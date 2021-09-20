Emmys 2021: Disney+ geht fast leer aus, Netflix überragt

Dank «The Crown» und «The Queens Gambit» gewann Netflix mit insgesamt 44 Auszeichnungen zum ersten Mal mehr Emmys als jedes andere Netzwerk oder jede andere Plattform. «The Crown» regierte die Nacht und holte sich die Trophäe der Dramaserie sowie Preise für die Schauspielerin (Olivia Colman), den Schauspieler (Josh O'Connor), die Nebendarstellerin (Gillian Anderson), den Nebendarsteller (Tobias Menzies), das beste Drehbuch ( Peter Morgan) und beste Regie (Jessica Hobbs). Dass «The Crown» am Ende die meisten Preis abräumte, verwunderte nicht, schließlich war man mit insgesamt 24 Nominierungen gemeinsam mit «The Mandalorian» am häufigsten nominiert gewesen. Bei den gestrigen Emmys wurde die Disney+-Serie nicht ausgezeichnet, weshalb nur die Auszeichnungen der in der vergangenen Woche verliehenen Creative Arts Emmys zu Buche stehen. Noch schlimmer sah es für «WandaVision» aus. Die Marvel-Serie, ebenfalls aus dem Hause Disney+, ging komplett leer aus trotz 23 Nominierungen.
Ebenfalls großer Gewinner der Emmys 2021 war wie erwähnt «The Queens Gambit», das wie «The Crown» elf Preise Creative Arts und Primetime Emmys zusammengenommen abräumte. Darunter der Preis als beste limited Series. «Ted Lasso» wurde als herausragende Komödie ausgezeichnet und räumte zudem in den Schauspiel-Kategorien ab. HBOs «Mare of Easttown» wurde mit drei Preisen für die jeweils besten Nebendarsteller und die beste Hauptdarstellerin bedacht. Als bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Limited Series oder Film wurde Ewan McGregor für seine Rolle in «Halston» ausgezeichnet.
Die Gewinner der Primetime Emmys 2021 im Überblick
Limited Series
«I May Destroy You» (HBO)
«Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
«The Queens Gambit» (Netflix)
«The Underground Railroad» (Amazon Prime Video)
«WandaVision» (Disney+)
Drama Series
«The Boys» (Amazon Prime Video)
«Bridgerton» (Netflix)
«The Crown» (Netflix)
«The Handmaids Tale» (Hulu)
«Lovecraft Country» (HBO)
«The Mandalorian» (Disney+)
«Pose» (FX)
«This Is Us» (NBC)
Comedy Series
«Black-ish» (ABC)
«Cobra Kai» (Netflix)
«Emily in Paris» (Netflix)
«Hacks» (HBO Max)
«The Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
«The Kominsky Method» (Netflix)
«Pen15» (Hulu)
«Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrnes American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Hamilton (Disney+)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Stephen Colberts Election Night 2020: Democracys Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh OConnor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaids Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queens Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
«I May Destroy You», Written by Michaela Coel (HBO)
«Mare of Easttown», Written by Brad Ingelsby (HBO)
«The Queen's Gambit», Written by Scott Frank (Netflix)
«WandaVision», Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (Disney+)
«WandaVision», Written by Jac Schaeffer (Disney+)
«WandaVision», Written by Laura Donney (Disney+)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
«Hamilton», Directed by Thomas Kail (Disney+)
«I May Destroy You», Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (HBO)
«I May Destroy You», Directed by Sam Miller (HBO)
«Mare of Easttown», Directed by Craig Zobel (HBO)
«The Queen's Gambit», Directed by Scott Frank (Netflix)
«The Underground Railroad», Directed by Barry Jenkins (Prime Video)
«WandaVision», Directed by Matt Shakman (Disney+)
Competition Program
«The Amazing Race»
«Nailed It!»
«RuPauls Drag Race» (WINNER)
«Top Chef»
«The Voice»
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Directing for a Comedy Series
«B Positive», Directed by James Burrows (CBS)
«The Flight Attendant», Directed by Susanna Fogel (HBO Max)
«Hacks», Directed by Lucia Aniello (HBO Max)
«Mom», Directed by James Widdoes (CBS)
«Ted Lasso», Directed by Zach Braff (Apple TV+)
«Ted Lasso», Directed by MJ Delaney (Apple TV+)
«Ted Lasso», Directed by Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
«The Flight Attendant», Written by Steve Yockey (HBO Max)
«Girls5eva», Written by Meredith Scardino (Peacock)
«Hacks», Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (HBO Max)
«PEN15», Written by Maya Erskine (Hulu)
«Ted Lasso», Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)
«Ted Lasso», Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly (Apple TV+)
Variety Sketch Series
«A Black Lady Sketch Show»
«Saturday Night Live»
Variety Talk Series
«Conan»
«The Daily Show With Trevor Noah»
«Jimmy Kimmel Live!»
«Last Week Tonight With John Oliver»
«The Late Show With Stephen Colbert»
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
«The Amber Ruffin Show» (Peacock)
«A Black Lady Sketch Show» (HBO)
«Last Week Tonight With John Oliver» (HBO)
«The Late Show With Stephen Colbert »(CBS)
«Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaids Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaids Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaids Tale)
Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaids Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaids Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaids Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaids Tale)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
«Bridgerton», Directed by Julie Anne Robinson (Netflix)
«The Crown», Directed by Benjamin Caron (Netflix)
«The Crown», Directed by Jessica Hobbs (Netflix)
«The Handmaid's Tale», Directed by Liz Garbus (Hulu)
«The Mandalorian», Directed by Jon Favreau (Disney+)
«Pose», Directed by Steven Canals (FX)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
«The Boys», Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine (Prime Video)
«The Crown», Written by Peter Morgan (Netflix)
«The Handmaid's Tale», Written by Yahlin Chang (Hulu)
«Lovecraft Country», Written by Misha Green (HBO)
«The Mandalorian», Written by Dave Filoni (Disney+)
«The Mandalorian», Written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)
«Pose», Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy (FX)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queens Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (The Queens Gambit)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)
Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
