Oscars 2020: Die Gewinner der 92. Academy Awards

Tom Hanks, «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»
Anthony Hopkins, «Die zwei Päpste»
Al Pacino, «The Irishman»
Joe Pesci, «The Irishman»
Brad Pitt, «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Bester Animationsfilm
«Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt»
«Ich habe meinen Körper verloren»
«Klaus»
«Mister Link Ein fellig verrücktes Abenteuer»
«A Toy Story Alles hört auf kein Kommando»
Bester Animationskurzfilm
«Dcera (Daughter)»
«Hair Love»
«Kitbull»
«Memorable»
«Sister»
Bestes Original-Drehbuch
«1917»
«Knives Out»
«Marriage Story»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
«The Irishman»
«Joker»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Little Women»
«Die zwei Päpste»
Bester Kurzfilm
«Brotherhood»
«Nefta Football Club»
«Saria»
«A Sister»
«The Neighbors Window»
Bestes Produktionsdesign
«1917»
«The Irishman»
«JoJo Rabbit»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»
Beste Kostüme
«The Irishman»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Little Women»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Beste Dokumentation
«American Factory»
«The Cave»
«The Edge of Democracy»
«For Sama»
«Land des Honigs»
Beste Kurz-Dokumentation
«In the Absence»
«Life Overtakes Me»
«Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youre a Girl)»
«St. Louis Superman»
«Walk, Run, ChaCha»
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Kathy Bates, «Richard Jewell»
Laura Dern, «Marriage Story»
Scarlett Johansson, «Jojo Rabbit»
Florence Pugh, «Little Women»
Margot Robbie, «Bombshell»
