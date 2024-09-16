76. Primetime Emmy Awards: Die Gewinner

Schwerpunkt

Die kanadischen Schauspieler Eugene Levy und Daniel Levy führten am Sonntag durch die Nacht. Das Vater-Sohn-Gespann sorgte für eine spannende Atmosphäre im Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

In der Nacht begrüßte das kanadische Vater-Sohn-Gespann Eugene Levy und Dan Levy Millionen Fernsehzuschauer beim US-Network ABC. Im Peacock-Theater in Los Angeles wurden die 76. Primetime Emmy Awards vergeben. Bei den Creative Emmy Awards, die bereits eine Woche zuvor vergeben wurden, sicherte sich «Shōgun» die Spitzen-Position mit 14 Preisen. Die FX-Serie «The Bear» landete mit sieben Preisen auf dem zweiten Platz.Der Hulu-Spielfilm «Quiz Lady» wurde bester Fernsehfilm, die Netflix-Serie «Blue Eye Samurai» wurde beste Animation. «Shōgun» gewann den Preis für den besten Vorspann, während «Only Murders in the Building» beim besten Score punktete. Die beste Titelmusik war «Palm Royale» von AppleTV+. Angela Basset gewann für die «Queens»-Dokumentation vom National Geographic als beste Erzählerin. Die beste Dokumentation wurde «Jim Hensons Idea Man», die beste Doku-Serie ging an «Beckham». In den frühen Stunden des Montags wurde «Shōgun» zur besten Dramaserie gekürt, die beste Comedy wurde «Hacks». «Baby Reindeer» wurde die beste Miniserie/Anthologie.- «The Crown» (Netflix)- «Fallout» (Amazon)- «The Gilded Age» (HBO)- «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)- «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)- «3 Body Problem» (Netflix)- «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- «The Bear» (FX)- «Curb Your Enthusiasm» (HBO)- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)- «Reservation Dogs» (FX)- «What We Do In the Shadows» (FX)- «Fargo» (FX)- «Lessons in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- «Ripley» (Netflix)- «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)- «Mr. Monks Last Case: Amonk Movie» (Peacock)- «Res, White & Royale Blue» (Amazon)- «Scoop» (Netflix)- «Unfrosted» (Netflix)- «Bobs Burgers» (FOX)- «Scavengers Reign» (Max)- «The Simpsons» (FOX- «XMen 97» (Disney+)- «Fallout» (Amazon)- «Lessons In Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)- «Silo» (AppleTV+)- «3 Body Problem» (Netflix)- «The Crown» (Netflix)- «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)- «Shōgun» (FX)- «Silo» (AppleTV+)- «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)- «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)- «Lessons In Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- «Masters of the Air» (AppleTV+)- «Shōgun» (FX)- Matt Berry für «What We Do In the Shawows» (FX)- Larry David für «Curb Your Enthusiams» (HBO)- Steve Martin für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Martin Short für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai für «Reservation Dogs» (FX)- Idris Elba für «Hijack» (AppleTV+)- Donald Glover für «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)- Walton Goggins für «Fallout» (Amazon)- Gary Oldman für «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)- Dominic West für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Matt Bomer für «Fellow Tavelers» (Showtime)- Jon Hamm für «Fargo» (FX)- Tom Hollander für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)- Andrew Scott für «Ripley» (Netflix)- Quinta Burnson für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Ayo Edebiri für «The Bear» (FX)- Selena Gomez für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Maya Rudolph für «Loot» (AppleTV+)- Kristen Wiig für «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)- Jennifer Aniston für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Carrie Coon für «The Gilded Age» (HBO)- Maya Erskine für «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)- Imelda Staunton für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Reese Witherspoon für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Bri Larson für «Lessons In Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- Juno Tempole für «Fargo» (FX)- Sofia Vergara für «Griselda» (Netflix)- Naomi Watts für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)- Lionel Boyce für «The Bear» (FX)- Paul W. Downs für «Hacks» (Max)- Paul Rudd für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Tyler James Williams für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Bowen Yang für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)- Tadansobu Asano für «Shōgun» (FX)- Mark Duplass für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Jon Hamm für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Takehiro Hira für «Shōgun» (FX)- Jack Lowden für «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)- Jonathan Pryce für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Jonathan Bailey für «Fellow Travelers» (Showtime)- Robert Downey Jr. für «The Symphatizer» (HBO)- Tom Goodman-Hill für «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)- Jon Hawkes für «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)- Lewis Pullman für «Lessions im Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- Trat Williams für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)- Carol Burnett für «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)- Hannah Einbinder für «Hacks» (Max)- Janelle James für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Sherly Lee Ralph für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Meryl Streep für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Christine Baranski für «The Gilded Age» (HBO)- Nicole Beharie für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Greta Lee für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Lesley Manville für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Karen Pittman für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Holland Taylor für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Dakota Fanning für «Ripley» (Netflix)- Lily Gladstone für «Under the Bridge» (Hulu)- Aja Noami für «Lessons in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- Diana Lane für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)- Nava Mau für «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)- Kalis Reis für «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)- «Jimmy Kimmel Live!» (ABC)- «Late Night» (NBC)- «The Late Show» (CBS)- «The Amazing Race» (CBS)- «RuPauls Drag Race» (MTV)- «Top Chef» (Bravo)- «The Voice» (NBC)- Sir David Attenborough für «Planet Earth» (BBC America)- Morgan Freeman für «Life on Our Planet» (Netflix)- Paul Rudd für «Secrets of the Octopuls» (National Geographic)- Octavia Spencer für «Lost Women of Highway 20» (Investigation Discovery)- «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)- «Albert Brooks: Defending My Life» (HBO)- «Girls State» (AppleTV+)- «The Greatest Night in Pop» (Netflix)- «Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces» (AppleTV+)- «The Jinx  Part Two» (HBO)- «Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV» (Investigation Discovery)- «Stax: Soulsville USA» (HBO)- «Telemarketers» (HBO)