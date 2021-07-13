73. Primetime Emmy Awards: Die Nominierungen

Als Favoriten auf die meisten Nominierungen ging Netflix «The Crown» ins Rennen. Nun ist klar, dass die Drama-Serie diesem Anspruch gerecht wurde, denn insgesamt kommt sie auf 24 Nominierungen zusammen mit Disney+ «The Mandalorian» holte man die meisten Nominierungen in allen Kategorien. In der prestigeträchtigen Kategorie beste Miniserie wurden «I May Destroy You», «Mare of Easttown», «The Queens Gambit», «The Underground Railroad» und «WandaVision» mit einer Nominierung bedacht. Um die Auszeichnung als beste Dramaserie kämpfen derweil «Bridgerton», «Lovecraft Country», «Pose», «The Boys», «The Crown», «The Handmaids Tale» und «The Mandalorian» sowie «This Is Us». Als beste Comedyserie wurden «black-ish», «Cobra Kai», «Emily in Paris», «Hacks», «The Flight Attendant», «The Kominsky Method», «Pen15» und «Ted Lasso» nominiert.
In der Kategorie bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie haben Regé-Jean Page («Bridgerton»), Jonathan Majors («Lovecraft Country»), Matthew Rhys «Perry Mason», Billy Porter («Pose»), Josh OConnor «The Crown» und Sterling K. Brown «This Is Us») die Chance auf die goldene Trophäe. Als beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie dürfen Uzo Aduba («In Treatment»), Jurnee Smollett («Lovecraft Country»), Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin (jeweils für «The Crown» sowie Elizabeth Moss («The Handmaids Tale») und Mj Rodriguez («Pose»), die damit als erste Transgender-Frau in einer der Haupt-Schauspiel-Kategorien nominiert wurde, auf eine Auszeichnung hoffen. Zuvor waren als offen transsexuelle Darsteller lediglich Laverne Cox als beste Gastdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie und Rain Valdez als beste Schauspielerin in einer kurzen Comedy- oder Dramaserie nominiert gewesen.
Als bester Comedy-Hauptdarsteller wurden Michael Douglas («The Kominsky Method»), Jason Sudeikis «Ted Lasso», Anthony Anderson («black-ish»), Kenen Thompson («Kenan») und William H. Macy («Shameless») mit einer Nominierung bedacht, während als beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedyserie Aidy Bryant («Shrill»), Kaley Cuoco («The Flight Attendant»), Tracee Ellis Ross («black-ish»), Jean Smart («Hacks») und Allison Janney («Mom») ins Rennen gehen. Blickt man insgesamt auf das Feld, fällt auf, dass HBO (130) knapp vor Netflix (129) die meisten Nominierungen geholt hat.
CBS überträgt die Preisverleihung, die von Cedric The Entertainer moderiert wird, am Sonntag, den 19. September. Die Gala wird zudem auf Paramount+ gestreamt.
Die wichtigsten Kategorien(Alle weiteren Nominierungen finden Sie hier [PDF der TV-Akademie])
Drama-Serie
- «The Boys» (Amazon)
- «Bridgerton» (Netflix)
- «The Crown» (Netflix)
- «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- «The Mandalorian» (Disney+)
- «Pose» (FX)
- «This Is Us» (NBC)
Comedy-Serie
- «Black-ish» (ABC)
- «Kobra Kai» (Netflix)
- «Emily in Paris» (Netflix)
- «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- «The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
- «Pen15» (Hulu)
- «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
Miniserie
- «I May Destroy You» (HBO)
- «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
- «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- «The Underground Railroad» (Amazon)
- «WandaVision» (Disney+)
Schauspieler in einer Drama-Serie
- Sterling K. Brown für «This Is Us» (NBC)
- Jonathan Majors für «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- Josh OConnor für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Regé-Jean Page für «Bridgerton» (Netflix)
- Billy Porter für «Pose» (FX)
- Matthew Rhys für «Perry Mason» (HBO)
Schauspielerin in einer Drama-Serie
- Uzo Aduba für «In Treatment» (HBO)
- Olivia Colman für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Emma Corrin für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Elisabeth Moss für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Mj Rodriguez für «Pose» (FX)
- Jurnee Smollett für «Lovecroft Country» (HBO)
Schauspieler in einer Comedy-Serie
- Anthony Anderson für «Black-ish» (ABC)
- Michael Douglas für «The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
- William H. Macy für «Shameless» (Showtime)
- Jason Sudeikis für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Kenan Thomson für «Kenan» (NBC)
Beste Schauspielerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Aidy Bryant für «Shrill» (Hulu)
- Kaley Cuoco für «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- Allison Jannes für «Mom» (CBS)
- Tracee Ellis Ross für «Black-ish» (ABC)
- Jean Smart für «Hacks» (HBO Max)
Schauspieler in einer Miniserie oder Film
- Paul Bettany für «WandaVision» (Disney+)
- Hugh Grant für «The Undoing» (HBO)
- Ewan McGregor für «Halston» (Netflix)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Leslie Odon Jr. für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
Schauspielerin in einer Miniserie oder Film
- Michaela Coel für «I May Destroy You» (HBO)
- Cynthia Erivo für «Genius: Aretha» (National Geographic)
- Elizabeth Olsen für «WandaVision» (Disney+)
- Anya Taylor-Joy für «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet für «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
Nebendarsteller einer Drama-Serie
- Giancarlo Esposito für «The Mandalorian» (Disney+)
- O-T Fangbenie für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- John Lithgow für «Perry Mason» (HBO)
- Tobias Menzies für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Max Minghelle für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Chris Sullivan für «This Is Us» (NBC)
- Bradley Whitford für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Michael K. Williams für «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
Nebendarstellerin einer Drama-Serie
- Gillian Anderson für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Helena Bonham Carter für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Madeline Brewer für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Ann Dowd für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Aunjanue Ellis für «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- Emerald Fennell für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Yvonne Strahovski für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
- Samira Wiles für «The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins für «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- Raul Reiser für «The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
- Kenan Thompson für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Bowen Yang für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Brett Goldstein für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Brendan Hunt für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Nick Mohammes für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Swift für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Rosie Perenz für «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- Hannah Einbinder für «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- Aidy Bryant für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Kate McKinnon für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Cecily Strong für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Juno Temple für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham für «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
Nebendarsteller einer Miniserie oder Film
- Daveen Diigs für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Jonathan Groff für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Anthony Ramos für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Paapa Essiedu für «I May Destroy You» (HBO)
- Evan Peters für «Mare of Esttown» (HBO)
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster für «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
Nebendarstellerin einer Miniserie oder Film
- Renée Elise Goldsberry für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Phillipa Soo für «Hamilton» (Disney+)
- Julianne Nicholson für «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
- Jean Smart für «Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
- Moses Ingram für «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- Kathryn Hahn für «WandaVision» (Disney+)
Reality-Competition
- «The Amazing Race» (CBS)
- «Nail It» (Netflix)
- «RuPauls Drag Race» (VH1)
- «Top Chef» (Bravo)
- «The Voice» (NBC)
Variety Sketch Series
- «A Black Lady Sketch Show» (HBO)
- «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
Variety Talk-Serie
- «Conan» (TBS)
- «The Daily Show» (Comedy Central)
- «Jimmy Kimmel Live» (ABC)
- «Last Week Tonight» (HBO)
- «The Last Show» (CBS)
Fernsehfilm
- «Dolly Partons Christmas on The Square» (Netflx)
- «Oslo» (HBO Max)
- «Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia» (Lifetime)
- «Sylvies Love» (Amazon)
- «Uncle Frank» (Amazon)
Titelmusik
- «Alien v. Farrow» (HBO)
- «Bridgerton» (Netflix)
- «The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- «WandaVision» (Netflix)
Vorspann
- «Between the World And Me» (HBO)
- «The Good Lord Bird» (Showtime)
- «Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
- «Das Damengambit» (Netflix)
- «Raised by Wolves» (HBO Max)
- «WandaVision» (Disney+)
Animationsserie
- «Big Mouth» (Netflix)
- «Bobs Burgers» (FOX)
- «Genndy Tartkovskys Primal» (Adult Swim)
- «The Simpsons» (FOX)
- «South Park: The Pandemic Special» (Comedy Central)
Mehr als zehn Nominierungen (Alle Kategorien)
- «The Crown» (24x)
- «The Mandalorian» (24x)
- «WandaVision» (23x)
- «The Handmaids Tale» (21x)
- «Saturday Night Live» (21x)
- «Lovecraft Country» (18x)
- «Das Damengambit» (18x)
- «Mare of Easttown» (16x)
- «Hacks» (15x)
- «Bridgerton» (12x)
- «Hamilton» (12x)
Übersicht nach Networks
A&E (4x)
- History (3x)
- Lifetime (1x)
AMC (1x)
Apple (35x)
Discovery (5x)
- Discovery Channel (3x)
- Discovery+ (1x)
- HGTV (1x)
Facebook (3x)
FOX (7x)
NBC Universal (56x)
- Bravo (8x)
- NBC (46x)
- Peacock (2x)
Netflix (129x)
PBS (3x)
Amazon (18x)
Roku mit Quibi (8x)
ViacomCBS (54x)
- CBS (26x)
- Comedy Central (3x)
- Paramount Network (1x)
- Paramount+ (6x)
- Pluto (1x)
- Showtime (6x)
- VH1 (11x)
YouTube (5x)
Walt Disney (146x)
- ABC (23x)
- Disney+ (71x)
- Freeform (1x)
- FX (16x)
- Hulu (25x)
- National Geographic (10x)
Warner Media (138x)
- Adult Swim (2x)
- CNN (4x)
- HBO/HBO Max (130x)
- TBS (2x)
BlumHouse.com (1x)
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel