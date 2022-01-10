79. Golden Globes: Die Gewinner

Rachel Zegler wurde als beste Schauspielerin in einem Musical oder einer Komödie ausgezeichnet, und ihre Co-Starin Ariana DeBose nahm den Preis für die Nebendarstellerin mit nach Hause. Als beste Darsteller in einem Drama verdienten sich Nicole Kidman («Being the Ricardos») und Will Smith («King Richard») die Preise. Andrew Garfield () wurde für seine Rolle in «Tick, Tick Boom!» als Bester Schauspieler in einem Musical oder einer Komödie geehrt.
Im Bereich Fernsehen ging der Hauptpreis als Beste Drama-Serie an «Succession», das auch die Preise als Bester Schauspieler (Jeremy Strong) und Beste Nebendarstellerin (Sarah Snook) einsackte. Auch der Netflix-Hit «Squid Game» ging nicht leer aus: O Yeong-su wurde als Bester Nebendarsteller ausgezeichnet. Auch im Bereich Comedy war HBO Max erfolgreich, denn Hacks erhielt den Preis als Beste Serie, Musical oder Comedy. In diesem Segment erhielt auch wieder Jason Sudeikis als «Ted Lasso» einen Golden Globe als Bester Schauspieler in einer TV-Serie, Musical oder Comedy.
Die Gewinner im Überblick:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast]] (Focus Features)
CODA]] (Apple)
Dune]] (Warner Bros.)
King Richard]] (Warner Bros.)
«The Power of the Dog» (Netflix)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
«Cyrano» (MGM)
«Dont Look Up» (Netflix)
«Licorice Pizza» (MGM)
«Tick, Tick Boom!» (Netflix)
«West Side Story» (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali («Swan Song»)
Javier Bardem («Being the Ricardos»)
Benedict Cumberbatch («The Power of the Dog»)
Will Smith («King Richard»)
Denzel Washington («The Tragedy of Macbeth»)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain («The Eyes of Tammy Faye»)
Olivia Colman («The Lost Daughter»)
Nicole Kidman («Being the Ricardos»)
Lady Gaga («House of Gucci»)
Kristen Stewart («Spencer»)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio («Dont Look Up»)
Peter Dinklage («Cyrano»)
Andrew Garfield («Tick, Tick Boom!»)
Cooper Hoffman («Licorice Pizza»)
Anthony Ramos («In the Heights»)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard («Annette»)
Alana Haim («Licorice Pizza»)
Jennifer Lawrence («Dont Look Up»)
Emma Stone («Cruella»)
Rachel Zegler («West Side Story»)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh («Belfast»)
Jane Campion («The Power of the Dog»)
Maggie Gyllenhaal («The Lost Daughter»)
Steven Spielberg («West Side Story»)
Denis Villeneuve («Dune»)
Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture
Ben Affleck («The Tender Bar»)
Jamie Dornan («Belfast»)
Ciarán Hinds («Belfast»)
Troy Kotsur («CODA»)
Kodi Smit-McPhee («The Power of the Dog»)
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe («Belfast»)
Ariana DeBose («West Side Story»)
Kirsten Dunst («The Power of the Dog»)
Aunjanue Ellis («King Richard»)
Ruth Negga («Passing»)
Best Television Series, Drama
«Lupin» (Netflix)
«The Morning Show» (Apple TV Plus)
«Pose» (FX)
«Squid Game» (Netflix)
«Succession» (HBO)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
«The Great» (Hulu)
«Hacks »(HBO Max)
«Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
«Reservation Dogs» (FX on Hulu)
«Ted Lasso» (Apple TV Plus)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox («Succession»)
Lee Jung-jae («Squid Game»)
Billy Porter («Pose»)
Jeremy Strong («Succession»)
Omar Sy («Lupin»)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba («In Treatment»)
Jennifer Aniston («The Morning Show»)
Christine Baranski («The Good Fight»)
Elisabeth Moss («The Handmaids Tale»)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez («Pose»)
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson («Black-ish»)
Nicholas Hoult («The Great»)
Steve Martin («Only Murders in the Building»)
Martin Short («Only Murders in the Building»)
Jason Sudeikis («Ted Lasso»)
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder («Hacks»)
Elle Fanning («The Great»)
Issa Rae («Insecure»)
Tracee Ellis Ross («Black-ish»)
Jean Smart («Hacks»)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
«Dopesick» (Hulu)
«Impeachment: American Crime Story» (FX)
«Maid» (Netflix)
«Mare of Easttown» (HBO)
«The Underground Railroad» (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany («WandaVision»)
Oscar Isaac («Scenes From a Marriage»)
Michael Keaton («Dopesick»)
Ewan McGregor («Halston»)
Tahar Rahim («The Serpent»)
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain («Scenes From a Marriage»)
Cynthia Erivo («Genius: Aretha»)
Elizabeth Olsen («WandaVision»)
Margaret Qualley («Maid»)
Kate Winslet («Mare of Easttown»)
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup («The Morning Show»)
Kieran Culkin («Succession»)
Mark Duplass («The Morning Show»)
Brett Goldstein («Ted Lasso»)
O Yeong-su («Squid Game»)
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Jennifer Coolidge («White Lotus»)
Kaitlyn Dever («Dopesick»)
Andie MacDowell («Maid»)
Sarah Snook («Succession»)
Hannah Waddingham («Ted Lasso»)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
«The French Dispatch» (Searchlight Pictures) Alexandre Desplat
«Encanto» (Walt Disney Pictures) Germaine Franco
«The Power of the Dog» (Netflix) Jonny Greenwood
«Parallel Mothers» (Sony Pictures Classic) Alberto Iglesias
«Dune» (Warner Bros.) Hans Zimmer
Best Picture, Foreign Language
«Compartment No. 6» (Sony Pictures Classics) Finnland, Russland, Deutschland
«Drive My Car» (Janus Films) Japan
«The Hand of God» (Netflix) Italien
«A Hero» (Amazon Studios) Frankreich, Iran
«Parallel Mothers» (Sony Pictures Classics) Spanien
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson «Licorice Pizza» (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Kenneth Branagh «Belfast» (Focus Features) (
Jane Campion «The Power of the Dog» (Netflix)
Adam McKay «Dont Look Up» (Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin «Being the Ricardos» (Amazon Studios)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Be Alive aus [[King Richard (Warner Bros.) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas aus «Encanto» (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy aus «Belfast» (Focus Features) Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) aus «Respect» (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die aus «No Time to Die» (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Billie Eilish, Finneas OConnell
Best Motion Picture, Animated
«Encanto» (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
«Flee» (Neon)
«Luca» (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
«My Sunny Maad» (Totem Films)
«Raya and the Last Dragon» (Walt Disney Studios)
