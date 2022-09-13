Hintergrund

74. Primetime Emmy Awards: Die Gewinner

von

In der Nacht zum Dienstag wurden in Los Angeles die Primetime Emmy Awards verliehen. Als beste Drama-Serie gewann «Ted Lasso», «The White Lotus» räumte bei den Miniserien ab.

Drama-Serie
- «Better Call Saul» (AMC)
- «Euphoria» (HBO)
- «Ozark» (Netflix)
- «Severance» (AppleTV+)
- «Squid Game» (Netflix)
- «Stranger Things» (Netflix)
- «Succession» (HBO)
- «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)

Comedy-Serie
- «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- «Barry» (HBO)
- «Curb Your Enthusiasm» (HBO)
- «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)
- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- «Ted Lasso» (Apple TV+)
- «What We Do in the Shadows» (FX)

Miniserie
- «Dopesick» (Hulu)
- «The Dropout» (Hulu)
- «Inventing Anna» (Netflix)
- «Pam and Tommy» (Hulu)
- «The White Lotus» (HBO)

Schauspieler Drama-Serie
- Jason Bate man für «Ozark» (Netflix)
- Brian Cox für «Succession» (HBO)
- Lee Jung-jae für «Squid Game» (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk für «Better Call Saul» (AMC)
- Adam Scott für «Severance» (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Strom für «Succession» (HBO)

Schauspielerin Drama-Serie
- Jodie Comer für «Killing Eve» (BBC America)
- Laura Linney für «Ozark» (Netflix)
- Melanie Lynskey für «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)
- Reese Witherspoon für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Sandra Oh für «Killing Eve» (BBC America)
- Zendaya für «Euphoria» (HBO)

Schauspieler Comedy-Serie
- Donald Glover für «Atlanta» (FX)
- Bill Hader für «Barry» (HBO)
- Nicholas Hoult für «The Great» (Hulu)
- Steve Martin für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- Martin Short für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis für «Ted Lasso» (HBO)

Schauspielerin Comedy-Serie
- Rachel Brosnahan für «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)
- Quinta Brunson für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Kalex Cuoco für «Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)
- Elle Fanning für «The Great» (Hulu)
- Issa Rae für «Insecure» (HBO)
- Jean Smart für «Hacks» (HBO Max)

Schauspieler Miniserie oder Film
- Colin Firth für «The Staircase» (HBO Max)
- Andrea Garfield für «The Under the Banner of Heaven» (FX)
- Oscar Isaac für «Scenes From a Marriage» (HBO)
- Michael Keaton für «Dopesick» (Hulu)
- Himesh Patel für «Station Eleven» (HBO Max)
- Sebastian Stan für «Pam and Tommy» (Hulu)

Schauspielerin Miniserie oder Film
- Toni Collette für «The Staircase» (HBO Max)
- Julia Garner für «Inventing Anna» (Netflix)
- Lily James für «»Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
- Sarah Paulson für «Impeachment: American Crime Story» (FX)
- Margaret Qualley für «Maid» (Netflix)
- Amanda Seyfried für «The Dropout» (Hulu)

Nebendarsteller Drama-Serie
- Nicholas Braun für «Succession» (HBO)
- Billy Crudup für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)
- Park Hae-soo für «Squid Game» (Netflix)
- Matthew Macfadyen für «Succession» (HBO)
- John Turturro für «Severance» (AppleTV+)
- Christopher Walken für «Severance» (AppleTV+)
- Oh Yeong-su für «Squid Game» (Netflix)
- Kieran Culkin für «Succession» (HBO)

Nebendarstellerin Drama-Serie
- Patricia Arquette für «Severance» (AppleTV+)
- Julia Garner für «Ozark» (Netflix)
- Jung Ho-yean für «Squid Game» (Netflix)
- Christina Ricci für «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)
- Rhea Seehon für «Better Call Saul» (AMC)
- J. Smith Cameron für «Succession» (HBO)
- Sarah Snook für «Succession» (HBO)
- Sydney Sweeney für «Euphoria» (HBO Max)

Nebendarsteller Comedy-Serie
- Anthony Carrigan für «Barry» (HBO)
- Brett Goldstein für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)
- Toheed Jimoh für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)
- Nick Mohammes für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)
- Tony Shalhoub für «The Marvelous Mrs Maisel» (Amazon)
- Tyler James Williams für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Henry Winkler für «Barry» (HBO)
- Bowen Yang für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)

Nebendarstellerin Comedy-Serie
- Alex Borstein für «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)
- Hannah Einbinder für «Hacks» (HBO Max)
- Kate McKinnon für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)
- Sarah Niles für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)
- Sherly Lee Ralph für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
- Juno Temple für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)
- Hannah Waddingham für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)
- Janelle James für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)

Nebendarsteller Miniserie oder Film
- Murrat Bartlett für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Jake Lacy für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Will Poulter für «Dopesick» (Hulu)
- Seth Rogen für «Pam and Tommy» (Hulu)
- Peter Sarsgaard für «Dopesick» (Hulu)
- Michael Stuhlbarg für «Dopesick» (Hulu)
- Steve Zahn für «The White Lotus» (HBO)

Nebendarstellerin Miniserie oder Film
- Connie Britton für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Jennifer Collidge für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Alexandra Daddario für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Kaitlyn Dever für «Dopesick» (Hulu)
- Natasha Rothwell für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Sdyney Sweeney für «The White Lotus» (HBO)
- Mare Winningham für «Dopesick» (Hulu)

Reality-Competition
- «The Amazing Race» (CBS)
- «Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrls» (Amazon)
- «Nailed It» (Netflix)
- «RuPauls Drag Race» (VH!)
- «Top Chef» (Bravo)
- «The Voice» (NBC)

Sketch-Series
- «A Black Lady Sketch Show» (HBO)
- «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)

Talk-Serie
- «The Daily Show» (Comedy Central)
- «Jimmy Kimmel Live» (ABC)
- «Last Week Tonight» (HBO)
- «Late Night» (NBC)
- «The Late Show» (CBS)

Fernsehfilm
- «Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers» (Disney+)
- «Ray Donovan: The Movie» (Showtime)
- «Reno 9111 The Hung for QAnon» (Paramount+)
- «The Survivor» (HBO Max)
- «Zoeys Extraordinary Christmas» (Roku)

Titelmusik
- «Loki» (Disney+)
- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- «Severance» (AppleTV+)
- «Squid Game» (Netflix)
- «The White Lotus» (HBO)

Vorspann
- «Candy» (Hulu)
- «Cowboy Bebop» (Netflix)
- «Foundation» (AppleTV+)
- «Liseys Story» (AppleTV+)
- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
- «Pachinko» (AppleTV+)
- «Severance» (AppleTV+)

Animationsserie
- «Arcane» (Netflix)
- «Bobs Burgers» (FOX)
- «Rick and Morty» (Adult Swim)
- «The Simpsons» (FOX)
- «What If» (Disney+)

