer moderiert wird, am Sonntag, den 19. September. Die Gala wird zudem auf Paramount+ gestreamt.

Die wichtigsten Kategorien

(Alle weiteren Nominierungen finden Sie hier [PDF der TV-Akademie])
Drama-Serie
- «The Boys» (Amazon)
- «Bridgerton» (Netflix)
- «The Crown» (Netflix)
- «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- «The Mandalorian» (Disney+)
- «Pose» (FX)
- «This Is Us» (NBC)

Comedy-Serie
- «Black-ish» (ABC)
- «Kobra Kai» (Netflix)
- «Emily in Paris» (Netflix)
- «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- «The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
- «Pen15» (Hulu)
- «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)

Miniserie
- «I May Destroy You» (HBO)
- «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
- «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- «The Underground Railroad» (Amazon)
- «WandaVision» (Disney+)

Schauspieler in einer Drama-Serie
- Sterling K. Brown für «This Is Us» (NBC)
- Jonathan Majors für «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- Josh OConnor für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Regé-Jean Page für «Bridgerton» (Netflix)
- Billy Porter für «Pose» (FX)
- Matthew Rhys für «Perry Mason» (HBO)

Schauspielerin in einer Drama-Serie
- Uzo Aduba für «In Treatment» (HBO)
- Olivia Colman für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Emma Corrin für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Elisabeth Moss für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Mj Rodriguez für «Pose» (FX)
- Jurnee Smollett für «Lovecroft Country» (HBO)

Schauspieler in einer Comedy-Serie
- Anthony Anderson für «Black-ish» (ABC)
- Michael Douglas für «The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
- William H. Macy für «Shameless» (Showtime)
- Jason Sudeikis für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Kenan Thomson für «Kenan» (NBC)

Beste Schauspielerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Aidy Bryant für «Shrill» (Hulu)
- Kaley Cuoco für «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- Allison Jannes für «Mom» (CBS)
- Tracee Ellis Ross für «Black-ish» (ABC)
- Jean Smart für «Hacks» (HBO Max)

Schauspieler in einer Miniserie oder Film
- Paul Bettany für «WandaVision» (Disney+)
- Hugh Grant für «The Undoing» (HBO)
- Ewan McGregor für «Halston» (Netflix)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Leslie Odon Jr. für «Hamilton» (Disney+)

Schauspielerin in einer Miniserie oder Film
- Michaela Coel für «I May Destroy You» (HBO)
- Cynthia Erivo für «Genius: Aretha» (National Geographic)
- Elizabeth Olsen für «WandaVision» (Disney+)
- Anya Taylor-Joy für «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet für «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)

Nebendarsteller einer Drama-Serie
- Giancarlo Esposito für «The Mandalorian» (Disney+)
- O-T Fangbenie für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- John Lithgow für «Perry Mason» (HBO)
- Tobias Menzies für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Max Minghelle für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Chris Sullivan für «This Is Us» (NBC)
- Bradley Whitford für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Michael K. Williams für «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)

Nebendarstellerin einer Drama-Serie
- Gillian Anderson für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Helena Bonham Carter für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Madeline Brewer für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Ann Dowd für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Aunjanue Ellis für «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- Emerald Fennell für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Yvonne Strahovski für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Samira Wiles für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)

Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins für «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- Raul Reiser für «The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
- Kenan Thompson für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Bowen Yang für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Brett Goldstein für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Brendan Hunt für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Nick Mohammes für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Swift für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)

Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Rosie Perenz für «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- Hannah Einbinder für «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- Aidy Bryant für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Kate McKinnon für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Cecily Strong für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Juno Temple für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)

Nebendarsteller einer Miniserie oder Film
- Daveen Diigs für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Jonathan Groff für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Anthony Ramos für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Paapa Essiedu für «I May Destroy You» (HBO)
- Evan Peters für «Mare of Esttown» (HBO)
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster für «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)

Nebendarstellerin einer Miniserie oder Film
- Renée Elise Goldsberry für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Phillipa Soo für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Julianne Nicholson für «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
- Jean Smart für «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
- Moses Ingram für «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- Kathryn Hahn für «WandaVision» (Disney+)

Reality-Competition
- «The Amazing Race» (CBS)
- «Nail It» (Netflix)
- «RuPauls Drag Race» (VH1)
- «Top Chef» (Bravo)
- «The Voice» (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series
- «A Black Lady Sketch Show» (HBO)
- «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)

Variety Talk-Serie
- «Conan» (TBS)
- «The Daily Show» (Comedy Central)
- «Jimmy Kimmel Live» (ABC)
- «Last Week Tonight» (HBO)
- «The Last Show» (CBS)

Fernsehfilm
- «Dolly Partons Christmas on The Square» (Netflx)
- «Oslo» (HBO Max)
- «Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia» (Lifetime)
- «Sylvies Love» (Amazon)
- «Uncle Frank» (Amazon)

Titelmusik
- «Alien v. Farrow» (HBO)
- «Bridgerton» (Netflix)
- «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- «WandaVision» (Netflix)

Vorspann
- «Between the World And Me» (HBO)
- «The Good Lord Bird» (Showtime)
- «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- «Raised by Wolves» (HBO Max)
- «WandaVision» (Disney+)

Animationsserie
- «Big Mouth» (Netflix)
- «Bobs Burgers» (FOX)
- «Genndy Tartkovskys Primal» (Adult Swim)
- «The Simpsons» (FOX)
- «South Park: The Pandemic Special» (Comedy Central)

Mehr als zehn Nominierungen (Alle Kategorien)


- «The Crown» (24x)
- «The Mandalorian» (24x)
- «WandaVision» (23x)
- «The Handmaids Tale» (21x)
- «Saturday Night Live» (21x)
- «Lovecraft Country» (18x)
- «Das Damengambit» (18x)
- «Mare of Easttown» (16x)
- «Hacks» (15x)
- «Bridgerton» (12x)
- «Hamilton» (12x)

Übersicht nach Networks


A&E (4x)
- History (3x)
- Lifetime (1x)

AMC (1x)

Apple (35x)

Discovery (5x)
- Discovery Channel (3x)
- Discovery+ (1x)
- HGTV (1x)

Facebook (3x)

FOX (7x)

NBC Universal (56x)
- Bravo (8x)
- NBC (46x)
- Peacock (2x)

Netflix (129x)

PBS (3x)

Amazon (18x)

Roku mit Quibi (8x)

ViacomCBS (54x)
- CBS (26x)
- Comedy Central (3x)
- Paramount Network (1x)
- Paramount+ (6x)
- Pluto (1x)
- Showtime (6x)
- VH1 (11x)

YouTube (5x)

Walt Disney (146x)
- ABC (23x)
- Disney+ (71x)
- Freeform (1x)
- FX (16x)
- Hulu (25x)
- National Geographic (10x)

Warner Media (138x)
- Adult Swim (2x)
- CNN (4x)
- HBO/HBO Max (130x)
- TBS (2x)

BlumHouse.com (1x)

vorheriger Artikel
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel

