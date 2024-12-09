82. Golden Globe Awards: Die Nominierten

Schwerpunkt

Der Spielfilm «Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaums» ist für den Golden Globe nominiert. Bei den Serien überraschte Netflix mit der zweiten «Squid Game»-Staffel.

Best Motion Picture  Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama

Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Director  Motion Picture

Best Screenplay  Motion Picture

Best Original Score  Motion Picture

Best Original Song  Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture  Animated

Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Mindy Kaling und Morris Chestnut haben am frühen Montagmorgen in Los Angeles die Nominierungen für die 82. Verleihung der Golden Globe Awards bekannt gegeben. Die Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) würdigt am 5. Januar 2025 die besten Leistungen aus Film und Fernsehen und vergibt den Preis in insgesamt 27 Kategorien. Oscar-Preisträger Edward Berger darf sich Hoffnungen auf seine nächste große Hollywood-Auszeichnung machen, denn er selbst wurde in der Kategorie Best Director zusammen mit Jacques Audiard, Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat und Payal Kapadia nominiert.Bergers Filmgeht auch in der Sparte Best Motion Picture  Drama ins Rennen. Darin sind auchundnominiert. Die meisten Film-Nominierungen erhielt, der französische Film von Jacques Audiard darf auf zehn goldene Kugeln hoffen.Im TV-Bereich führt die Hulu/FX-Seriemit fünf Nominierungen das Feld an. Unter anderem geht man in der Kategorie Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy an den Start. Darin sind auch(ABC), Netflixvon HBO/Max, sowie(Netflix) und(Hulu) vertreten. Auch in der Drama-Kategorie führt Netflix mit zwei Nominierungen das Feld an. So sindundvom kalifornischen Streamer nominiert. Zudem dürfen(Peacock),(Prime Video),(FX/Hulu) und(Apple TV+) auf einen Preis hoffen. In der Mini- bzw. Anthology-Serien ist Netflix sogar dreimal vertreten:und. Das Feld komplettierenvon Apple TV+ und die beiden HBO-SerienundDie Verleihung der Golden Globes 2025 wird am Sonntag, den 5. Januar, live auf CBS ausgestrahlt und in den USA zusätzlich auf Paramount+ gestreamt. Host ist diesmal Nikki Glaser, die in der Kategorie Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television gemeinsam mit Jamie Foxx, Seth Meyers, Adam Sandler, Ali Wong und Ramy Youssef selbst auf einen Golde Globe hoffen darf. «The Brutalist» «A Complete Unknown» «Conclave» «Dune: Part Two» «Nickel Boys» «September 5» Adrien Brody, «The Brutalist» Timothée Chalamet, «A Complete Unknown» Daniel Craig, «Queer» Colman Domingo, «Sing Sing» Ralph Fiennes, «Conclave» Sebastian Stan, «The Apprentice» Pamela Anderson, «The Last Showgirl» Angelina Jolie, «Maria» Nicole Kidman, «Babygirl» Tilda Swinton, «The Room Next Door» Fernanda Torres, «Im Still Here» Kate Winslet, «Lee» «Anora» «Challengers» «Emilia Pérez» «A Real Pain» «The Substance» «Wicked» Jesse Eisenberg, «A Real Pain» Hugh Grant, «Heretic» Gabriel LaBelle, «Saturday Night» Jesse Plemons, «Kinds of Kindness» Glen Powell, «Hit Man» Sebastian Stan, «A Different Man» Amy Adams, «Nightbitch» Cynthia Erivo, «Wicked» Karla Sofía Gascón, «Emilia Pérez» Mikey Madison, «Anora» Demi Moore, «The Substance» Zendaya, «Challengers» Yura Borisov, «Anora» Kieran Culkin, «A Real Pain» Edward Norton, «A Complete Unknown» Guy Pearce, «The Brutalist» Jeremy Strong, «The Apprentice» Denzel Washington, «Gladiator II» Selena Gomez, «Emilia Pérez» Ariana Grande, «Wicked» Felicity Jones, «The Brutalist» Margaret Qualley, «The Substance» Isabella Rossellini, «Conclave» Zoe Saldaña, «Emilia Pérez» Jacques Audiard, «Emilia Pérez» Sean Baker, «Anora» Edward Berger, «Conclave» Brady Corbet , «The Brutalist» Coralie Fargeat, «The Substance» Payal Kapadia, «All We Imagine as Light» Jacques Audiard für «Emilia Pérez» Sean Baker für «Anora» Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold für «The Brutalist» Jesse Eisenberg für «A Real Pain» Coralie Fargeat für «The Substance» Peter Straughan für «Conclave» Volker Bertelannn, «Conclave» Daniel Blumberg, «The Brutalist» Kris Bowers, «The Wild Robot» Clement Ducol, «Emilia Pérez» Trent Zenor, Atticus Ross, «Challengers» Hans Zimmer «Dune: Part Two» "The Last Showgirl" aus «The Last Showgirl» by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt "Compress/Regress" aus «Challengers» by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Loca Guadagino "El Mal" aus «Emilia Pérez» by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard "Forbidden Road" aus «Better Man» by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek "The Wild Robot" aus «Kiss the Sky» by Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi "Mi Camino" aus «Emilia Pérez» by Clément Ducol and Camille «Flow» «Alles steht Kopf 2» «Memoir of a Snail» «Moana 2» «Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl» «The Wild Robot» «All We Imagine as Light» (USA, Frankreich, Indien) «Emilia Pérez» (Frankreich) «Das Mädchen mit der Nadel» (Polen, Schweden, Dänemark) «Im Still Here» (Brasilien) «Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaums» (Deutschland) «Vermiglio» (Italien) «Alien: Romulus» «Beetlejuice Beetlejuice» «Deadpool & Wolverine» «Gladiator 2» «Inside Out 2» «Twisters» «Wicked» «The Wild Robot» «The Day of the Jackal» (Peacock/Sky) «The Diplomat» (Netflix) «Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Amazon) «Shōgun» (FX) «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+) «Squid Game» (Netflix) Donald Glover, «Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Amazon) Jake Gyllenhaal, «Presumed Innocent» (Apple TV+) Gary Oldman, «Slow Horses» (Apple TV+) Eddie Redmayne, «The Day of the Jackal» (Sky/Peacock) Hiroyuki Sanada, «Shōgun» (FX) Billy Bob Thornton, «Landman» (Paramount+) Kathy Bates, «Matlock» (CBS) Emma DArcy, «House of the Dragon» (HBO) Maya Erskine, «Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Amazon) Keira Knightley, «Black Doves» (Netflix) Keri Russell, «The Diplomat» (Netflix) Anna Sawai, «Shōgun» (FX) «Abbott Elementary» (ABC) «The Bear» (FX) «The Gentlemen» (Netflix) «Hacks» (HBO/Max) «Nobody Wants This» (Netflix) «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu) Kristen Bell, «Nobody Wants This» (Netflix) Quinta Brunson, «Abbott Elementary» (ABC) Ayo Edebiri, «The Bear» (FX) Selena Gomez, «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu) Kathryn Hahn, «Agatha All Along» (Disney+) Jean Smart, «Hacks» (HBO/Max) Adam Brody, «Nobody Wants This» (Netflix) Ted Danson, «A Man on the Inside» (Netflix) Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu) Jason Segel, «Shrinking» (AppleTV+) Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu) Jeremy Allen White, «The Bear» (FX) «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix) «Disclaimer» (Apple TV+) «Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story» (Netflix) «The Penguin» (HBO/Max) «Ripley» (Netflix) «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO/Max) Cate Blanchett, «Disclaimer» (Apple TV+) Jodie Foster, «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO | Max) Cristin Milioti, «The Penguin» (HBO/Max) Sofía Vergara, «Griselda» (Netflix) Naomi Watts, «Feud: Capote vs. the Swans» (Hulu) Kate Winslet, «The Regime» (HBO/Max) Colin Farrell, «The Penguin» (HBO | Max) Richard Gadd, «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix) Kevin Kline, «Disclaimer» (Apple TV+) Cooper Koch, «Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story» (Netflix) Ewan McGregor, «A Gentleman in Moscow» (Paramount+) Andrew Scott, «Ripley» (Netflix) Liza Colón-Zayas, «The Bear» (FX) Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks» (HBO | Max) Dakota Fanning, «Ripley» (Netflix) Jessica Gunning, «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix) Allison Janney, «The Diplomat» (Netflix) Kali Reis, «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO | Max) Tadanobu Asano, «Shōgun» (FX) Javier Bardem, «Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story» (Netflix) Harrison Ford, «Shrinking» (Apple TV+) Jack Lowden, «Slow Horses» (Apple TV+) Diego Luna, «La Maquina» (Hulu) Ebon Moss-Bachrach, «The Bear» (FX) Jamie Foxx, «What Had Happened Was» Nikki Glaser, «Someday Youll Die» Seth Meyers, «Dad Man Walking» Adam Sandler, «Love You» Ali Wong, «Single Lady» Ramy Youssef, «More Feelings»