95. Academy Awards: Die Gewinner

«Im Westen nichts Neues» gewinnt insgesamt vier Preise, bester Spielfilm wird «Everything Everywhere All at Once».

Film des Jahres

Adaptiertes Drehbuch

Original-Drehbuch

Regie

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Internationaler Film

© AMPAS Die Netflix-Produktion «Im Westen nichts Neues» gewinnt vier Preise. Hier: Die Rede für den besten internationalen Film.

Animierter Film des Jahres

Kamera

Filmschnitt

Kostüm

Makeup and Hairstyling

Musik (Original score)

Musik (Original song)

Production Design

Animationsfilm (Kurz)

Kurzfilm

Beste Dokumentation (Feature)

Beste Dokumentation (Kurz)

Sound

Visual Effects

 «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Malte Grunert, Producer) «Avatar: The Way of Water» (James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers) «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers) «Elvis» (Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers) «The Fabelmans» (Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers) «Tár» (Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers) «Top Gun: Maverick» (Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers) «Triangle of Sadness» (Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers) «Women Talking» (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers) «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell) «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» (Written by Rian Johnson) «Living» (Written by Kazuo Ishiguro) «Top Gun: Maverick» (Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks) «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Written by Martin McDonagh) «The Fabelmans» (Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner) «Tár» (Written by Todd Field) «Triangle of Sadness» (Written by Ruben Östlund) «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Martin McDonagh) «The Fabelmans» (Steven Spielberg) «Tár» (Todd Field) «Triangle of Sadness» (Ruben Östlund) Austin Butler in «Elvis» Colin Farrell in «The Banshees of Inisherin» Paul Mescal in «Aftersun» Bill Nighy in «Living» Brendan Gleeson in «The Banshees of Inisherin» Brian Tyree Henry in «Causeway» Judd Hirsch in «The Fabelmans» Barry Keoghan in «The Banshees of Inisherin» Cate Blanchett in «Tár» Ana de Armas in «Blonde» Andrea Riseborough in «To Leslie» Michelle Williams in «The Fabelmans» Angela Bassett in «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» Hong Chau in «The Whale» Kerry Condon in «The Banshees of Inisherin» Stephanie Hsu in «Everything Everywhere All at Once» «Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien) «Close» (Belgien) «EO» (Polen) «The Quiet Girl» (irland) «Marcel the Shell with Shoes On» (Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey) «Puss in Boots: The Last Wish» (Joel Crawford and Mark Swift) «The Sea Beast» (Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger) «Turning Red» (Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins) «Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Darius Khondji) «Elvis» (Mandy Walker) «Empire of Light» (Roger Deakins) «Tár» (Florian Hoffmeister) «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen) «Elvis» (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond) «Tár» (Monika Willi) «Top Gun: Maverick» (Eddie Hamilton) «Babylon» (Mary Zophres) «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Ruth Carter) «Elvis» (Catherine Martin) «Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris» (Jenny Beavan) «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová) «The Batman» (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine) «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow) «Elvis» (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti) «Babylon» (Justin Hurwitz) «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Carter Burwell) «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Son Lux) «The Fabelmans» (John Williams) "Applause" from «Tell It like a Woman» (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren) "Hold My Hand" from «Top Gun: Maverick» (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop) "Lift Me Up" from «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler) "This Is A Life" from «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne) «Avatar: The Way of Water» (Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole) «Babylon» (Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino) «Elvis» (Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn) «The Fabelmans» (Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara) «The Flying Sailor» (Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby) «Ice Merchants» (João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano) «My Year of Dicks» (Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon) «An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It» (Lachlan Pendragon) «Ivalu» (Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan) «Le Pupille» (Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón) «Night Ride» (Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen) «The Red Suitcase» (Cyrus Neshvad) «All That Breathes» (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer) «All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov) «Fire of Love» (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman) «A House Made of Splinters» (Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström) «Haulout» (Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev) «How Do You Measure a Year?» (Jay Rosenblatt) «The Martha Mitchell Effect» (Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison) «Stranger at the Gate» (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones) «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Viktor Práil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte) «Avatar: The Way of Water» (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges) «The Batman» (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson) «Elvis» (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller) «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar) «The Batman» (Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy) «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick) «Top Gun: Maverick» (Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher)