Die 92. Oscars: Die Academy veröffentlicht Shortlists für neun Kategorien

Oscar-News

Die «Avengers» gegen den «Joker», «Der König der Löwen» gegen «Cats», Südkorea gegen Spanien: Diese Wettrennen zeichnen sich in dieser Oscar-Saison ab.

Die Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences macht es wieder etwas leichter, sich beim Oscar-Tippspiel nicht völlig zu blamieren: In sogleich neun Kategorien wurden Shortlists veröffentlicht, aus denen die endgültigen fünf Nominierungen gewählt werden. Zu den Sparten, in denen Shortlists veröffentlicht wurden, zählt die Kategorie für den besten internationalen Film. Deutschlands Beitrag, das Drama «Systemsprenger», hat es nicht auf die Liste geschafft. Im Rennen sind aber unter anderem die südkoreanische Sensation «Parasite» sowie Pedro Almodóvars Drama «Leid und Herrlichkeit».Tschechien, «The Painted Bird»Estland, «Truth and Justice»Frankreich, «Die Wütenden  Les Misérables»Ungarn, «Those Who Remained»Nordmazedonien, «Honeyland»Polen, «Corpus Christi»Russland, «Beanpole»Senegal, «Atlantics»Südkorea, «Parasite»Spanien, «Leid und Herrlichkeit»«Avengers || Endgame»«Bombshell»«The Farewell»«Le Mans 66»«Die Eiskönigin II»«Jojo Rabbit»«Joker»«The King»«Little Women»«Marriage Story»«Motherless Brooklyn»«1917»«Leid und Herrlichkeit»«Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers»«Wir»«Alita: Battle Angel»«Avengers || Endgame»«Captain Marvel»«Cats»«Gemini Man»«The Irishman»«Der König der Löwen»«1917»«Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers»«Terminator: Dark Fate»«Speechless» aus «Aladdin»«Letter To My Godfather» faus «The Black Godfather»«Im Standing With You» aus «Breakthrough»«Da Bronx» aus «The Bronx USA»«Into The Unknown» aus «Die Eiskönigin II»«Stand Up» aus «Harriet»«Catchy Song» aus «The Lego Movie 2»«Never Too Late» aus «Der König der Löwen»«Spirit» aus «Der König der Löwen»«Daily Battles» aus «Motherless Brooklyn»«A Glass of Soju» faus «Parasite»«(Im Gonna) Love Me Again» aus «Rocketman»«High Above The Water» aus «Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am»«I Cant Let You Throw Yourself Away» aus «A Toy Story  Alles hört auf kein Kommando»«Glasgow» aus «Wild Rose»«Bombshell»«Dolemite Is My Name»«Downton Abbey»«Joker»«Judy»«Little Women»«Maleficent: Mächte der Finsternis»«1917»«Once upon a Time in Hollywood»«Rocketman»«Advocate»«American Factory»«The Apollo»«Apollo 11»«Aquarela»«The Biggest Little Farm»«The Cave»«The Edge of Democracy»«For Sama»«The Great Hack»«Honeyland»«Knock Down the House»«Maiden»«Midnight Family»«One Child Nation»«After Maria»«Fire in Paradise»«Ghosts of Sugar Land»«In the Absence»«Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youre a Girl)»«Life Overtakes Me»«The Nightcrawlers»«St. Louis Superman»«Stay Close»«Walk Run Cha-Cha»«Dcera (Daughter)»«Hair Love»«He Cant Live without Cosmos»«Hors Piste»«Kitbull»«Memorable»«Mind My Mind»«The Physics of Sorrow»«Sister»«Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days»«Brotherhood»«The Christmas Gift»«Little Hands»«Miller & Son»«Nefta Football Club»«The Neighbors Window»«Refugee»«Saria»«A Sister»«Sometimes, I Think about Dying»