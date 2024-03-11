96. Academy Awards: Die Gewinner

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick:
Film des Jahres
«American Fiction» (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson und Jermaine Johnson, Producers)
«Anatomy of a Fall» (Marie-Ange Luciani und David Thion, Producers)
«Barbie» (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley und Robbie Brenner, Producers)
«The Holdovers» (Mark Johnson, Producer)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese und Daniel Lupi, Producers)
«Maestro» (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning und Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)
«Oppenheimer» (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven und Christopher Nolan, Producers)
«Past Lives» (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon und Pamela Koffler, Producers)
«Poor Things» (Ed Guiney, undrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos und Emma Stone, Producers)
«The Zone of Interest» (James Wilson, Producer)
Regie
«Anatomy of a Fall» (Justine Triet)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Martin Scorsese)
«Oppenheimer» (Christopher Nolan)
«Poor Things» (Yorgos Lanthimos)
«The Zone of Interest» (Jonathan Glazer)
Adaptiertes Drehbuch
«American Fiction» (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)
«Barbie» (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)
«Oppenheimer» (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)
«Poor Things» (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)
«The Zone of Interest» (Written by Jonathan Glazer)
Original-Drehbuch
«Anatomy of a Fall» (Screenplay - Justine Triet und Arthur Harari)
«The Holdovers» (Written by David Hemingson)
«Maestro» (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
«May December» (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
«Past Lives» (Written by Celine Song)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Bradley Cooper in «Maestro»
Colman Domingo in «Rustin»
Paul Giamatti in «The Holdovers»
Cillian Murphy in «Oppenheimer»
Jeffrey Wright in «American Fiction»
Bester Nebendarsteller
Sterling K. Brown in «American Fiction»
Robert De Niro in «Killers of the Flower Moon»
Robert Downey Jr. in «Oppenheimer»
Ryan Gosling in «Barbie»
Mark Ruffalo in «Poor Things»
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
Annette Bening in «Nyad»
Lily Gladstone in «Killers of the Flower Moon»
Sandra Hüller in «Anatomy of a Fall»
Carey Mulligan in «Maestro»
Emma Stone in «Poor Things»
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Emily Blunt in «Oppenheimer»
Danielle Brooks in «The Color Purple»
America Ferrera in «Barbie»
Jodie Foster in «Nyad»
Da'Vine Joy Rundolph in «The Holdovers»
Animierter Film des Jahres
«Der Junge und der Reiher» (Hayao Miyazaki und Toshio Suzuki)
«Elemental» (Peter Sohn und Denise Ream)
«Nimona» (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan und Julie Zackary)
«Robot Dreams» (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé und Sundra Tapia Díaz)
«Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse» (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller und Amy Pascal)
Bester ausländischer Film
«Io Capitano» (Italien)
«Perfect Days» (Japan)
«Die Schneegesellschaft» (Spanien)
«Das Lehrerzimmer» (Deutschland)
«The Zone of Interest» (Großbritannien)
Kamera
«El Conde» (Edward Lachman)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Rodrigo Prieto)
«Maestro» (Matthew Libatique)
«Oppenheimer» (Hoyte van Hoytema)
«Poor Things» (Robbie Ryan)
Kostüm-Design
«Barbie» (Jacqueline Durran)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Jacqueline West)
«Napoleon» (Janty Yates und Dave Crossman)
«Oppenheimer» (Ellen Mirojnick)
«Poor Things» (Holly Waddington)
Makeup und Hairstyling
«Golda» (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby und Ashra Kelly-Blue)
«Maestro» (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou und Lori McCoy-Bell)
«Oppenheimer» (Luisa Abel)
«Poor Things» (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier und Josh Weston)
«Die Schneegesellschaft» (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí und Montse Ribé)
Original Score
«American Fiction» (Laura Karpman)
«Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals» (John Williams)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Robbie Robertson)
«Oppenheimer» (Ludwig Göransson)
«Poor Things» (Jerskin Fendrix)
Bester Song
"The Fire Inside" from «Flamin' Hot» (Music und Lyric by Diane Warren)
"I'm Just Ken" from «Barbie» (Music und Lyric by Mark Ronson und undrew Wyatt)
"It Never Went Away" from «American Symphony» (Music und Lyric by Jon Batiste und Dan Wilson)
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Music und Lyric by Scott George)
"What Was I Made For?" from «Barbie» (Music und Lyric by Billie Eilish und Finneas O'Connell)
Production Design
«Barbie» (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)
«Napoleon» (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)
«Oppenheimer» (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)
«Poor Things» (Production Design: James Price und Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)
Animierter Kurzfilm
«Letter to a Pig» (Tal Kantor und Amit R. Gicelter)
«Ninety-Five Senses» (Jerusha Hess und Jared Hess)
«Our Uniform» (Yegane Moghaddam)
«Pachyderme» (Stéphanie Clément und Marc Rius)
«WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko» (Dave Mullins und Brad Booker)
Bester Kurzfilm
«The After» (Misan Harriman und Nicky Bentham)
«Invincible» (Vincent René-Lortie und Samuel Caron)
«Knight of Fortune» (Lasse Lyskjær Noer und Christian Norlyk)
«Red, White und Blue» (Nazrin Choudhury und Sara McFarlane)
«The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar» (Wes underson und Steven Rales)
Sound
«The Creator» (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich und Dean Zupancic)
«Maestro» (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich und Dean Zupancic)
«Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One» (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon und Mark Taylor)
«Oppenheimer» (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo und Kevin O'Connell)
«The Zone of Interest» (Tarn Willers und Johnnie Burn)
Schnitt
«Anatomy of a Fall» (Laurent Sénéchal)
«The Holdovers» (Kevin Tent)
«Killers of the Flower Moon» (Thelma Schoonmaker)
«Oppenheimer» (Jennifer Lame)
«Poor Things» (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Visuelle Effekte
«The Creator» (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, undrew Roberts und Neil Corbould)
«Godzilla Minus One» (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi und Tatsuji Nojima)
«Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3» (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams und Theo Bialek)
«Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One» (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherlund und Neil Corbould)
«Napoleon» (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco und Neil Corbould)
Dokumentarfilm (Feature)
«Bobi Wine: The People's President» (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp und John Battsek)
«The Eternal Memory» (folgt)
«Four Daughters» (Kaouther Ben Hania und Nadim Cheikhrouha)
«To Kill a Tiger» (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe und David Oppenheim)
«20 Days in Mariupol» (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner und Raney Aronson-Rath)
Dokumentarfilm (Kurz)
«The ABCs of Book Banning» (Sheila Nevins und Trish Adlesic)
«The Barber of Little Rock» (John Hoffman und Christine Turner)
«Islund in Between» (S. Leo Chiang und Jean Tsien)
«The Last Repair Shop» (Ben Proudfoot und Kris Bowers)
«Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó» (Sean Wang und Sam Davis)
