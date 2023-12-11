81. Golden Globes: Die Nominierungen

Vermischtes

Das Network-Fernsehen scheint anhand dieser Nominierungsliste am Ende. Streaming-Serien dominieren das Feld, doch das Pay-TV stellt mit HBOs «Succession» im TV-Bereich die meisten Nominierungen.

Bester Film - Drama

Bester Film  Musical oder Comedy

Beste Film-Regie

Bestes Drehbuch

Bester Schauspieler - Drama

Beste Schauspielerin - Drama

Bester Schauspieler  Musical oder Komödie

Beste Schauspielerin  Musical oder Komödie

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Beste Serie - Drama

Beste Serie  Musical oder Comedy

Bester Schauspieler, Drama

Beste Schauspielerin, Drama

Bester Schauspieler, Musical oder Comedy

Beste Schauspielerin, Musical oder Comedy

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Beste Miniserie, Fernsehfilm oder Anthologie

Bester Schauspieler in einer Miniserie, Fernsehfilm oder Anthologie

Beste Schauspielerin in einer Miniserie, Fernsehfilm oder Anthologie

Bester Film-Score

Beste fremdsprachiger Film

Bester Film-Song

Bester animierter Film

Bestes Stand-Up

Erfolg im Kino und an der Kinokasse

Cedric The Entertainer und Wilmer Valderrama gaben am frühen Montagmorgen Ortszeit die Nominierungen der Golden Globe Awards 2024 bekannt, die am 7. Januar 2024, in Beverly Hills verliehen werden. Die Zeremonie wird erstmals seit 1982 bei CBS live ausgestrahlt. CBS übernahm in Teilen auch die Ausstrahlung der Nominierungen vor, die Bekanntgabe von zehn der insgesamt 27 Kategorien wurde in der Morgensendung «CBS Mornings» übertragen.Die Schauspiel-Kategorien im Bereich Fernsehen dominierte einmal mehr die HBO-Serie, die allein drei Nominierungen für den besten Hauptdarsteller erhielt. Die Serie darf zusammen mitundauch in der Hauptkategorie als beste Drama Serie auf einen goldenen Globus hoffen. Als beste Mini- oder Anthologie-Serie wurdenundsowienominiert. Im Bereich Comedy-Serien hältdie Fahne für das Network-Fernsehen hoch. Die ABC-Reihe ist gemeinsam mitundnominiert und stellt damit den einzigen Vertreter aus dem klassischen Network-TV. Das Augenmerk der Jury lag eindeutig im Streaming.Im Bereich Kino und Film vermied man es die beiden Sommer-Blockbusterundgegeneinander ins Rennen zu schicken. «Barbie» tritt gegenundin der Comedy- und Musical-Kategorie an, während Christopher Nolans Film als Bestes Drama gemeinsam mitundsowiemit einer Nominierung bedacht wurde. Die Qual der Wahl bei Barbenheimer hat die Jury in den Kategorien Regie und Drehbuch. Dort sind sowohl Greta Gerwig (Regie und Drehbuch) gemeinsam mit Noah Baumbach (für das Drehbuch) als auch Christoph Nolan (Regie und Drehbuch) nominiert. Die Konkurrenz ist namhaft, auch wurden Martin Scorsese als bester Regisseur für «Killers of the Moon Flower» sowie Bradley Cooper für «Maestro» nominiert. Cooper darf zudem für seine Hauptrolle auf einen Preis hoffen.Die meisten Film-Nominierungen fielen für «Barbie» ab. Die Spielwaren-Verfilmung heimste insgesamt neun Nominierungen ein, wobei allein drei der Kategorie Best Original Song zugeschrieben werden. Dort sind die Lieder What Was I Made For?, Im just Ken und Dance the Night nominiert. Auch Ryan Gosling ist als bester Nebendarsteller und Margot Robbie als beste Comedy- oder Musical-Hauptdarstellerin sind nominiert. Neu in diesem Jahr eingeführt wurde zudem die Kategorie Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, also der erfolgreichste Film an den Kino-Kassen. Neben «Barbie» und «Oppenheimer» wurden hier auch die Animationsfilmeundsowie die Fortsetzungenundnominiert. Das Feld komplettiert Musik-Megastar Taylor Swift mit ihrem Tournee-Film- «Oppenheimer»- «Killers of the Flower Moon»- «Maestro»- «Past Lives»- «The Zone of Interest»- «Anatomy of a Fall»- «Barbie»- «Poor Things»- «American Fiction»- «The Holdovers»- «May December»- «Air»- Bradley Cooper für «Maestro»- Greta Gerwig für «Barbie»- Yorgos Lanthimos für «Poor Things»- Christopher Nolan für «Oppenheimer»- Martin Scorsese für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Celing Song für «Past Lives»- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach für «Barbie»- Tony McNamara für «Poor Things»- Christopher Nolan für «Oppenheimer»- Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Celing Song für «Past Lives»- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari für «Anatomy of a Fall»- Bradley Cooper für «Maestro»- Cillian Murphy für «Oppenheimer»- Leonardo DiCaprio für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Colman Domingo für «Rustin»- Andrew Scott für «All of Us Strangers»- Barry Keoghan für «Saltburn»- Lily Gladstone für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Carey Mulligan für «Maestro»- Sandra Hüller für «Anatomy of a Fall»- Annette Bening für «Nyad»- Greta Lee für «Past Lives»- Cailee Spaeny für «Priscilla»- Nicolas Cage für «Dream Scenario»- Timothee Chalamet für «Wonka»- Matt Damon für «Air»- Paul Giamatti für «The Holdovers»- Joaquin Phoenix für «Beau is Afraid»- Jeffrey Wright für «American Fiction»- Fantasia Barrio für «The Color Purple»- Jennifer Lawrence für «No Hard Feelings»- Natalia Portman für «May December»- Alma Pöysti für «Fallen Leaves»- Margot Robbie für «Barbie»- Emma Stone für «Poor Things»- Willem Dafoe für «Poor Things»- Robert DeNiro für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Robert Downey Jr. für «Oppenheimer»- Ryan Gosling für «Barbie»- Charles Melton für «May December»- Mark Ruffalo für «Poor Things»- Emily Blunt für «Oppenheimer»- Danielle Brooks für «The Color Purple»- Jodie Foster für «Nyad»- Julianne Moore für «May December»- Rosamunde Pike für «Saltburn»- DaVine Joy Randolph für «The Holdovers»- «1923» (Paramount+)- «The Crown» (Netflix)- «The Diplomat» (Netflix)- «The Last of Us» (HBO)- «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- «Succession» (HBO)- «The Bear» (FX)- «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- «Jury Duty» (Freevee)- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Barry» (HBO)- Pedro Pascal für «The Last of Us» (HBO)- Kieran Culkin für «Succession» (HBO)- Jeremy Strom für «Succession» (HBO)- Brian Cox für «Successison» (HBO)- Gary Oldman für «Slow Horses» (AppleTV+)- Dominic West für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Bella Ramsey für «The Last of Us» (HBO)- Emma Stone für «The Curse» (Paramount+)- Helen Mirren für «1923» (Paramount+)- Imelda Staunton für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Kerii Russel für «The Diplomat» (Netflix)- Sarah Snook für «Succession» (HBO)- Bill Hader für «Barry» (HBO)- Steve Martin für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Martin Short für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Jason Segel für «Shrinking» (AppleTV+)- Jason Sudeikis für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Jeremy Allen White für «The Bear» (Hulu)- Ayo Edebiri für «The Bear» (Hulu)- Natasha Lyonne für «Poker Face» (Peacock)- Quinta Brunson für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Rachel Brosnahan für «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)- Selena Gomez für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Ella Fanning für «The Great» (Hulu)- Billy Crudup für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Matthew Macfayden für «Succession» (HBO)- James Marsden für «Jury Duty» (Frevee)- Ebon Moss-Bachrach für «The Bear» (Hulu)- Alan Ruck für «Succession» (HBO)- Alexander Skargard für «Succession» (HBO)- Abby Elliot für «The Bear» (Hulu)- Christiana Ricci für «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)- Elizabeth Debicki für «The Crown» (Netflix)- Hannah Waddingham für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- J. Smith-Cameron für «Succession» (HBO)- Meryl Streep für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Beef» (Netflix)- «Lessions in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- «Daisy Jones & the Six» (Amazon)- «All the Light We Cannot See» (Netflix)- «Fellow Travelers» (Showtime)- «Fargo» (FX)- David Oyelowo für «Lawmen: Bass Reeves» (Paramount+)- Jon Hamm für «Fargo» (Showtime)- Matt Bomer für «Fellow Travelers» (Showtime)- Sam Clafin für «Daisy Jones & The Six» (Amazon)- Steve Yeun für «Beef» (Netflix)- Woody Harrelson für «White House Plumbers» (Showtime)- Riley Keough für «Daisy Jones & The Six» (Amazon)- Brie Larson für «Lessons in Chemistry» (AppleTV+)- Elizabeth Olsen für «Love and Death» (Max)- Juno Temple für «Fargo» (FX)- Rachel Weisz für «Dead Ringers» (Amazon)- Ali Wong für «Beef» (Netflix)- Ludwig Göransson für «Oppenheimer»- Jerskin Fendrix für «Poor Things»- Robbie Robertson für «Killers of the Flower Moon»- Mica Levi für «The Zone of Interest»- Daniel Pemberton für «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»- Joe Hisaishi für «The Boy and the Heron»- «Anatomy of a Fall» (Frankreich)- «Fallen Leaves» (Finnland)- «Io Capitano» (Italien)- «Past Lives» (USA)- «Society of the Snow» (Spanien)- «The Zone of Interest» (Großbritannien)- What Was i made For? aus «Barbie»- Dance the Night aus «Barbie»- Addicted to Romance aus «She Came to Me»- Peaches aus «Super Mario Bros. Movie»- Im Just Ken aus «Barbie»- Road to Freedom aus «Rustin»- «The Boy and the Heron»- «Elemental»- «Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse»- «Super Mario Bros Movie»- «Suzume»- «Wish»- «Ricky Gervais: Armageddon»- «Trevor Noah: Where Was I»- «Chris Rock: Selective Outrage»- «Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact»- «Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love»- «Wanda Sykes: Im a Entertainment»- «Barbie»- «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3»- «John Wick: Chapter 4»- «Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning Part One»- «Oppenheimer»- «Spider.Man: Across the Spider-Verse»- «The Super Mario Bros. Movie»- «Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour»