96. Academy Awards: Die Gewinner

Deutschland setzte große Erwartungen in «Das Lehrerzimmer» und Sandra Hüller, die bereits für einen Golden Globe nominiert war.

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick:

Film des Jahres

Regie

Adaptiertes Drehbuch

Original-Drehbuch

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Animierter Film des Jahres

Bester ausländischer Film

Kamera

Kostüm-Design

Makeup und Hairstyling

Original Score

Bester Song

Production Design

Animierter Kurzfilm

Bester Kurzfilm

Sound

Schnitt

Visuelle Effekte

Dokumentarfilm (Feature)

Dokumentarfilm (Kurz)

Die 96. Oscar-Verleihung versprach eine spannende Nacht voller hochkarätiger Nominierungen und deutscher Hoffnungen zu werden. Jedoch gingen Sandra Hüller so wie der Spielfilm «Das Lehrerzimmer» leer aus. Großer Gewinner des Abends war «Oppenheimer», «American Fiction» (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson und Jermaine Johnson, Producers) «Anatomy of a Fall» (Marie-Ange Luciani und David Thion, Producers) «Barbie» (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley und Robbie Brenner, Producers) «The Holdovers» (Mark Johnson, Producer) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese und Daniel Lupi, Producers) «Maestro» (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning und Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers) «Past Lives» (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon und Pamela Koffler, Producers) «Poor Things» (Ed Guiney, undrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos und Emma Stone, Producers) «The Zone of Interest» (James Wilson, Producer) «Anatomy of a Fall» (Justine Triet) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Martin Scorsese) «Poor Things» (Yorgos Lanthimos) «The Zone of Interest» (Jonathan Glazer) «Barbie» (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach) «Oppenheimer» (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan) «Poor Things» (Screenplay by Tony McNamara) «The Zone of Interest» (Written by Jonathan Glazer) «The Holdovers» (Written by David Hemingson) «Maestro» (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer) «May December» (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik) «Past Lives» (Written by Celine Song) Bradley Cooper in «Maestro» Colman Domingo in «Rustin» Paul Giamatti in «The Holdovers» Jeffrey Wright in «American Fiction» Sterling K. Brown in «American Fiction» Robert De Niro in «Killers of the Flower Moon» Ryan Gosling in «Barbie» Mark Ruffalo in «Poor Things» Annette Bening in «Nyad» Lily Gladstone in «Killers of the Flower Moon» Sandra Hüller in «Anatomy of a Fall» Carey Mulligan in «Maestro» Emily Blunt in «Oppenheimer» Danielle Brooks in «The Color Purple» America Ferrera in «Barbie» Jodie Foster in «Nyad» «Elemental» (Peter Sohn und Denise Ream) «Nimona» (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan und Julie Zackary) «Robot Dreams» (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé und Sundra Tapia Díaz) «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse» (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller und Amy Pascal) «Io Capitano» (Italien) «Perfect Days» (Japan) «Die Schneegesellschaft» (Spanien) «Das Lehrerzimmer» (Deutschland) «El Conde» (Edward Lachman) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Rodrigo Prieto) «Maestro» (Matthew Libatique) «Poor Things» (Robbie Ryan) «Barbie» (Jacqueline Durran) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Jacqueline West) «Napoleon» (Janty Yates und Dave Crossman) «Oppenheimer» (Ellen Mirojnick) «Golda» (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby und Ashra Kelly-Blue) «Maestro» (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou und Lori McCoy-Bell) «Oppenheimer» (Luisa Abel) «Die Schneegesellschaft» (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí und Montse Ribé) «American Fiction» (Laura Karpman) «Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals» (John Williams) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Robbie Robertson) «Poor Things» (Jerskin Fendrix) "The Fire Inside" from «Flamin' Hot» (Music und Lyric by Diane Warren) "I'm Just Ken" from «Barbie» (Music und Lyric by Mark Ronson und undrew Wyatt) "It Never Went Away" from «American Symphony» (Music und Lyric by Jon Batiste und Dan Wilson) "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Music und Lyric by Scott George) «Barbie» (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis) «Napoleon» (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff) «Oppenheimer» (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman) «Letter to a Pig» (Tal Kantor und Amit R. Gicelter) «Ninety-Five Senses» (Jerusha Hess und Jared Hess) «Our Uniform» (Yegane Moghaddam) «Pachyderme» (Stéphanie Clément und Marc Rius) «The After» (Misan Harriman und Nicky Bentham) «Invincible» (Vincent René-Lortie und Samuel Caron) «Knight of Fortune» (Lasse Lyskjær Noer und Christian Norlyk) «Red, White und Blue» (Nazrin Choudhury und Sara McFarlane) «The Creator» (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich und Dean Zupancic) «Maestro» (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich und Dean Zupancic) «Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One» (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon und Mark Taylor) «Oppenheimer» (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo und Kevin O'Connell) «Anatomy of a Fall» (Laurent Sénéchal) «The Holdovers» (Kevin Tent) «Killers of the Flower Moon» (Thelma Schoonmaker) «Poor Things» (Yorgos Mavropsaridis) «The Creator» (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, undrew Roberts und Neil Corbould) «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3» (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams und Theo Bialek) «Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One» (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherlund und Neil Corbould) «Napoleon» (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco und Neil Corbould) «Bobi Wine: The People's President» (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp und John Battsek) «The Eternal Memory» (folgt) «Four Daughters» (Kaouther Ben Hania und Nadim Cheikhrouha) «To Kill a Tiger» (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe und David Oppenheim) «The ABCs of Book Banning» (Sheila Nevins und Trish Adlesic) «The Barber of Little Rock» (John Hoffman und Christine Turner) «Islund in Between» (S. Leo Chiang und Jean Tsien) «Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó» (Sean Wang und Sam Davis)