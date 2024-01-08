81. Golden Globes: Die Gewinner

US-Fernsehen

Hollywood Foreign Press Association zeichnete «Succession» als Serie des Jahres aus. Bester Film wurde «Oppenheimer».

Bester Film - Drama

Bester Film  Musical oder Comedy

Beste Film-Regie

Bestes Drehbuch

Bester Schauspieler - Drama

Beste Schauspielerin - Drama

Bester Schauspieler  Musical oder Komödie

Beste Schauspielerin  Musical oder Komödie

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Beste Serie - Drama

Beste Serie  Musical oder Comedy

Bester Schauspieler, Drama

Beste Schauspielerin, Drama

Bester Schauspieler, Musical oder Comedy

Beste Schauspielerin, Musical oder Comedy

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Beste Miniserie, Fernsehfilm oder Anthologie

Bester Schauspieler in einer Miniserie, Fernsehfilm oder Anthologie

Beste Schauspielerin in einer Miniserie, Fernsehfilm oder Anthologie

Bester Film-Score

Beste fremdsprachiger Film

Bester Film-Song

Bester animierter Film

Bestes Stand-Up

Erfolg im Kino und an der Kinokasse

In der Nacht wurden in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika die 81. Golden Globe Awards verliehen. Einmal mehr traf sich die Unterhaltungsindustrie im Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Oscar-Produzent Glenn Weiss führte in diesem Jahr Regie und inszenierte den Comedian und Moderator des Abends, Jo Koy. Die Entscheidung der Hollywood Foreign Press Association wurde in diesem Jahr nicht von NBC übertragen, sondern CBS sicherte sich die Rechte.- «Killers of the Flower Moon»- «Maestro»- «Past Lives»- «The Zone of Interest»- «Anatomy of a Fall»- «Barbie»- «American Fiction»- «The Holdovers»- «May December»- «Air»- Bradley Cooper für «Maestro»- Greta Gerwig für «Barbie»- Yorgos Lanthimos für «Poor Things»- Martin Scorsese für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Celing Song für «Past Lives»- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach für «Barbie»- Tony McNamara für «Poor Things»- Christopher Nolan für «Oppenheimer»- Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Celing Song für «Past Lives»- Bradley Cooper für «Maestro»- Leonardo DiCaprio für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Colman Domingo für «Rustin»- Andrew Scott für «All of Us Strangers»- Barry Keoghan für «Saltburn»- Carey Mulligan für «Maestro»- Sandra Hüller für «Anatomy of a Fall»- Annette Bening für «Nyad»- Greta Lee für «Past Lives»- Cailee Spaeny für «Priscilla»- Nicolas Cage für «Dream Scenario»- Timothee Chalamet für «Wonka»- Matt Damon für «Air»- Joaquin Phoenix für «Beau is Afraid»- Jeffrey Wright für «American Fiction»- Fantasia Barrio für «The Color Purple»- Jennifer Lawrence für «No Hard Feelings»- Natalia Portman für «May December»- Alma Pöysti für «Fallen Leaves»- Margot Robbie für «Barbie»- Willem Dafoe für «Poor Things»- Robert DeNiro für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Ryan Gosling für «Barbie»- Charles Melton für «May December»- Mark Ruffalo für «Poor Things»- Emily Blunt für «Oppenheimer»- Danielle Brooks für «The Color Purple»- Jodie Foster für «Nyad»- Julianne Moore für «May December»- Rosamunde Pike für «Saltburn»- «1923» (Paramount+)- «The Crown» (Netflix)- «The Diplomat» (Netflix)- «The Last of Us» (HBO)- «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- «Jury Duty» (Freevee)- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Barry» (HBO)- Pedro Pascal für «The Last of Us» (HBO)- Jeremy Strom für «Succession» (HBO)- Brian Cox für «Successison» (HBO)- Gary Oldman für «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)- Dominic West für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Bella Ramsey für «The Last of Us» (HBO)- Emma Stone für «The Curse» (Paramount+)- Helen Mirren für «1923» (Paramount+)- Imelda Staunton für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Kerii Russel für «The Diplomat» (Netflix)- Bill Hader für «Barry» (HBO)- Steve Martin für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Martin Short für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Jason Segel für «Shrinking» (AppleTV+)- Jason Sudeikis für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Natasha Lyonne für «Poker Face» (Peacock)- Quinta Brunson für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Rachel Brosnahan für «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)- Selena Gomez für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Ella Fanning für «The Great» (Hulu)- Billy Crudup für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- James Marsden für «Jury Duty» (Frevee)- Ebon Moss-Bachrach für «The Bear» (Hulu)- Alan Ruck für «Succession» (HBO)- Alexander Skargard für «Succession» (HBO)- Abby Elliot für «The Bear» (Hulu)- Christiana Ricci für «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)- Hannah Waddingham für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- J. Smith-Cameron für «Succession» (HBO)- Meryl Streep für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Lessions in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- «Daisy Jones & the Six» (Amazon)- «All the Light We Cannot See» (Netflix)- «Fellow Travelers» (Showtime)- «Fargo» (FX)- David Oyelowo für «Lawmen: Bass Reeves» (Paramount+)- Jon Hamm für «Fargo» (Showtime)- Matt Bomer für «Fellow Travelers» (Showtime)- Sam Clafin für «Daisy Jones & The Six» (Amazon)- Woody Harrelson für «White House Plumbers» (Showtime)- Riley Keough für «Daisy Jones & The Six» (Amazon)- Brie Larson für «Lessons in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- Elizabeth Olsen für «Love and Death» (Max)- Juno Temple für «Fargo» (FX)- Rachel Weisz für «Dead Ringers» (Amazon)- Jerskin Fendrix für «Poor Things»- Robbie Robertson für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Mica Levi für «The Zone of Interest»- Daniel Pemberton für «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»- Joe Hisaishi für «The Boy and the Heron»- «Fallen Leaves» (Finnland)- «Io Capitano» (Italien)- «Past Lives» (USA)- «Society of the Snow» (Spanien)- «The Zone of Interest» (Großbritannien)- Dance the Night aus «Barbie»- Addicted to Romance aus «She Came to Me»- Peaches aus «Super Mario Bros. Movie»- Im Just Ken aus «Barbie»- Road to Freedom aus «Rustin»- «Elemental»- «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»- «Super Mario Bros Movie»- «Suzume»- «Wish»- «Trevor Noah: Where Was I»- «Chris Rock: Selective Outrage»- «Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact»- «Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love»- «Wanda Sykes: Im a Entertainment»- «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3»- «John Wick: Chapter 4»- «Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning Part One»- «Oppenheimer»- «Spider.Man: Across the Spider-Verse»- «The Super Mario Bros. Movie»- «Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour»