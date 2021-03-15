Oscars 2021: Die Nominierten

Oscar-News

Via Live-Stream werden am 15. März die nominierten Titel für die Oscar Verleihung 2021 vorgestellt. Wir haben alle Nominierten im Überblick.

Die Oscar-Night wird im Jahre 2021, wie noch so vieles anderes, etwas Besonderes werden. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie findet die Verleihung am 25. April statt und wird zur Reduzierung des Infektionsrisikos an verschiedenen Orten veranstaltet. Oboder, wir verfolgen die Veröffentlichung der Nominierten Live und fassen alles zusammen.- Maria Bakalova /- Glenn Close /- Olivia Colman /- Amanda Seyfried /- Yuh-Jung Youn // Alexandra Byrne/ Ann Roth/ Trish Summerville/ Bina Daigeler/ Massimo Cantini Parrini/ Terence Blanchard/ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross/ Emile Mosseri/ James Newton Howard/ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross und Jon Batiste/ by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern/ by Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller/ by Cloé Thao/ by Kemp Powers/ Ramin Bahrani/ by Will Berson, Shaka King/ by Lee Isaac Chung/ by Emerald Fennell/ by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder/ by Aaron Sorkin/ Madeline Sharafian, Michael Capbart/ Adrien Mérigeau, Amaury Ovise/ Will McCormack, Michael Govier/ Erick Oh/ Gísli Darri Halldórsson, Arnar Gunnarsson/ Doug Roland, Susan Ruzenski/ Elvira Lind, Sofia Sondervan/ Farah Nabulsi/ travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe/ Tomer Shishan, Shira Hochman- Sacha Baron Cohen in- Danieal Kaluuya in- Leslie Odom Jr. in- Paule Raci in- Lakeith Stanfield in/ Alexander Nanau, Bianca Oana/ Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht, Sara Bolder/ Maite Alberdi, Marcela Santibánez/ Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster/ Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn/ Anthony Giacchino, Alice Doyard/ Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers/ Anders Hammer, Charlotte Cook/ Skye Fitzgerald, Michael Scherman/ Sophia Nahli Allison, Janice Dunan/ Dänemark/ Hong Kong/ Rumänien/ Tunesien/ Bosnien-Herzigovina/ Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman/ Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin/ Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, John Pritchett/ Ren Klyce, Cara Elliott, David Parker/ Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh/ Design: Peter Francis; Decoration: Cathy Featherstone/ Mark Ricker; Karen O'Hara, Diana Soughton/ Donald Graham Burt; Jan Pascale/ David Crank; Elizabeth Keenan/ Nathan Crowley; Kathy Lucas/ Yorgos Lamprinos/ Chloé Zhao/ Frédéric Thoraval/ Mikkel E.G. Nielsen/ Alan Baumgarten/ Sean Bobbitt/ Erik Messerschmidt/ Dariusz Wolski/ Joshua James Richards/ Phedon Papamichael/ Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox/ Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins/ Sean Fade, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram/ Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez/ Andres Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher/ Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze/ Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Patricia Dehaney/ Sergio Lopes-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson/ Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff/ Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti- Onward / Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae/ Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou/ Richard Phelan, Will Becher, Paul Kewley/ Pete Docter, Dana Murray/ Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Stéphan Roelants- «Fight for You» / Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emilie II; Lyric by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas- «Hear My Voice» / The Trial of the Chicago 7; Daniel Pemberton; Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite- «Husavik» / Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rikard Göransson- «Io Sì (Seen)» / The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se); Diane Warren; Diane Warren, Laura Pausini- «Speak Now» / One Night in Miami...; Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth- Riz Ahmed / «Sound of Metal»- Chadwick Boseman / «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom»- Anthony Hopkins / «The Father»- Gary Oldman / «Mank»- Steven Yeun / «Minari»- Viola Davis / «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom»- Andra Day / «The United States VS. Billie Holiday»- Vanessa Kirby / «Pieces of a Woman»- Frances McDormand / «Nomadland»- Carey Mulligan / «Promising Young Woman»- Thomas Vinterberg / «Another Round»- David Fincher / «Mank»- Lee Isaac Chung / «Minari»- Chloé Zhao / «Nomadland»- Emerald Fennell / «Promising Young Woman»/ David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne/ Shaka King, Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler/ Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski/ Christina Oh/ Francis McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao/ Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara/ Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche/ Marc Platt, Stuart Besser