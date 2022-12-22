«Im Westen nichts Neues» darf weiter auf den Oscar hoffen

Kurz vor Weihnachten veröffentlichte die Filmakademie eine Liste von Filmen, die es auf die Short-List geschafft hat. Der Netflix-Film «Im Westen nichts Neues», der für Deutschland ins Oscar-Rennen geht, ist auf der Shortlist gelandet. Auch der österreichische Film «Corsage» ist eine Runde weiter. Der polnische Film «EO» über das Leben eines Esels darf ebenfalls auf einen Oscar hoffen.
Das sind die potenziellen Gewinner im Bereich Bester internationaler Film
«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Deutschland)
«Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)
«Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Mexiko)
«Cairo Conspiracy» (Schweden)
«The Blue Caftan» (Marokko)
«Close» (Belgien)
«Corsage» (Österreich)
«Decision to Leave» (Südkorea)
«EO» (Polen)
«Holy Spider» (Dänemark)
«Joyland» (Pakistan)
«Last Film Show» (Indien)
«The Quiet Girl» (Irland)
«Return to Seoul» (Kambodscha)
«Saint Omer» (Frankreich)
Die Vorauswahl für den besten Song
Time aus «Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios)
Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) aus «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)
Lift Me Up aus «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)
This is a Life aus «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)
Ciao Papa aus «Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio» (Netflix)
Til Youre Home aus «A Man Called Otto» (Sony Pictures)
Naatu Naatu aus «RRR» (Variance Films)
My Mind & Me aus «Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me» (Apple Original Films)
Good Afternoon aus «Spirited» (Apple Original Films)
Applause aus «Tell It Like a Woman» (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Stand Up aus «Till» (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
Hold My Hand aus «Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)
Dust & Ash aus «The Voice of Dust and Ash» (Matilda Productions)
Carolina aus «Where the Crawdads Sing» (Sony Pictures)
New Body Rhumba aus «White Noise» (Netflix)
