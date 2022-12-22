Kino-News

«Im Westen nichts Neues» darf weiter auf den Oscar hoffen

von

Die Academy gab am Mittwochabend eine Short-List heraus. Auch der österreichische Kandidat ist eine Runde weiter.

Kurz vor Weihnachten veröffentlichte die Filmakademie eine Liste von Filmen, die es auf die Short-List geschafft hat. Der Netflix-Film «Im Westen nichts Neues», der für Deutschland ins Oscar-Rennen geht, ist auf der Shortlist gelandet. Auch der österreichische Film «Corsage» ist eine Runde weiter. Der polnische Film «EO» über das Leben eines Esels darf ebenfalls auf einen Oscar hoffen.

Das sind die potenziellen Gewinner im Bereich Bester internationaler Film
«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Deutschland)
«Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)
«Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Mexiko)
«Cairo Conspiracy» (Schweden)
«The Blue Caftan» (Marokko)
«Close» (Belgien)
«Corsage» (Österreich)
«Decision to Leave» (Südkorea)
«EO» (Polen)
«Holy Spider» (Dänemark)
«Joyland» (Pakistan)
«Last Film Show» (Indien)
«The Quiet Girl» (Irland)
«Return to Seoul» (Kambodscha)
«Saint Omer» (Frankreich)

Die Vorauswahl für den besten Song
Time aus «Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios)
Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) aus «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)
Lift Me Up aus «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)
This is a Life aus «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)
Ciao Papa aus «Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio» (Netflix)
Til Youre Home aus «A Man Called Otto» (Sony Pictures)
Naatu Naatu aus «RRR» (Variance Films)
My Mind & Me aus «Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me» (Apple Original Films)
Good Afternoon aus «Spirited» (Apple Original Films)
Applause aus «Tell It Like a Woman» (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Stand Up aus «Till» (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
Hold My Hand aus «Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)
Dust & Ash aus «The Voice of Dust and Ash» (Matilda Productions)
Carolina aus «Where the Crawdads Sing» (Sony Pictures)
New Body Rhumba aus «White Noise» (Netflix)

Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel

