95. Academy Awards: Die Gewinner

von

«Im Westen nichts Neues» gewinnt insgesamt vier Preise, bester Spielfilm wird «Everything Everywhere All at Once».



Film des Jahres
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Malte Grunert, Producer)
 «Avatar: The Way of Water» (James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers)
 «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers)
 «Elvis» (Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers)
 «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers)
 «The Fabelmans» (Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers)
 «Tár» (Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers)
 «Top Gun: Maverick» (Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers)
 «Triangle of Sadness» (Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers)
 «Women Talking» (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers)

Adaptiertes Drehbuch
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)
 «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» (Written by Rian Johnson)
 «Living» (Written by Kazuo Ishiguro)
 «Top Gun: Maverick» (Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)
 «Women Talking» (Screenplay by Sarah Polley)

Original-Drehbuch
 «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Written by Martin McDonagh)
 «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)
 «The Fabelmans» (Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner)
 «Tár» (Written by Todd Field)
 «Triangle of Sadness» (Written by Ruben Östlund)

Regie
 «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Martin McDonagh)
«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
 «The Fabelmans» (Steven Spielberg)
 «Tár» (Todd Field)
 «Triangle of Sadness» (Ruben Östlund)

Bester Hauptdarsteller
 Austin Butler in «Elvis»
 Colin Farrell in «The Banshees of Inisherin»
 Brendan Fraser in «The Whale»
 Paul Mescal in «Aftersun»
 Bill Nighy in «Living»

Bester Nebendarsteller
 Brendan Gleeson in «The Banshees of Inisherin»
 Brian Tyree Henry in «Causeway»
 Judd Hirsch in «The Fabelmans»
 Barry Keoghan in «The Banshees of Inisherin»
 Ke Huy Quan in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Beste Hauptdarstellerin
 Cate Blanchett in «Tár»
 Ana de Armas in «Blonde»
 Andrea Riseborough in «To Leslie»
 Michelle Williams in «The Fabelmans»
Michelle Yeoh in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Beste Nebendarstellerin
 Angela Bassett in «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»
 Hong Chau in «The Whale»
 Kerry Condon in «The Banshees of Inisherin»
 Jamie Lee Curtis in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»
 Stephanie Hsu in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Internationaler Film
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Deutschland)
 «Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)
 «Close» (Belgien)
 «EO» (Polen)
 «The Quiet Girl» (irland)

Animierter Film des Jahres
 «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley)
 «Marcel the Shell with Shoes On» (Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey)
 «Puss in Boots: The Last Wish» (Joel Crawford and Mark Swift)
 «The Sea Beast» (Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger)
 «Turning Red» (Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins)

Kamera
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (James Friend)
 «Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Darius Khondji)
 «Elvis» (Mandy Walker)
 «Empire of Light» (Roger Deakins)
 «Tár» (Florian Hoffmeister)

Filmschnitt
 «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)
 «Elvis» (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond)
 «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Paul Rogers)
 «Tár» (Monika Willi)
 «Top Gun: Maverick» (Eddie Hamilton)

Kostüm
 «Babylon» (Mary Zophres)
 «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Ruth Carter)
 «Elvis» (Catherine Martin)
 «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Shirley Kurata)
 «Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris» (Jenny Beavan)

Makeup and Hairstyling
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)
 «The Batman» (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)
 «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)
 «Elvis» (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)
 «The Whale» (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley)

Musik (Original score)
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Volker Bertelmann)
 «Babylon» (Justin Hurwitz)
 «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Carter Burwell)
 «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Son Lux)
 «The Fabelmans» (John Williams)

Musik (Original song)
 "Applause" from «Tell It like a Woman» (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
 "Hold My Hand" from «Top Gun: Maverick» (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)
 "Lift Me Up" from «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)
 "Naatu Naatu" from «RRR» (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)
 "This Is A Life" from «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

Production Design
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper)
 «Avatar: The Way of Water» (Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole)
 «Babylon» (Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino)
 «Elvis» (Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn)
 «The Fabelmans» (Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara)

Animationsfilm (Kurz)
 «The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse» (Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud)
 «The Flying Sailor» (Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby)
 «Ice Merchants» (João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano)
 «My Year of Dicks» (Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon)
 «An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It» (Lachlan Pendragon)

Kurzfilm
 «An Irish Goodbye» (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)
 «Ivalu» (Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan)
 «Le Pupille» (Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón)
 «Night Ride» (Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen)
 «The Red Suitcase» (Cyrus Neshvad)

Beste Dokumentation (Feature)
 «All That Breathes» (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer)
 «All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov)
 «Fire of Love» (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman)
 «A House Made of Splinters» (Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström)
 «Navalny» (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris)

Beste Dokumentation (Kurz)
 «The Elephant Whisperers» (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)
 «Haulout» (Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev)
 «How Do You Measure a Year?» (Jay Rosenblatt)
 «The Martha Mitchell Effect» (Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison)
 «Stranger at the Gate» (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)

Sound
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Viktor Práil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte)
 «Avatar: The Way of Water» (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges)
 «The Batman» (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson)
 «Elvis» (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller)
 «Top Gun: Maverick» (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Visual Effects
 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar)
 «Avatar: (The Way of Water» Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)
 «The Batman» (Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy)
 «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick)
 «Top Gun: Maverick» (Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher)

