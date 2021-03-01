«Mank» geht leer aus  «The Crown» räumt ab

Kino-News

Alle Golden-Globe-Gewinner in der Übersicht.

Bester Film  Drama

Bester Film  Komödie/Musical

Beste Regie

Bester Hauptdarsteller  Drama

Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Drama

Bester Hauptdarsteller  Komödie/Musical

Beste Hauptdarstellerin  Komödie/Musical

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Bestes Drehbuch

Beste Filmmusik

Bester Filmsong

Bester Animationsfilm

Bester fremdsprachiger Film

Das klassische Fernsehen beziehungsweise Kino ist weiter auf dem Rückzug. Zu diesem Urteil kann man kommen, wenn man sich die diesjährige Preisträgerliste der Golden Globe Awards ansieht. So schnappte sich allein Netflix zehn Auszeichnungen, mit allein vier Auszeichnungen bei sechs Nominierungen für «The Crown». Auch «Das Damengabit», ebenfalls eine Netflix-Produktion, konnte überzeugen und sicherte sich zwei Trophäen. In der Sparte Film gab es derweil keinen solch klaren Abräumer, nichtsdestotrotz waren auch hier die Streaminganbieter stark vertreten. «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm», eine Amazon-Produktion, sicherte sich genau wie Disney+ «Soul» zwei Auszeichnungen. «Nomadland», ein Low-Budget-Film, der von Searchlight Pictures vertrieben wird, sicherte sich die Titel 'Bester Film' und 'Beste Regie'. Leer ging dagegen der einzige deutsche Beitrag aus. Nominiert als 'Beste Nebendarstellerin' im Bereich Film musste sich Helena Zengel aus «Neues aus der Welt» Jodie Foster aus «The Mauritanian» geschlagen geben. Hier gibt es alle Gewinner und Nominierten im Überblick.«The Father»«Mank»«Promising Young Woman»«The Trial of the Chicago 7»«Hamilton»«Music»«Palm Springs»«The Prom»Emerald Fennell  «Promising Young Woman»David Fincher  «Mank»Regina King  «One Night in Miami»Aaron Sorkin  «The Trial of the Chicago 7»Riz Ahmed  «Sound of Metal»Anthony Hopkins  «The Father»Gary Oldman  «Mank»Tahar Rahim  «The Mauritanian»Viola Davis  «Ma Raineys Black Bottom»Vanessa Kirby  «Pieces of a Woman»Frances McDormand  «Nomadland»Carey Mulligan  «Promising Young Woman»James Corden  «The Prom»Lin-Manuel Miranda  «Hamilton»Dev Patel  «David Copperfield  Einmal Reichtum und zurück»Andy Samberg  «Palm Springs»Marija Bakalowa  «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»Kate Hudson  «Music»Michelle Pfeiffer  «French Exit»Anya Taylor-Joy  «Emma»Sacha Baron Cohen  «The Trial of the Chicago 7»Jared Leto  «The Little Things»Bill Murray  «On the Rocks»Leslie Odom Jr.  «One Night in Miami»Glenn Close  «Hillbilly Elegy»Olivia Colman  «The Father»Amanda Seyfried  «Mank»Helena Zengel  «Neues aus der Welt»Emerald Fennell  «Promising Young Woman»Jack Fincher  «Mank»Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton  «The Father»Chloé Zhao  «Nomadland»Alexandre Desplat  «The Midnight Sky»Ludwig Göransson  «Tenet»James Newton Howard  «Neues aus der Welt»Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor  «Mank»«Judas and the Black Messiah»  Fight For You«The Trial of the Chicago 7»  Hear My Voice«One Night in Miami»  Speak Now«The United States vs. Billie Holiday»  Tigress & Tweed«Die Croods  Alles auf Anfang»«Onward: Keine halben Sachen»«Over the Moon»«Wolfwalkers»«Du hast das Leben vor dir»  Italien«La Llorona»  Frankreich, Guatemala«Der Rausch»  Dänemark«Wir beide»  USA, Frankreich