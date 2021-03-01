«Mank» geht leer aus  «The Crown» räumt ab

Bester Film Drama
«The Father»
«Mank»
«Nomadland»
«Promising Young Woman»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Bester Film Komödie/Musical
«Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»
«Hamilton»
«Music»
«Palm Springs»
«The Prom»
Beste Regie
Emerald Fennell «Promising Young Woman»
David Fincher «Mank»
Regina King «One Night in Miami»
Aaron Sorkin «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Chloé Zhao «Nomadland»
Bester Hauptdarsteller Drama
Riz Ahmed «Sound of Metal»
Chadwick Boseman «Ma Raineys Black Bottom»
Anthony Hopkins «The Father»
Gary Oldman «Mank»
Tahar Rahim «The Mauritanian»
Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Drama
Viola Davis «Ma Raineys Black Bottom»
Andra Day «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Vanessa Kirby «Pieces of a Woman»
Frances McDormand «Nomadland»
Carey Mulligan «Promising Young Woman»
Bester Hauptdarsteller Komödie/Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»
James Corden «The Prom»
Lin-Manuel Miranda «Hamilton»
Dev Patel «David Copperfield Einmal Reichtum und zurück»
Andy Samberg «Palm Springs»
Beste Hauptdarstellerin Komödie/Musical
Marija Bakalowa «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm»
Kate Hudson «Music»
Michelle Pfeiffer «French Exit»
Rosamund Pike «I Care a Lot»
Anya Taylor-Joy «Emma»
Bester Nebendarsteller
Sacha Baron Cohen «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Daniel Kaluuya «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Jared Leto «The Little Things»
Bill Murray «On the Rocks»
Leslie Odom Jr. «One Night in Miami»
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Glenn Close «Hillbilly Elegy»
Olivia Colman «The Father»
Jodie Foster «The Mauritanian»
Amanda Seyfried «Mank»
Helena Zengel «Neues aus der Welt»
Bestes Drehbuch
Emerald Fennell «Promising Young Woman»
Jack Fincher «Mank»
Aaron Sorkin «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton «The Father»
Chloé Zhao «Nomadland»
Beste Filmmusik
Alexandre Desplat «The Midnight Sky»
Ludwig Göransson «Tenet»
James Newton Howard «Neues aus der Welt»
Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor «Mank»
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor «Soul»
Bester Filmsong
«Judas and the Black Messiah» Fight For You
«The Trial of the Chicago 7» Hear My Voice
«Du hast das Leben vor dir» Io Sì (Seen)
«One Night in Miami» Speak Now
«The United States vs. Billie Holiday» Tigress & Tweed
Bester Animationsfilm
«Die Croods Alles auf Anfang»
«Onward: Keine halben Sachen»
«Over the Moon»
«Soul»
«Wolfwalkers»
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
«Du hast das Leben vor dir» Italien
«La Llorona» Frankreich, Guatemala
«Minari» USA
«Der Rausch» Dänemark
«Wir beide» USA, Frankreich
Die Gewinner jeder Kategorie sind fett gedruckt
