Oscar-News

Oscars 2020: Die Gewinner der 92. Academy Awards

von

Kontinuierliches Update: Quotenmeter.de begleitet euch live durch die Oscar-Nacht und aktualisiert ständig die Übersicht aller Gewinner.

Bester Nebendarsteller
Tom Hanks, «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»
Anthony Hopkins, «Die zwei Päpste»
Al Pacino, «The Irishman»
Joe Pesci, «The Irishman»
Brad Pitt, «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

Bester Animationsfilm
«Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt»
«Ich habe meinen Körper verloren»
«Klaus»
«Mister Link  Ein fellig verrücktes Abenteuer»
«A Toy Story  Alles hört auf kein Kommando»

Bester Animationskurzfilm
«Dcera (Daughter)»
«Hair Love»
«Kitbull»
«Memorable»
«Sister»

Bestes Original-Drehbuch
«1917»
«Knives Out»
«Marriage Story»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
«The Irishman»
«Joker»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Little Women»
«Die zwei Päpste»

Bester Kurzfilm
«Brotherhood»
«Nefta Football Club»
«Saria»
«A Sister»
«The Neighbors Window»

Bestes Produktionsdesign
«1917»
«The Irishman»
«JoJo Rabbit»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»

Beste Kostüme
«The Irishman»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Little Women»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

Beste Dokumentation
«American Factory»
«The Cave»
«The Edge of Democracy»
«For Sama»
«Land des Honigs»

Beste Kurz-Dokumentation
«In the Absence»
«Life Overtakes Me»
«Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youre a Girl)»
«St. Louis Superman»
«Walk, Run, ChaCha»

Beste Nebendarstellerin
Kathy Bates, «Richard Jewell»
Laura Dern, «Marriage Story»
Scarlett Johansson, «Jojo Rabbit»
Florence Pugh, «Little Women»
Margot Robbie, «Bombshell»

Kurz-URL: qmde.de/115729
Finde ich...
super
schade
Teile ich auf...
Kontakt
vorheriger ArtikelWie «Marriage Story» das Sympathie-o-meter in Waage hält
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel

Optionen

Drucken Merken Leserbrief


Werbung


E-Mail:

Quotenletter   Mo-Fr, 10 Uhr

Abendausgabe   Mo-Fr, 16 Uhr

Datenschutz-Info

Letzte Meldungen

Werbung

Mehr aus diesem Ressort

Oscar-News Treffen der Eisköniginnen: Die Oscars setzen auf Elsas aus aller Welt Oscar-News Billie Eilish tritt bei den Oscars auf Oscar-News «Joker», «1917» und mehr: Das sind die Nominierungen für die 92. Academy Awards Oscar-News Wie viele Stimmen reichen für eine Oscar-Nominierung? Oscar-News Die 92. Oscars: Die Academy veröffentlicht Shortlists für neun Kategorien Oscar-News Academy diskutiert, beide Ton-Kategorien bei den Oscars zusammenzulegen Oscar-News Österreichs Oscar-Hoffnung «Joy» wird disqualifiziert

Jobs » Vollzeit, Teilzeit, Praktika

Surftipps

Hannah Montana Prequel
Billy Ray Cyrus spricht über eine mögliches Hannah Montana Prequel. Die Fernsehserie "Hannah Montana" gehört zu den erfolgreichsten Disney-Fernsehs... » mehr

Werbung