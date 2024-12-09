82. Golden Globe Awards: Die Nominierten

Mindy Kaling und Morris Chestnut haben am frühen Montagmorgen in Los Angeles die Nominierungen für die 82. Verleihung der Golden Globe Awards bekannt gegeben. Die Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) würdigt am 5. Januar 2025 die besten Leistungen aus Film und Fernsehen und vergibt den Preis in insgesamt 27 Kategorien. Oscar-Preisträger Edward Berger darf sich Hoffnungen auf seine nächste große Hollywood-Auszeichnung machen, denn er selbst wurde in der Kategorie Best Director zusammen mit Jacques Audiard, Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat und Payal Kapadia nominiert.
Bergers Film «Konklave» geht auch in der Sparte Best Motion Picture Drama ins Rennen. Darin sind auch «The Brutalist», «A Complete Unknown», «Dune: Part Two», «Nickel Boys» und «September 5» nominiert. Die meisten Film-Nominierungen erhielt «Emilia Pérez», der französische Film von Jacques Audiard darf auf zehn goldene Kugeln hoffen.
Im TV-Bereich führt die Hulu/FX-Serie «The Bear» mit fünf Nominierungen das Feld an. Unter anderem geht man in der Kategorie Best Television Series Musical or Comedy an den Start. Darin sind auch «Abbott Elementary» (ABC), Netflix «The Gentleman», «Hacks» von HBO/Max, sowie «Nobody wants this» (Netflix) und «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu) vertreten. Auch in der Drama-Kategorie führt Netflix mit zwei Nominierungen das Feld an. So sind «Squid Game» und «The Diplomat» vom kalifornischen Streamer nominiert. Zudem dürfen «The Day of the Jackal» (Peacock), «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Prime Video), «Shogun» (FX/Hulu) und «Slow Horses» (Apple TV+) auf einen Preis hoffen. In der Mini- bzw. Anthology-Serien ist Netflix sogar dreimal vertreten: «Rentierbaby», «Ripley» und «Monsters: The Lyle und Erik Menendez Story». Das Feld komplettieren «Disclaimer» von Apple TV+ und die beiden HBO-Serien «The Penguin» und «True Detective: Night Country».
Die Verleihung der Golden Globes 2025 wird am Sonntag, den 5. Januar, live auf CBS ausgestrahlt und in den USA zusätzlich auf Paramount+ gestreamt. Host ist diesmal Nikki Glaser, die in der Kategorie Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television gemeinsam mit Jamie Foxx, Seth Meyers, Adam Sandler, Ali Wong und Ramy Youssef selbst auf einen Golde Globe hoffen darf.
Best Motion Picture Drama
«The Brutalist»
«A Complete Unknown»
«Conclave»
«Dune: Part Two»
«Nickel Boys»
«September 5»
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Adrien Brody, «The Brutalist»
Timothée Chalamet, «A Complete Unknown»
Daniel Craig, «Queer»
Colman Domingo, «Sing Sing»
Ralph Fiennes, «Conclave»
Sebastian Stan, «The Apprentice»
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Pamela Anderson, «The Last Showgirl»
Angelina Jolie, «Maria»
Nicole Kidman, «Babygirl»
Tilda Swinton, «The Room Next Door»
Fernanda Torres, «Im Still Here»
Kate Winslet, «Lee»
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
«Anora»
«Challengers»
«Emilia Pérez»
«A Real Pain»
«The Substance»
«Wicked»
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, «A Real Pain»
Hugh Grant, «Heretic»
Gabriel LaBelle, «Saturday Night»
Jesse Plemons, «Kinds of Kindness»
Glen Powell, «Hit Man»
Sebastian Stan, «A Different Man»
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, «Nightbitch»
Cynthia Erivo, «Wicked»
Karla Sofía Gascón, «Emilia Pérez»
Mikey Madison, «Anora»
Demi Moore, «The Substance»
Zendaya, «Challengers»
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, «Anora»
Kieran Culkin, «A Real Pain»
Edward Norton, «A Complete Unknown»
Guy Pearce, «The Brutalist»
Jeremy Strong, «The Apprentice»
Denzel Washington, «Gladiator II»
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Selena Gomez, «Emilia Pérez»
Ariana Grande, «Wicked»
Felicity Jones, «The Brutalist»
Margaret Qualley, «The Substance»
Isabella Rossellini, «Conclave»
Zoe Saldaña, «Emilia Pérez»
Best Director Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, «Emilia Pérez»
Sean Baker, «Anora»
Edward Berger, «Conclave»
Brady Corbet , «The Brutalist»
Coralie Fargeat, «The Substance»
Payal Kapadia, «All We Imagine as Light»
Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard für «Emilia Pérez»
Sean Baker für «Anora»
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold für «The Brutalist»
Jesse Eisenberg für «A Real Pain»
Coralie Fargeat für «The Substance»
Peter Straughan für «Conclave»
Best Original Score Motion Picture
Volker Bertelannn, «Conclave»
Daniel Blumberg, «The Brutalist»
Kris Bowers, «The Wild Robot»
Clement Ducol, «Emilia Pérez»
Trent Zenor, Atticus Ross, «Challengers»
Hans Zimmer «Dune: Part Two»
Best Original Song Motion Picture
"The Last Showgirl" aus «The Last Showgirl» by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
"Compress/Regress" aus «Challengers» by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Loca Guadagino
"El Mal" aus «Emilia Pérez» by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
"Forbidden Road" aus «Better Man» by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
"The Wild Robot" aus «Kiss the Sky» by Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi
"Mi Camino" aus «Emilia Pérez» by Clément Ducol and Camille
Best Motion Picture Animated
«Flow»
«Alles steht Kopf 2»
«Memoir of a Snail»
«Moana 2»
«Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl»
«The Wild Robot»
Best Motion Picture Non-English Language
«All We Imagine as Light» (USA, Frankreich, Indien)
«Emilia Pérez» (Frankreich)
«Das Mädchen mit der Nadel» (Polen, Schweden, Dänemark)
«Im Still Here» (Brasilien)
«Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaums» (Deutschland)
«Vermiglio» (Italien)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
«Alien: Romulus»
«Beetlejuice Beetlejuice»
«Deadpool & Wolverine»
«Gladiator 2»
«Inside Out 2»
«Twisters»
«Wicked»
«The Wild Robot»
Best Television Series Drama
«The Day of the Jackal» (Peacock/Sky)
«The Diplomat» (Netflix)
«Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
«Shōgun» (FX)
«Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)
«Squid Game» (Netflix)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series Drama
Donald Glover, «Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
Jake Gyllenhaal, «Presumed Innocent» (Apple TV+)
Gary Oldman, «Slow Horses» (Apple TV+)
Eddie Redmayne, «The Day of the Jackal» (Sky/Peacock)
Hiroyuki Sanada, «Shōgun» (FX)
Billy Bob Thornton, «Landman» (Paramount+)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Drama
Kathy Bates, «Matlock» (CBS)
Emma DArcy, «House of the Dragon» (HBO)
Maya Erskine, «Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
Keira Knightley, «Black Doves» (Netflix)
Keri Russell, «The Diplomat» (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, «Shōgun» (FX)
Best Television Series Musical or Comedy
«Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
«The Bear» (FX)
«The Gentlemen» (Netflix)
«Hacks» (HBO/Max)
«Nobody Wants This» (Netflix)
«Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, «Nobody Wants This» (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson, «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri, «The Bear» (FX)
Selena Gomez, «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn, «Agatha All Along» (Disney+)
Jean Smart, «Hacks» (HBO/Max)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, «Nobody Wants This» (Netflix)
Ted Danson, «A Man on the Inside» (Netflix)
Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
Jason Segel, «Shrinking» (AppleTV+)
Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White, «The Bear» (FX)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
«Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
«Disclaimer» (Apple TV+)
«Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story» (Netflix)
«The Penguin» (HBO/Max)
«Ripley» (Netflix)
«True Detective: Night Country» (HBO/Max)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, «Disclaimer» (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster, «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO | Max)
Cristin Milioti, «The Penguin» (HBO/Max)
Sofía Vergara, «Griselda» (Netflix)
Naomi Watts, «Feud: Capote vs. the Swans» (Hulu)
Kate Winslet, «The Regime» (HBO/Max)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, «The Penguin» (HBO | Max)
Richard Gadd, «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
Kevin Kline, «Disclaimer» (Apple TV+)
Cooper Koch, «Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story» (Netflix)
Ewan McGregor, «A Gentleman in Moscow» (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott, «Ripley» (Netflix)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, «The Bear» (FX)
Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks» (HBO | Max)
Dakota Fanning, «Ripley» (Netflix)
Jessica Gunning, «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
Allison Janney, «The Diplomat» (Netflix)
Kali Reis, «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO | Max)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano, «Shōgun» (FX)
Javier Bardem, «Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story» (Netflix)
Harrison Ford, «Shrinking» (Apple TV+)
Jack Lowden, «Slow Horses» (Apple TV+)
Diego Luna, «La Maquina» (Hulu)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, «The Bear» (FX)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, «What Had Happened Was»
Nikki Glaser, «Someday Youll Die»
Seth Meyers, «Dad Man Walking»
Adam Sandler, «Love You»
Ali Wong, «Single Lady»
Ramy Youssef, «More Feelings»
