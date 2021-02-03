Die Nominierten des 78. Golden Globe Awards stehen fest

Wie bei wohl so ziemlich jeder Veranstaltung in aktuellen Zeiten sorgte die Corona-Pandemie dafür, dass sich die Veranstalter etwas Neues überlegen mussten und so wurde in der langen Geschichte der Golden Globes die Bekanntgabe der Nominierten erstmals virtuell abgehalten. Die Verleihung der begehrten Awards findet am 28. Februar statt und wird zum vierten Mal in Folge von Tina Fey und Amy Poehler moderiert werden. Damit auch bei der Veranstaltung selbst auf sämtliche Corona-Maßnahmen achtgegeben werden kann, wird es keine große Gala geben, dafür werden entsprechend die beiden Moderatorinnen, sowie auch die Nominierten von verschiedenen Orten aus live senden.
Bereits im Vorfeld wurde bekannt, dass Jane Fonda den Cecil B. deMille Award erhalten wird und Norman Lear die Ehre des Carol Burnett Award erhält. Nun wurden von der HFPA die restlichen Nominierten der 78. Golden Globe Awards für sämtliche Kategorien veröffentlicht.
Kategorie Motion Picture Drama:
The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
Nomadland 8Highwayman /Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Viola Davis - Ma rainey's black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States VS.Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture:
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma rainey's black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Foury By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamung Pike - I care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
dav Patel - The personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
The Croods: A new Age (DreamWorkds Anomation; Universal Pictures)
Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture)
Over the Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; NEtflix)
Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Picar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:
Another Round (Dänemark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
La Llorona (Guatemala/Frankreich) (La Casa de Producción / Les FIlms du Volcan; Shudder)
The life Ahaed (Italien) (Palomar; Netflix)
Minari (USA) (Plan B; A24)
Two of Us (Frankreich / USA) (Paprika Films, Magnolia Pictures)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chichago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr: - One Night in Miami...
Best Director - Motion Picture:
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Ddavid Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami...
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Score - Motion Pictures:
Alexander Desplat - The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson - Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Job Batiste - Soul
Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
"Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
Musik: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Text: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
"Hear my Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Musik: Daniel Pemberton
Text: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
"IO SÌ (Seen)" - The Life Ahaed
Musik: Diane Warren
Text: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now One Night in Miami...
Musik: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Text: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Tigress & Tweed The United States VS. Billie Holiday
Musik: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Text: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Best Television Series - Drama:
The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
Lovecraft Coutnry - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
The Mandalorian - DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Ozark - Netflix (MRC Television)
Ratched - Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Emily in Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)
The Flight Attendant - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
The Great - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)
Schitt's Creek - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)
Ted Lasso - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherina O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
The Queen's Gamibit - NETFLIX (Netflix)
Small Axe - Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
The Undoing - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haar - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role:
Gilian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role:
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Nach dieser langen Liste von Nominierten wird deutlich, dass Netflix mit insgesamt 22 Beteiligungen das Feld flächendeckend dominiert. Als Titel schickt die Filmbiografie «Mank» die meisten Beteiligungen mit insgesamt sechs ins Rennen um die Globes, «The Crown» ist mit ebenfalls sechs Beteiligungen die am häufigsten nominierte Serie. Nun gilt es, bis zum 28. Februar abzuwarten, um zu sehen, wer sich am Ende über einen Award freuen darf.
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel