SBS Australia erwirbt britische Boris-Becker-Doku

Das Unternehmen Abacus Media hat unzählige Stunden Fernsehprogramm an namhafte Firmen verkauft.

Abacus Media Rights aus Großbritannien hat fast 400 Stunden Programm an führende Fernsehsender und Plattformen in Australien und Neuseeland verkauft hat. SBS Australia hat sich die brandneuen Dokumentarserien, «This Is Joan Collins», «Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunters», «Philip: Prince, Husband, Father», «Could Hitler Have Been Stopped?», «Vikings: The Rise and Fall», «New Zealand From A Train», «Mariupol: The Peoples Story», «Peter OToole: Along the Sky Road to Aqaba», «Jeremy Pangs Asian Kitchen», «Adrian Dunbars: My Ireland» (S2), «Royal Autopsy», «Costco: Is It Really Worth It?», «30 Greatest Moments: Adele and Queens That Changed the World».Foxtel schnappte sich die TV-Rechte für Australien und Neuseeland für «Grand Tours of Scotland» (S1-S3); «Kokoda  The Spirit Lives»; «Waterloos Warriors», «After Braveheart», «Grand Tours of the Scottish Isles» (S1-S4); «Antarctica: A Year on Ice», «Science and the Ultimate Question», «The Man Who Destroyed Oscar Wilde», «Nicholas and Alexandra: The Letters», «Frank Lloyd Wright: The Man Who Built America» und «WWII: The Price of Empire».Darüber hinaus hat Madman Entertainment die Titel «The Man Putin Couldn't Kill», «The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft», «I, Hostage; Rich and Acquitted», «The Beatles: Made on Merseyside», «USS Indianapolis», «Battle Honours», «Inside the Mind», «Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word is Power», «Above the Best und Back in Time» für Australien und Neuseeland erworben. Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand hat «Maxine» gekauft und TVNZ wird «Married to a Psychopath», «30 Greatest Moments» und «Line of Duty» (S1-S5) bezogen. Acorn TV hat die Dramaserie «Deadline» für Australien und Neuseeland lizenziert.Hana Palmer, Head of Sales bei AMR, die die Deals vermittelt hat, kommentiert: "Es ist eine wahre Freude zu sehen, dass ein so vielfältiges Programmangebot nach Downunder kommt. AMR hat sich von Anfang an darauf konzentriert, Inhalte für sein Portfolio zu sichern, die eine wirklich breite internationale Anziehungskraft haben, und diese Titel, die sowohl gescriptete als auch ungescriptete Serien umfassen, bestätigen definitiv diese Ambition."