Nina Menkes: 'Cultural awareness has changed'

Fabian Riedner von 01. September 2023, 00:01 Uhr

"Brainwashed" director Menkes talks about transforming the cultural upheaval of the American film industry in a the interview.

Has sexism in American cinema changed or become less in recent years?

How do you evaluate Barbie in light of your documentary "Brainwashed"?

If you look at it from the perspective of the Brainwashed movie: Greta Gerwig most definitely does not use male gaze-style shot design for her women characters. We do not see close ups of any female butts, we do not see the camera panning the bodies of naked women, in fact we do not see naked women on display at all. So thats pretty exciting. As far as the content, thats something a lot of people have talked about, and you can analyze it in many different ways. But no matter what, having a big budget Hollywood blockbuster that also had a massive advertising budget, that is presenting a feminist message where the women are subjects and theyre talking about the problem of being a woman, whether you love every moment or not--whether you think its too simple and/or too capitalistic: there are various complaints you can make about this movie, but fact is, its a drastic shift from the usual macho blockbusters that we have been seeing until now. And I would say its a very welcome shift.



You outline the problem of sexism as a triangle: visual language of cinema - discrimination at the workplace (film set) and abuse/assault on site. How can we end this triangle?

The more awareness, the more light that is shone on the issue, the more change we will start to see. And we have seen change: since the actions in 2015 against the Hollywood Studios and the #MeToo movement, since so many people have spoken out about their experiencesthe cultural consciousness has shifted. And right now, we are seeing change again, because the Labor Union movement that has now erupted in the United States has shown the huge unfairness and inequality for workers versus the very wealthy and exploitative corporations and of course of those corporations- 90 % of the people on the top- that really are raking in the profits are white men. So, all of this awareness, I do believe, is starting to make a change. You know, if people are unaware of something, its just going to sit there and its not going to move. But when you have a worldwide shift in consciousness, then it can start to make a difference. I mean, we're not all the way, there is still a massive amount of work change needed. But for example, if you go back even a few years, lets say five years ago in Cannes, there were three women directors in competition. And if you go back 10 years, I think it was a hundred percent male, or even seven years. But Now, this year- they would be embarrassed, they would die of embarrassment if they had an all male competition They wont do it. So that shows that people in power have, finally, been listening. They are affected. They cant quite keep doing the same old, same old, although looking at movies like Oppenheimer, you have to wonder...



The case of Harvey Weinstein brought the extent of sexism and assault to the attention of the public. Could this be considered a turning point?

Definitely! The first turning point was obviously Maria Giese in 2015, the employment action which in many ways laid the groundwork for the #MeToo movement. But yes, the Weinstein story was huge, and it has changed the way that people act on sets. I think many people are now a little embarrassed, you know? Before, it was just a free for all. It was normal and expected that almost every young actress who walked on a set pretty much had to have sex with the producer and maybe also the director if she wanted to keep her job. But that has changed now.



Numerous filmmakers said that Weinsteins behaviour had been an open secret for years. That is a big problem, isnt it?

I have to emphasise again how much of a change Maria Giese and the MeToo movement have caused. Suddenly there was an awareness for the fact that producers, film directors and people on a film set in general were 95% white males and that many of those people had abused their power. For so long everyone had accepted a situation that is actually not only horrible but also completely illegal. It was a shock, you know, that it was finally said out loud and in public. Because with all that came the conclusion that of course, if youre an actress, you would have had have to sleep with Harvey Weinstein to keep your job, but he was just one of many. He became the poster boy for sexual abuse/assault but of course thousands of other men did the exact same thing. Thats a big problem, but the employment action against the studios, the #MeToo movement and the fact that a lot of big names finally came forward to say this happened to me have caused a shift. Once it was out in the open, it could never be the same--and that is where we return to my point from before, once you shine a light on something, it changes, it cant keep happening. Now everyone knows and people are talking, in public, on social media, in court, so it this routine cannot continue in the same way it used to, and thats great, of course. Better late than never.



How should we actually evaluate the testimony of Rose McGowan, who publicly accused Weinstein but ultimately did not submit any evidence? The court later dismissed her case, and McGowan has not taken on a project since.

I cannot say anything about this specific case because I have not followed it closely. I just dont know all the details. What I can say about the women who have shared their experiences is that coming forward to face a powerful man or a powerful organization is very, very scary and very, very uncomfortable. Youre putting yourself in a position where youre going to be attacked, where youre going to be laughed at, where they are going to try to destroy your reputation in every way possible. So, the women that have come forward should really be congratulated for their bravery.



Is there too much emphasis on good looks in cinema? There are actors who are not considered as (objectively/generically) good looking as other A-listers, yet they got offered good roles.

Lets make a very important point that it is male actors who do not have to be classically good-looking: tall and perfect. There are so many examples of that, from Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino to many others. Even older men like Clint Eastwood, though he was once more classically handsome, is still acting in his nineties and many people think thats really sexy and exciting. Harrison Ford at age 80 was called the new, sexy star of Captain America. The being perfectly beautiful and never being over 40 in order to qualify as an exciting, hot actress, thats reserved only for women.



Do we even need beautiful people in film and television if the script is good?

In "Brainwashed," you also address the camera work that creeps up on butt-level. Is the stylistic device suboptimal for cinema?

Well, my personal approach is not to tell people what to do. I dont like to be the police that tells you how to make your film. What I am asking people to do is watch Brainwashed and think about the way that shot design has been gendered, the way that male actors and female actors have been shot differently, and then decide if you would like to continue shooting that way or not. Its not for me to say how to shoot your movie, just take a look and then decide. What I am calling for is consciousness and awareness. And then what people do with that awareness of gendered shot design is their business.



You have observed that white men in particular want to keep to themselves when working on set and employ other white men. Why do these people want to keep to themselves?

To be honest, I think its almost a natural reaction. If youve been on film sets, and all you ever saw was a bunch of white men, and youve been on a hundred film sets and they are all exactly like that, and you are also a white man, then when you hire someone, youre just going to do the same thing. It really takes a strong person, a strong mind, to say wait a minute, somethings wrong here". And of course, the people who notice it are the people who have been excluded. The white guys usually dont notice it, but we notice it.



