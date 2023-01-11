80. Golden Globes: «The Fabelmans» wird bestes Drama

US-Fernsehen

Der deutsche Netflix-Spielfilm «Im Westen nichts Neues» musste sich geschlagen geben.

Alle Gewinner im Überblick:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama

Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture  Animated

Best Original Score  Motion Picture

Best Screenplay  Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Director  Motion Picture

Best Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Original Song  Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama

Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture  Drama

Eigentlich hätten die Vorzeichen nicht schlechter stehen können: Die Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) wurde von der Los Angeles Times überführt: Der Verband aus ausländischen Medien, die die Preise vergeben, ist eine kleine Truppe von Journalisten, die kaum Material publizieren und sich ansonsten von den Studios zu allerlei Umtrunks einladen lassen.Inzwischen hat der Besitzer des FC Chelsea, Eldridge Industries, die Verleihung gekauft und lässt die Gala in einem Hotel stattfinden, das ebenfalls zum Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen gekauft. Man kann schon froh sein, dass «Everything Everywhere All at Once» mit sechs Nominierungen nur zwei Preise abräumte, denn A24 gehört auch teilweise zu Eldridge. Gewinner wurde hingegen das Steven-Spielberg-Drama «The Fabelmans», das im März auch in die deutschen Lichtspielhäuser kommen soll.Ein Blick auf die Gewinner zeigt: Da die Golden Globes auf allen Partys mitmachen möchte, gibt es keinen eindeutigen Gewinner. Die Schul-Comedy an einer öffentlichen Einrichtung «Abbott Elementary» nahm fünf Preise mit, das englische Königsdrama «The Crown» vier Globes. Amerikanische Gesellschaftskritik á la «White Lotus» wurde ebenso wie «Dahmer», «Only Murders in the Building» und «Pam & Tommy» mit jeweils vier Auszeichnungen bedacht.- Taron Egerton, «Black Bird»- Colin Firth, «The Staircase»- Andrew Garfield, «Under the Banner of Heaven»- Sebastian Stan, «Pam and Tommy»- F. Murray Abraham, «The White Lotus»- Domhnall Gleeson, «The Patient»- Richard Jenkins, «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- Seth Rogen, «Pam and Tommy»- Donald Glover, «Atlanta»- Bill Hader, «Barry»- Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»- Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»- John Lithgow, «The Old Man»- Jonathan Pryce, «The Crown»- John Turturro, «Severance»- Henry Winkler, «Barry»- «The Bear»- «Hacks»- «Only Murders in the Building»- «Wednesday»- «RRR» (India)- «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Germany)- «Close» (Belgium)- «Decision to Leave» (South Korea)Made for Television- Jessica Chastain, «George and Tammy»- Julia Garner, «Inventing Anna»- Lily James, «Pam and Tommy»- Julia Roberts, «Gaslit»- Claire Danes, «Fleishman Is in Trouble»- Daisy Edgar-Jones, «Under the Banner of Heaven»- Niecy Nash-Betts, «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- Aubrey Plaza, «The White Lotus»- Elizabeth Debicki, «The Crown»- Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks»- Janelle James, «Abbott Elementary»- Sheryl Lee Ralph, «Abbott Elementary»- «Black Bird»- «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»- «Pam and Tommy»- «The Dropout»- Quinta Brunson, «Abbott Elementary»- Kaley Cuoco, «The Flight Attendant»- Selena Gomez, «Only Murders in the Building»- Jenna Ortega, «Wednesday»- Jean Smart, «Hacks»- «Marcel the Shell With Shoes On»- «Puss in Boots: The Last Wish»- «Turning Red»- Alexandre Desplat, «Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio»- Hildur Guðnadóttir, «Women Talking»- John Williams, «The Fabelmans»- Carter Burwell, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Todd Field, «Tár»- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, «The Fabelmans»- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Sarah Polley, «Women Talking»- Emma DArcy, «House of the Dragon»- Laura Linney, «Ozark»- Imelda Staunton, «The Crown»- Hilary Swank, «Alaska Daily»- Diego Calva, «Babylon»- Daniel Craig, «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery»- Adam Driver, «White Noise»- Ralph Fiennes, «The Menu»- James Cameron, «Avatar: The Way of Water»- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Baz Luhrmann, «Elvis»- Steven Spielberg, «The Fabelmans»- «Better Call Saul»- «The Crown»- «Ozark»- «Severance»- Kerry Condon, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Jamie Lee Curtis, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- Dolly De Leon, «Triangle of Sadness»- Carey Mulligan, «She Said»- Carolina, Taylor Swift («Where the Crawdads Sing»)- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz («Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio»)- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop («Top Gun: Maverick»)- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)- Jeff Bridges, «The Old Man»- Diego Luna, «Andor»- Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»- Adam Scott, «Severance»- Brendan Gleeson, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Barry Keoghan, «The Banshees of Inisherin»- Brad Pitt, «Babylon»- Eddie Redmayne, «The Good Nurse»- Olivia Colman, «Empire of Light»- Viola Davis, «The Woman King»- Ana de Armas, «Blonde»- Michelle Williams, «The Fabelmans»- Margot Robbie, «Babylon»- Anya Taylor-Joy, «The Menu»- Emma Thompson, «Good Luck to You, Leo Grande»- Lesley Manville, «Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris»- Brendan Fraser, «The Whale»- Hugh Jackman, «The Son»- Bill Nighy, «Living»- Jeremy Pope, «The Inspection»- «Babylon»- «Everything Everywhere All at Once»- «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery»- «Triangle of Sadness»- «Avatar: The Way of Water»- «Elvis»- «Tár»- «Top Gun: Maverick»