Oscars 2020: Die Gewinner der 92. Academy Awards

Oscar-News

Kontinuierliches Update: Quotenmeter.de begleitet euch live durch die Oscar-Nacht und aktualisiert ständig die Übersicht aller Gewinner.

Tom Hanks, «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»Anthony Hopkins, «Die zwei Päpste»Al Pacino, «The Irishman»Joe Pesci, «The Irishman»«Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt»«Ich habe meinen Körper verloren»«Klaus»«Mister Link  Ein fellig verrücktes Abenteuer»«Dcera (Daughter)»«Kitbull»«Memorable»«Sister»«1917»«Knives Out»«Marriage Story»«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»«The Irishman»«Joker»«Little Women»«Die zwei Päpste»«Brotherhood»«Nefta Football Club»«Saria»«A Sister»«1917»«The Irishman»«JoJo Rabbit»«Parasite»«The Irishman»«Jojo Rabbit»«Joker»«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»«The Cave»«The Edge of Democracy»«For Sama»«Land des Honigs»«In the Absence»«Life Overtakes Me»«St. Louis Superman»«Walk, Run, ChaCha»Kathy Bates, «Richard Jewell»Scarlett Johansson, «Jojo Rabbit»Florence Pugh, «Little Women»Margot Robbie, «Bombshell»