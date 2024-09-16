76. Primetime Emmy Awards: Die Gewinner

In der Nacht begrüßte das kanadische Vater-Sohn-Gespann Eugene Levy und Dan Levy Millionen Fernsehzuschauer beim US-Network ABC. Im Peacock-Theater in Los Angeles wurden die 76. Primetime Emmy Awards vergeben. Bei den Creative Emmy Awards, die bereits eine Woche zuvor vergeben wurden, sicherte sich «Shōgun» die Spitzen-Position mit 14 Preisen. Die FX-Serie «The Bear» landete mit sieben Preisen auf dem zweiten Platz.
Der Hulu-Spielfilm «Quiz Lady» wurde bester Fernsehfilm, die Netflix-Serie «Blue Eye Samurai» wurde beste Animation. «Shōgun» gewann den Preis für den besten Vorspann, während «Only Murders in the Building» beim besten Score punktete. Die beste Titelmusik war «Palm Royale» von AppleTV+. Angela Basset gewann für die «Queens»-Dokumentation vom National Geographic als beste Erzählerin. Die beste Dokumentation wurde «Jim Hensons Idea Man», die beste Doku-Serie ging an «Beckham». In den frühen Stunden des Montags wurde «Shōgun» zur besten Dramaserie gekürt, die beste Comedy wurde «Hacks». «Baby Reindeer» wurde die beste Miniserie/Anthologie.
Beste Drama-Serie
- «The Crown» (Netflix)
- «Fallout» (Amazon)
- «The Gilded Age» (HBO)
- «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
- «Shōgun» (FX)
- «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)
- «3 Body Problem» (Netflix)
Beste Comedy-Serie
- «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- «The Bear» (FX)
- «Curb Your Enthusiasm» (HBO)
- «Hacks» (Max)
- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)
- «Reservation Dogs» (FX)
- «What We Do In the Shadows» (FX)
Beste Miniserie oder Anthologie
- «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
- «Fargo» (FX)
- «Lessons in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)
- «Ripley» (Netflix)
- «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)
Bester Fernsehfilm
- «Mr. Monks Last Case: Amonk Movie» (Peacock)
- «Quiz Lady» (Hulu)
- «Res, White & Royale Blue» (Amazon)
- «Scoop» (Netflix)
- «Unfrosted» (Netflix)
Animationsprogramm
- «Blue Eye Samurai» (Netflix)
- «Bobs Burgers» (FOX)
- «Scavengers Reign» (Max)
- «The Simpsons» (FOX
- «XMen 97» (Disney+)
Bester Vorspann
- «Fallout» (Amazon)
- «Lessons In Chemistry» (AppleTV+)
- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)
- «Shōgun» (FX)
- «Silo» (AppleTV+)
- «3 Body Problem» (Netflix)
Bester Score für eine Serie
- «The Crown» (Netflix)
- «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)
- «Shōgun» (FX)
- «Silo» (AppleTV+)
- «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)
Beste Titelmusik
- «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)
- «Lessons In Chemistry» (AppleTV+)
- «Masters of the Air» (AppleTV+)
- «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)
- «Shōgun» (FX)
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie
- Matt Berry für «What We Do In the Shawows» (FX)
- Larry David für «Curb Your Enthusiams» (HBO)
- Steve Martin für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- Martin Short für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White für «The Bear» (FX)
- DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai für «Reservation Dogs» (FX)
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Drama-Serie
- Idris Elba für «Hijack» (AppleTV+)
- Donald Glover für «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
- Walton Goggins für «Fallout» (Amazon)
- Gary Oldman für «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)
- Hiroyuki Sanada für «Shōgun» (FX)
- Dominic West für «The Crown» (Netflix)
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Miniserie, Anthologie oder Fernsehfilm
- Matt Bomer für «Fellow Tavelers» (Showtime)
- Richard Gaddd für «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
- Jon Hamm für «Fargo» (FX)
- Tom Hollander für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)
- Andrew Scott für «Ripley» (Netflix)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Quinta Burnson für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri für «The Bear» (FX)
- Selena Gomez für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- Maya Rudolph für «Loot» (AppleTV+)
- Jean Smart für «Hacks» (Max)
- Kristen Wiig für «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin einer Drama-Serie
- Jennifer Aniston für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Carrie Coon für «The Gilded Age» (HBO)
- Maya Erskine für «Mr. & Mrs. Smith» (Amazon)
- Anna Sawai für «Shōgun» (FX)
- Imelda Staunton für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Miniserie, Anthologie oder Fernsehfilm
- Jodie Foster für «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)
- Bri Larson für «Lessons In Chemistry» (AppleTV+)
- Juno Tempole für «Fargo» (FX)
- Sofia Vergara für «Griselda» (Netflix)
- Naomi Watts für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie
- Lionel Boyce für «The Bear» (FX)
- Paul W. Downs für «Hacks» (Max)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach für «The Bear» (FX)
- Paul Rudd für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- Tyler James Williams für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Bowen Yang für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
Bester Nebendarsteller für eine Drama-Serie
- Tadansobu Asano für «Shōgun» (FX)
- Billy Crudup für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Mark Duplass für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Jon Hamm für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Takehiro Hira für «Shōgun» (FX)
- Jack Lowden für «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)
- Jonathan Pryce für «The Crown» (Netflix)
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Miniserie, Anthologie oder Fernsehfilm
- Jonathan Bailey für «Fellow Travelers» (Showtime)
- Robert Downey Jr. für «The Symphatizer» (HBO)
- Tom Goodman-Hill für «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
- Jon Hawkes für «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)
- Lamorne Morris für «Fargo» (FX)
- Lewis Pullman für «Lessions im Chemistry» (AppleTV+)
- Trat Williams für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)
Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Carol Burnett für «Palm Royale» (AppleTV+)
- Liza Colón-Zayas für «The Bear» (FX)
- Hannah Einbinder für «Hacks» (Max)
- Janelle James für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Sherly Lee Ralph für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Meryl Streep für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Drama-Serie
- Christine Baranski für «The Gilded Age» (HBO)
- Nicole Beharie für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Greta Lee für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Lesley Manville für «The Crown» (Netflix)
- Karen Pittman für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Holland Taylor für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Miniserie, Anthologie oder Fernsehfilm
- Dakota Fanning für «Ripley» (Netflix)
- Lily Gladstone für «Under the Bridge» (Hulu)
- Jessica Gunning für «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
- Aja Noami für «Lessons in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)
- Diana Lane für «Feud: Capote vs. The Swans» (FX)
- Nava Mau für «Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
- Kalis Reis für «True Detective: Night Country» (HBO)
Talk-Series
- «The Daily Show» (Comedy Central)
- «Jimmy Kimmel Live!» (ABC)
- «Late Night» (NBC)
- «The Late Show» (CBS)
Beste Reality-Competition
- «The Amazing Race» (CBS)
- «RuPauls Drag Race» (MTV)
- «Top Chef» (Bravo)
- «The Traitors» (Peacock)
- «The Voice» (NBC)
Bester Erzähler
- Sir David Attenborough für «Planet Earth» (BBC America)
- Angela Basset für «Queens» (National Geographic)
- Morgan Freeman für «Life on Our Planet» (Netflix)
- Paul Rudd für «Secrets of the Octopuls» (National Geographic)
- Octavia Spencer für «Lost Women of Highway 20» (Investigation Discovery)
Beste Scripted Variety-Series
- «Last Week» (HBO)
- «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
Beste Dokumentation
- «Albert Brooks: Defending My Life» (HBO)
- «Girls State» (AppleTV+)
- «The Greatest Night in Pop» (Netflix)
- «Jim Hensons Idea Man» (Disney+)
- «Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces» (AppleTV+)
Beste Dokumentation-Serie
- «Beckham» (Netflix)
- «The Jinx Part Two» (HBO)
- «Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV» (Investigation Discovery)
- «Stax: Soulsville USA» (HBO)
- «Telemarketers» (HBO)
