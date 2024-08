Studio Dragon dreht «Price of Confession»

📢 NEW NETFLIX SERIES ALERT



What’s the ultimate cost of innocence?



A woman (#JeonDoyeon) accused of murdering her husband, and a secretive woman (#KimGoeun) known as a witch, strike a dangerous deal. Also starring #ParkHaesoo and #JinSunkyu, and directed by #LeeJunghyo… pic.twitter.com/7U6eC0lg7X