79. Golden Globes: Die Gewinner

US-Fernsehen

Ohne viel Aufsehen verkündete die Hollywood Foreign Press Association die diesjährigen Gewinner des goldenen Globus. Als die besten Filme wurden «West Side Story» und «The Power of the Dog» ausgezeichnet, im Bereich Serien erhielt «Succession» drei Preise.

Die Gewinner im Überblick:

Keine Gala, kein roter Teppich, keine TV-Übertragung  nie zuvor ging die renommierte Verleihung der Golden Globes derart unspektakulär über die  fehlende  Bühne. Die Hollywood Foreign Press Association verkündete die Gewinner über Twitter. Der Netflix-Westerndarf sich über die Auszeichnung als Bestes Drama freuen. Steven Spielbergsaus dem Hause 20th Century und Disney wurde als bestes Musical oder Comedy ausgezeichnet. Für die Beste Regie ging der Preis an Jane Campion für ihren Western, bei dem auch Kodi Smit-McPhee mitspielt, der als Bester Nebendarsteller geehrt wurde. Auch wenn es für Spielberg nicht zu einem weiteren Triumph in der Regie-Kategorie gereicht hat, blieb es nicht bei einer Auszeichnung für «West Side Story».Rachel Zegler wurde als beste Schauspielerin in einem Musical oder einer Komödie ausgezeichnet, und ihre Co-Starin Ariana DeBose nahm den Preis für die Nebendarstellerin mit nach Hause. Als beste Darsteller in einem Drama verdienten sich Nicole Kidman () und Will Smith () die Preise. Andrew Garfield () wurde für seine Rolle inals Bester Schauspieler in einem Musical oder einer Komödie geehrt.Im Bereich Fernsehen ging der Hauptpreis als Beste Drama-Serie an, das auch die Preise als Bester Schauspieler (Jeremy Strong) und Beste Nebendarstellerin (Sarah Snook) einsackte. Auch der Netflix-Hitging nicht leer aus: O Yeong-su wurde als Bester Nebendarsteller ausgezeichnet. Auch im Bereich Comedy war HBO Max erfolgreich, denn Hacks erhielt den Preis als Beste Serie, Musical oder Comedy. In diesem Segment erhielt auch wieder Jason Sudeikis alseinen Golden Globe als Bester Schauspieler in einer TV-Serie, Musical oder Comedy.Belfast]] (Focus Features)CODA]] (Apple)Dune]] (Warner Bros.)King Richard]] (Warner Bros.)«Cyrano» (MGM)«Dont Look Up» (Netflix)«Licorice Pizza» (MGM)«Tick, Tick Boom!» (Netflix)Mahershala Ali («Swan Song»)Javier Bardem («Being the Ricardos»)Benedict Cumberbatch («The Power of the Dog»)Denzel Washington («The Tragedy of Macbeth»)Jessica Chastain («The Eyes of Tammy Faye»)Olivia Colman («The Lost Daughter»)Lady Gaga («House of Gucci»)Kristen Stewart («Spencer»)Leonardo DiCaprio («Dont Look Up»)Peter Dinklage («Cyrano»)Cooper Hoffman («Licorice Pizza»)Anthony Ramos («In the Heights»)Marion Cotillard («Annette»)Alana Haim («Licorice Pizza»)Jennifer Lawrence («Dont Look Up»)Emma Stone («Cruella»)Kenneth Branagh («Belfast»)Maggie Gyllenhaal («The Lost Daughter»)Steven Spielberg («West Side Story»)Denis Villeneuve («Dune»)Ben Affleck («The Tender Bar»)Jamie Dornan («Belfast»)Ciarán Hinds («Belfast»)Troy Kotsur («CODA»)Caitríona Balfe («Belfast»)Kirsten Dunst («The Power of the Dog»)Aunjanue Ellis («King Richard»)Ruth Negga («Passing»)«Lupin» (Netflix)«The Morning Show» (Apple TV Plus)«Pose» (FX)«Squid Game» (Netflix)«The Great» (Hulu)«Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)«Reservation Dogs» (FX on Hulu)«Ted Lasso» (Apple TV Plus)Brian Cox («Succession»)Lee Jung-jae («Squid Game»)Billy Porter («Pose»)Omar Sy («Lupin»)Uzo Aduba («In Treatment»)Jennifer Aniston («The Morning Show»)Christine Baranski («The Good Fight»)Elisabeth Moss («The Handmaids Tale»)Anthony Anderson («Black-ish»)Nicholas Hoult («The Great»)Steve Martin («Only Murders in the Building»)Martin Short («Only Murders in the Building»)Hannah Einbinder («Hacks»)Elle Fanning («The Great»)Issa Rae («Insecure»)Tracee Ellis Ross («Black-ish»)«Dopesick» (Hulu)«Impeachment: American Crime Story» (FX)«Maid» (Netflix)«Mare of Easttown» (HBO)Paul Bettany («WandaVision»)Oscar Isaac («Scenes From a Marriage»)Ewan McGregor («Halston»)Tahar Rahim («The Serpent»)Jessica Chastain («Scenes From a Marriage»)Cynthia Erivo («Genius: Aretha»)Elizabeth Olsen («WandaVision»)Margaret Qualley («Maid»)Billy Crudup («The Morning Show»)Kieran Culkin («Succession»)Mark Duplass («The Morning Show»)Brett Goldstein («Ted Lasso»)Jennifer Coolidge («White Lotus»)Kaitlyn Dever («Dopesick»)Andie MacDowell («Maid»)Hannah Waddingham («Ted Lasso»)«The French Dispatch» (Searchlight Pictures)  Alexandre Desplat«Encanto» (Walt Disney Pictures)  Germaine Franco«The Power of the Dog» (Netflix)  Jonny Greenwood«Parallel Mothers» (Sony Pictures Classic)  Alberto Iglesias«Compartment No. 6» (Sony Pictures Classics)  Finnland, Russland, Deutschland«The Hand of God» (Netflix)  Italien«A Hero» (Amazon Studios)  Frankreich, Iran«Parallel Mothers» (Sony Pictures Classics)  SpanienPaul Thomas Anderson  «Licorice Pizza» (MGM/United Artists Releasing)Jane Campion  «The Power of the Dog» (Netflix)Adam McKay  «Dont Look Up» (Netflix)Aaron Sorkin  «Being the Ricardos» (Amazon Studios)Be Alive aus [[King Richard (Warner Bros.)  Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, DixsonDos Oruguitas aus «Encanto» (Walt Disney Pictures)  Lin-Manuel MirandaDown to Joy aus «Belfast» (Focus Features)  Van MorrisonHere I Am (Singing My Way Home) aus «Respect» (MGM/United Artists Releasing)  Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King«Flee» (Neon)«Luca» (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)«My Sunny Maad» (Totem Films)«Raya and the Last Dragon» (Walt Disney Studios)