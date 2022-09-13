74. Primetime Emmy Awards: Die Gewinner

Hintergrund

In der Nacht zum Dienstag wurden in Los Angeles die Primetime Emmy Awards verliehen. Als beste Drama-Serie gewann «Ted Lasso», «The White Lotus» räumte bei den Miniserien ab.

Drama-Serie

Comedy-Serie

Miniserie

Schauspieler Drama-Serie

Schauspielerin Drama-Serie

Schauspieler Comedy-Serie

Schauspielerin Comedy-Serie

Schauspieler Miniserie oder Film

Schauspielerin Miniserie oder Film

Nebendarsteller Drama-Serie

Nebendarstellerin Drama-Serie

Nebendarsteller Comedy-Serie

Nebendarstellerin Comedy-Serie

Nebendarsteller Miniserie oder Film

Nebendarstellerin Miniserie oder Film

Reality-Competition

Sketch-Series

Talk-Serie

Fernsehfilm

Titelmusik

Vorspann

Animationsserie

- «Better Call Saul» (AMC)- «Euphoria» (HBO)- «Ozark» (Netflix)- «Severance» (AppleTV+)- «Squid Game» (Netflix)- «Stranger Things» (Netflix)- «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)- «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- «Barry» (HBO)- «Curb Your Enthusiasm» (HBO)- «Hacks» (HBO Max)- «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «What We Do in the Shadows» (FX)- «Dopesick» (Hulu)- «The Dropout» (Hulu)- «Inventing Anna» (Netflix)- «Pam and Tommy» (Hulu)- Jason Bate man für «Ozark» (Netflix)- Brian Cox für «Succession» (HBO)- Bob Odenkirk für «Better Call Saul» (AMC)- Adam Scott für «Severance» (Apple TV+)- Jeremy Strom für «Succession» (HBO)- Jodie Comer für «Killing Eve» (BBC America)- Laura Linney für «Ozark» (Netflix)- Melanie Lynskey für «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)- Reese Witherspoon für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Sandra Oh für «Killing Eve» (BBC America)- Donald Glover für «Atlanta» (FX)- Bill Hader für «Barry» (HBO)- Nicholas Hoult für «The Great» (Hulu)- Steve Martin für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Martin Short für «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- Rachel Brosnahan für «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)- Quinta Brunson für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Kalex Cuoco für «Flight Attendant» (HBO Max)- Elle Fanning für «The Great» (Hulu)- Issa Rae für «Insecure» (HBO)- Colin Firth für «The Staircase» (HBO Max)- Andrea Garfield für «The Under the Banner of Heaven» (FX)- Oscar Isaac für «Scenes From a Marriage» (HBO)- Himesh Patel für «Station Eleven» (HBO Max)- Sebastian Stan für «Pam and Tommy» (Hulu)- Toni Collette für «The Staircase» (HBO Max)- Julia Garner für «Inventing Anna» (Netflix)- Lily James für «»Pam and Tommy (Hulu)- Sarah Paulson für «Impeachment: American Crime Story» (FX)- Margaret Qualley für «Maid» (Netflix)- Nicholas Braun für «Succession» (HBO)- Billy Crudup für «The Morning Show» (AppleTV+)- Park Hae-soo für «Squid Game» (Netflix)- John Turturro für «Severance» (AppleTV+)- Christopher Walken für «Severance» (AppleTV+)- Oh Yeong-su für «Squid Game» (Netflix)- Kieran Culkin für «Succession» (HBO)- Patricia Arquette für «Severance» (AppleTV+)- Jung Ho-yean für «Squid Game» (Netflix)- Christina Ricci für «Yellowjackets» (Showtime)- Rhea Seehon für «Better Call Saul» (AMC)- J. Smith Cameron für «Succession» (HBO)- Sarah Snook für «Succession» (HBO)- Sydney Sweeney für «Euphoria» (HBO Max)- Anthony Carrigan für «Barry» (HBO)- Toheed Jimoh für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Nick Mohammes für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Tony Shalhoub für «The Marvelous Mrs Maisel» (Amazon)- Tyler James Williams für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Henry Winkler für «Barry» (HBO)- Bowen Yang für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)- Alex Borstein für «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» (Amazon)- Hannah Einbinder für «Hacks» (HBO Max)- Kate McKinnon für «Saturday Night Live» (NBC)- Sarah Niles für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Juno Temple für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Hannah Waddingham für «Ted Lasso» (AppleTV+)- Janelle James für «Abbott Elementary» (ABC)- Jake Lacy für «The White Lotus» (HBO)- Will Poulter für «Dopesick» (Hulu)- Seth Rogen für «Pam and Tommy» (Hulu)- Peter Sarsgaard für «Dopesick» (Hulu)- Michael Stuhlbarg für «Dopesick» (Hulu)- Steve Zahn für «The White Lotus» (HBO)- Connie Britton für «The White Lotus» (HBO)- Alexandra Daddario für «The White Lotus» (HBO)- Kaitlyn Dever für «Dopesick» (Hulu)- Natasha Rothwell für «The White Lotus» (HBO)- Sdyney Sweeney für «The White Lotus» (HBO)- Mare Winningham für «Dopesick» (Hulu)- «The Amazing Race» (CBS)- «Nailed It» (Netflix)- «RuPauls Drag Race» (VH!)- «Top Chef» (Bravo)- «The Voice» (NBC)- «A Black Lady Sketch Show» (HBO)- «The Daily Show» (Comedy Central)- «Jimmy Kimmel Live» (ABC)- «Late Night» (NBC)- «The Late Show» (CBS)- «Ray Donovan: The Movie» (Showtime)- «Reno 9111 The Hung for QAnon» (Paramount+)- «The Survivor» (HBO Max)- «Zoeys Extraordinary Christmas» (Roku)- «Loki» (Disney+)- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Severance» (AppleTV+)- «Squid Game» (Netflix)- «Candy» (Hulu)- «Cowboy Bebop» (Netflix)- «Foundation» (AppleTV+)- «Liseys Story» (AppleTV+)- «Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)- «Pachinko» (AppleTV+)- «Bobs Burgers» (FOX)- «Rick and Morty» (Adult Swim)- «The Simpsons» (FOX)- «What If» (Disney+)