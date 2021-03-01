Kino-News

«Mank» geht leer aus  «The Crown» räumt ab

von

Alle Golden-Globe-Gewinner in der Übersicht.

Das klassische Fernsehen beziehungsweise Kino ist weiter auf dem Rückzug. Zu diesem Urteil kann man kommen, wenn man sich die diesjährige Preisträgerliste der Golden Globe Awards ansieht. So schnappte sich allein Netflix zehn Auszeichnungen, mit allein vier Auszeichnungen bei sechs Nominierungen für «The Crown». Auch «Das Damengabit», ebenfalls eine Netflix-Produktion, konnte überzeugen und sicherte sich zwei Trophäen. In der Sparte Film gab es derweil keinen solch klaren Abräumer, nichtsdestotrotz waren auch hier die Streaminganbieter stark vertreten. «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm», eine Amazon-Produktion, sicherte sich genau wie Disney+ «Soul» zwei Auszeichnungen. «Nomadland», ein Low-Budget-Film, der von Searchlight Pictures vertrieben wird, sicherte sich die Titel 'Bester Film' und 'Beste Regie'. Leer ging dagegen der einzige deutsche Beitrag aus. Nominiert als 'Beste Nebendarstellerin' im Bereich Film musste sich Helena Zengel aus «Neues aus der Welt» Jodie Foster aus «The Mauritanian» geschlagen geben. Hier gibt es alle Gewinner und Nominierten im Überblick.

Bester Film  Drama


«The Father»
«Mank»
«Nomadland»
«Promising Young Woman»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Bester Film  Komödie/Musical


«Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»
«Hamilton»
«Music»
«Palm Springs»
«The Prom»

Beste Regie


Emerald Fennell  «Promising Young Woman»
David Fincher  «Mank»
Regina King  «One Night in Miami»
Aaron Sorkin  «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Chloé Zhao  «Nomadland»

Bester Hauptdarsteller  Drama


Riz Ahmed  «Sound of Metal»
Chadwick Boseman  «Ma Raineys Black Bottom»
Anthony Hopkins  «The Father»
Gary Oldman  «Mank»
Tahar Rahim  «The Mauritanian»

Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Drama


Viola Davis  «Ma Raineys Black Bottom»
Andra Day  «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Vanessa Kirby  «Pieces of a Woman»
Frances McDormand  «Nomadland»
Carey Mulligan  «Promising Young Woman»

Bester Hauptdarsteller  Komödie/Musical


Sacha Baron Cohen  «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»
James Corden  «The Prom»
Lin-Manuel Miranda  «Hamilton»
Dev Patel  «David Copperfield  Einmal Reichtum und zurück»
Andy Samberg  «Palm Springs»

Beste Hauptdarstellerin  Komödie/Musical


Marija Bakalowa  «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»
Kate Hudson  «Music»
Michelle Pfeiffer  «French Exit»
Rosamund Pike  «I Care a Lot»
Anya Taylor-Joy  «Emma»

Bester Nebendarsteller


Sacha Baron Cohen  «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Daniel Kaluuya  «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Jared Leto  «The Little Things»
Bill Murray  «On the Rocks»
Leslie Odom Jr.  «One Night in Miami»

Beste Nebendarstellerin


Glenn Close  «Hillbilly Elegy»
Olivia Colman  «The Father»
Jodie Foster  «The Mauritanian»
Amanda Seyfried  «Mank»
Helena Zengel  «Neues aus der Welt»

Bestes Drehbuch


Emerald Fennell  «Promising Young Woman»
Jack Fincher  «Mank»
Aaron Sorkin  «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton  «The Father»
Chloé Zhao  «Nomadland»

Beste Filmmusik


Alexandre Desplat  «The Midnight Sky»
Ludwig Göransson  «Tenet»
James Newton Howard  «Neues aus der Welt»
Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor  «Mank»
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor  «Soul»

Bester Filmsong


«Judas and the Black Messiah»  Fight For You
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»  Hear My Voice
«Du hast das Leben vor dir»  Io Sì (Seen)
«One Night in Miami»  Speak Now
«The United States vs. Billie Holiday»  Tigress & Tweed

Bester Animationsfilm


«Die Croods  Alles auf Anfang»
«Onward: Keine halben Sachen»
«Over the Moon»
«Soul»
«Wolfwalkers»

Bester fremdsprachiger Film


«Du hast das Leben vor dir»  Italien
«La Llorona»  Frankreich, Guatemala
«Minari»  USA
«Der Rausch»  Dänemark
«Wir beide»  USA, Frankreich

Die Gewinner jeder Kategorie sind fett gedruckt
Auf der nächste Seite gibt es die Gewinner aus dem Bereich 'Fernsehen'

