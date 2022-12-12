80. Golden Globes: «Im Westen nichts Neues» darf hoffen

Hintergrund

Am Montag wurden die Nominierungen für die 80. Verleihung der Golden Globes bekannt gegeben.

Alle Nominierungen im Überblick:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Motion Picture  Animated

Best Original Score  Motion Picture

Best Screenplay  Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Director  Motion Picture

Best Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Original Song  Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama

Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture  Drama

Während die Golden Globes 2022 Anfang des Jahres gänzlich ohne Glamour via Twitter vergeben wurden, darf sich die Jubiläumsveranstaltung am 10. Januar über TV-Präsenz freuen. NBC überträgt die Gala, die von Jerrod Carmichael moderiert wird. Am heutigen Montagmorgen amerikanischer Zeit wurden vom Vater-Tochter-Gespann George und Mayan Lopez die Nominierungen in der NBC-Sendung «Today» angekündigt.Aus deutscher Sicht gab es dabei eine erfreuliche Nachricht, denn der Netflix-Filmerhielt eine Nominierung als bester Film in einer nicht-englischen Sprache. Die Konkurrenz kommt aus Indien («RRR»), Argentinien («Argentina, 1985»), Belgien («Close») und Südkorea («Decision to Leave»). Die US-Filme wurden in zwei verschiedene Kategorien eingeteilt. Als bestes Drama wurden das Biopic, Steven Spielbergs, das Musikdramaund Kassenschlager. Außerdem hat, der erst vor wenigen Tagen Weltpremiere feierte und erst in ein paar Tagen offiziell in die Kinos kommt, eine Nominierung erhalten. Als bestes Musical oder Comedy dürfenundauf einen goldenen Globus hoffen.Kaum Überraschungen gibt es in der Serie-Sparte: Als bestes Drama sindundnominiert. Im Bereich Comedy oder Musical dürfenundhoffen. Auch in diesem Jahr ist die Krönung der besten Miniserie wieder Teil der Veranstaltung. Auf Preise dürfen Apple TV+ mit, Netflix mit, HBO mit der zweiten-Staffel sowie gleich zweimal Hulu mitundhoffen.In den persönlichen Kategorien überwiegen die Darsteller aus den nominierten Filmen. Etwas überraschend mutet vor allem die Nominierung für Ana de Armas für ihre Darstellung der Marilyn Monroe in dem Netflix-Dramaan, das von der Kritik teilweise sehr zerrissen wurde. Mit de Armas dürfen Cate Blanchett («Tár»), Olivia Coleman («Empire of Light»), Viola Davis («The Woman King») und Michelle Williams («Die Fabelmans») auf eine Auszeichnung als beste Hauptdarstellerin in einem Film-Drama hoffen. Auf männlicher Seite gehen Diego Calva, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Colin Farrell und Ralph Fiennes ins Rennen.- Taron Egerton, «Black Bird»- Colin Firth, «The Staircase»- Andrew Garfield, «Under the Banner of Heaven»- Evan Peters, «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- Sebastian Stan, «Pam and Tommy»- F. Murray Abraham, «The White Lotus»- Domhnall Gleeson, «The Patient»- Paul Walter Hauser, «Black Bird»- Richard Jenkins, «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- Seth Rogen, «Pam and Tommy»- Donald Glover, «Atlanta»- Bill Hader, «Barry»- Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»- Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»- Jeremy Allen White, «The Bear»- «Abbott Elementary»- «The Bear»- «Hacks»- «Only Murders in the Building»- «Wednesday»- «RRR» (India)- «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Germany)- «Argentina, 1985» (Argentina)- «Close» (Belgium)- «Decision to Leave» (South Korea)Made for Television- Jessica Chastain, «George and Tammy»- Julia Garner, «Inventing Anna»- Lily James, «Pam and Tommy»- Julia Roberts, «Gaslit»- Amanda Seyfried, «The Dropout»- Jennifer Coolidge, «The White Lotus»- Claire Danes, «Fleishman Is in Trouble»- Daisy Edgar-Jones, «Under the Banner of Heaven»- Niecy Nash-Betts, «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- Aubrey Plaza, «The White Lotus»- Elizabeth Debicki, «The Crown»- Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks»- Julia Garner, «Ozark»- Janelle James, «Abbott Elementary»- Sheryl Lee Ralph, «Abbott Elementary»- «Black Bird»- «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- «Pam and Tommy»- «The Dropout»- «The White Lotus: Sicily»- «Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio»- «Marcel the Shell With Shoes On»- «Puss in Boots: The Last Wish»- «Turning Red»- Alexandre Desplat, «Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio»- Hildur Guðnadóttir, «Women Talking»- Justin Hurwitz, «Babylon»- John Williams, «The Fabelmans»- Carter Burwell, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Todd Field, «Tár»- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, «The Fabelmans»- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Martin McDonagh, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Sarah Polley, «Women Talking»- Emma DArcy, «House of the Dragon»- Laura Linney, «Ozark»- Imelda Staunton, «The Crown»- Hilary Swank, «Alaska Daily»- Zendaya, «Euphoria»- Diego Calva, «Babylon»- Daniel Craig, «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery»- Adam Driver, «White Noise»- Colin Farrell, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Ralph Fiennes, «The Menu»- James Cameron, «Avatar: The Way of Water»- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Baz Luhrmann, «Elvis»- Martin McDonagh, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Steven Spielberg, «The Fabelmans»- «Better Call Saul»- «The Crown»- «House of the Dragon»- «Ozark»- «Severance»- Angela Bassett, «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»- Kerry Condon, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Jamie Lee Curtis, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Dolly De Leon, «Triangle of Sadness»- Carey Mulligan, «She Said»- Carolina, Taylor Swift («Where the Crawdads Sing»)- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz («Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio»)- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop («Top Gun: Maverick»)- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj («RRR»)- Jeff Bridges, «The Old Man»- Kevin Costner, «Yellowstone»- Diego Luna, «Andor»- Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»- Adam Scott, «Severance»- Brendan Gleeson, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Ke Huy Quan, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Barry Keoghan, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Brad Pitt, «Babylon»- Eddie Redmayne, «The Good Nurse»- Cate Blanchett, «Tár»- Olivia Colman, «Empire of Light»- Viola Davis, «The Woman King»- Ana de Armas, «Blonde»- Michelle Williams, «The Fabelmans»- Margot Robbie, «Babylon»- Anya Taylor-Joy, «The Menu»- Emma Thompson, «Good Luck to You, Leo Grande»- Lesley Manville, «Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris»- Michelle Yeoh, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Austin Butler, «Elvis»- Brendan Fraser, «The Whale»- Hugh Jackman, «The Son»- Bill Nighy, «Living»- Jeremy Pope, «The Inspection»- «Babylon»- «The Banshees of Inisherin»- «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery»- «Triangle of Sadness»- «Avatar: The Way of Water»- «Elvis»- «The Fabelmans»- «Tár»- «Top Gun: Maverick»