Emmys 2021: Disney+ geht fast leer aus, Netflix überragt

Hintergrund

Dank «The Crown» und «The Queens Gambit» darf sich der kalifornische Streamingdienst Netflix erstmals über die meisten Auszeichnungen freuen. Auch Apple TV+ schafft Historisches.

Die Gewinner der Primetime Emmys 2021 im Überblick

Limited Series

Drama Series

Comedy Series

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Variety Special (Live)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Competition Program

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Variety Sketch Series

Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Am Sonntagabend wurden in den USA die diesjährigen Primetime Emmy Awards verliehen. Aufgrund der weiterhin grassierenden Corona-Pandemie wurden nur 600 Zuschauer bei der von Cedric the Entertainer moderierten Gala zugelassen, die eigentlich unter freiem Himmel hätte stattfinden sollen, dann aber doch in einem Zelt abgehalten wurde. So mancher Gast und Laudator war davon offensichtlich irritiert, allen voran Seth Rogen. Den Verantwortlichen von Netflix dürfte dieser Umstand allerdings herzlich egal gewesen sein, denn der kalifornische Streamingdienst war der große Gewinner des Abends.Dank «The Crown» und «The Queens Gambit» gewann Netflix mit insgesamt 44 Auszeichnungen zum ersten Mal mehr Emmys als jedes andere Netzwerk oder jede andere Plattform. «The Crown» regierte die Nacht und holte sich die Trophäe der Dramaserie sowie Preise für die Schauspielerin (Olivia Colman), den Schauspieler (Josh O'Connor), die Nebendarstellerin (Gillian Anderson), den Nebendarsteller (Tobias Menzies), das beste Drehbuch ( Peter Morgan) und beste Regie (Jessica Hobbs). Dass «The Crown» am Ende die meisten Preis abräumte, verwunderte nicht, schließlich war man mit insgesamt 24 Nominierungen gemeinsam mit «The Mandalorian» am häufigsten nominiert gewesen. Bei den gestrigen Emmys wurde die Disney+-Serie nicht ausgezeichnet, weshalb nur die Auszeichnungen der in der vergangenen Woche verliehenen Creative Arts Emmys zu Buche stehen. Noch schlimmer sah es für «WandaVision» aus. Die Marvel-Serie, ebenfalls aus dem Hause Disney+, ging komplett leer aus  trotz 23 Nominierungen.Ebenfalls großer Gewinner der Emmys 2021 war wie erwähnt «The Queens Gambit», das wie «The Crown» elf Preise  Creative Arts und Primetime Emmys zusammengenommen  abräumte. Darunter der Preis als beste limited Series. «Ted Lasso» wurde als herausragende Komödie ausgezeichnet und räumte zudem in den Schauspiel-Kategorien ab. HBOs «Mare of Easttown» wurde mit drei Preisen für die jeweils besten Nebendarsteller und die beste Hauptdarstellerin bedacht. Als bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Limited Series oder Film wurde Ewan McGregor für seine Rolle in «Halston» ausgezeichnet.«I May Destroy You» (HBO)«Mare of Easttown» (HBO)«The Underground Railroad» (Amazon Prime Video)«WandaVision» (Disney+)«The Boys» (Amazon Prime Video)«Bridgerton» (Netflix)«The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)«Lovecraft Country» (HBO)«The Mandalorian» (Disney+)«Pose» (FX)«This Is Us» (NBC)«Black-ish» (ABC)«Cobra Kai» (Netflix)«Emily in Paris» (Netflix)«Hacks» (HBO Max)«The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)«The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)«Pen15» (Hulu)Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)David Byrnes American Utopia (HBO)8:46  Dave Chappelle (Netflix)Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)Celebrating America  An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)The Oscars (ABC)The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us)Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)Billy Porter (Pose)Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)Emma Corrin (The Crown)Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaids Tale)Mj Rodriguez (Pose)Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)Paul Bettany (WandaVision)Hugh Grant (The Undoing)Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queens Gambit)«Mare of Easttown», Written by Brad Ingelsby (HBO)«The Queen's Gambit», Written by Scott Frank (Netflix)«WandaVision», Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (Disney+)«WandaVision», Written by Jac Schaeffer (Disney+)«WandaVision», Written by Laura Donney (Disney+)«Hamilton», Directed by Thomas Kail (Disney+)«I May Destroy You», Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (HBO)«I May Destroy You», Directed by Sam Miller (HBO)«Mare of Easttown», Directed by Craig Zobel (HBO)«The Underground Railroad», Directed by Barry Jenkins (Prime Video)«WandaVision», Directed by Matt Shakman (Disney+)«The Amazing Race»«Nailed It!»(WINNER)«Top Chef»«The Voice»Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)William H. Macy (Shameless)Kenan Thompson (Kenan)Aidy Bryant (Shrill)Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)Allison Janney (Mom)Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)«B Positive», Directed by James Burrows (CBS)«The Flight Attendant», Directed by Susanna Fogel (HBO Max)«Mom», Directed by James Widdoes (CBS)«Ted Lasso», Directed by Zach Braff (Apple TV+)«Ted Lasso», Directed by MJ Delaney (Apple TV+)«Ted Lasso», Directed by Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)«The Flight Attendant», Written by Steve Yockey (HBO Max)«Girls5eva», Written by Meredith Scardino (Peacock)«PEN15», Written by Maya Erskine (Hulu)«Ted Lasso», Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)«Ted Lasso», Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly (Apple TV+)«A Black Lady Sketch Show»«Conan»«The Daily Show With Trevor Noah»«Jimmy Kimmel Live!»«The Late Show With Stephen Colbert»«The Amber Ruffin Show» (Peacock)«A Black Lady Sketch Show» (HBO)«The Late Show With Stephen Colbert »(CBS)«Saturday Night Live» (NBC)Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaids Tale)John Lithgow (Perry Mason)Max Minghella (The Handmaids Tale)Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)Bradley Whitford (The Handmaids Tale)Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)Gillian Anderson (The Crown) (WINNER)Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)Madeline Brewer (The Handmaids Tale)Ann Dowd (The Handmaids Tale)Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)Emerald Fennell (The Crown)Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaids Tale)Samira Wiley (The Handmaids Tale)«Bridgerton», Directed by Julie Anne Robinson (Netflix)«The Crown», Directed by Benjamin Caron (Netflix)«The Handmaid's Tale», Directed by Liz Garbus (Hulu)«The Mandalorian», Directed by Jon Favreau (Disney+)«Pose», Directed by Steven Canals (FX)«The Boys», Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine (Prime Video)«The Handmaid's Tale», Written by Yahlin Chang (Hulu)«Lovecraft Country», Written by Misha Green (HBO)«The Mandalorian», Written by Dave Filoni (Disney+)«The Mandalorian», Written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)«Pose», Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy (FX)Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queens Gambit)Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)Moses Ingram (The Queens Gambit)Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)