Oscars 2021: Die Nominierten

Via Live-Stream werden am 15. März die nominierten Titel für die Oscar Verleihung 2021 vorgestellt. Wir haben alle Nominierten im Überblick.

Die Oscar-Night wird im Jahre 2021, wie noch so vieles anderes, etwas Besonderes werden. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie findet die Verleihung am 25. April statt und wird zur Reduzierung des Infektionsrisikos an verschiedenen Orten veranstaltet. Ob «Nomandland», «Neues aus der Welt» oder «Mank», wir verfolgen die Veröffentlichung der Nominierten Live und fassen alles zusammen.
Actress in a Supporting Role



- Maria Bakalova / «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
- Glenn Close / «Hillbilly Elegy»
- Olivia Colman / «The Father»
- Amanda Seyfried / «Mank»
- Yuh-Jung Youn / «Minari»

Costume Disgn



- «Emma» / Alexandra Byrne
- «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» / Ann Roth
- «Mank» / Trish Summerville
- «Mulan» / Bina Daigeler
- «Pinocchio» / Massimo Cantini Parrini

Original Score



- «Da 5 Bloods» / Terence Blanchard
- «Mank» / Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- «Minari» / Emile Mosseri
- «News of the World» / James Newton Howard
- «Soul» / Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross und Jon Batiste

Adapted Screenplay



- «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» / by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern
- «The Father» / by Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- «Nomadland» / by Cloé Thao
- «One Night in Miamia» / by Kemp Powers
- «The White Tiger» / Ramin Bahrani

Original Screenplay



- «Judas and the Black Messiah» / by Will Berson, Shaka King
- «Minari» / by Lee Isaac Chung
- «Promising Young Woman» / by Emerald Fennell
- «Sound of Metal» / by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7» / by Aaron Sorkin

Animated Short Film



- «Burrow» / Madeline Sharafian, Michael Capbart
- «Genius Loci» / Adrien Mérigeau, Amaury Ovise
- «If anything Happens I Love You» / Will McCormack, Michael Govier
- «Opera» / Erick Oh
- «Yes- People» / Gísli Darri Halldórsson, Arnar Gunnarsson

Live Action Short Film



- «Feeling Through» / Doug Roland, Susan Ruzenski
- «The Letter Room» / Elvira Lind, Sofia Sondervan
- «The Present» / Farah Nabulsi
- «Two Distant Strangers» / travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe
- «White Eye» / Tomer Shishan, Shira Hochman

Actor in a Supporting Role



- Sacha Baron Cohen in «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
- Danieal Kaluuya in «Judas and the Black Messiah»
- Leslie Odom Jr. in «One Night in Miami...»
- Paule Raci in «Sound of Metal»
- Lakeith Stanfield in «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Documentary Feature



- «Collective» / Alexander Nanau, Bianca Oana
- «Crip Camp» / Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht, Sara Bolder
- «The Mole Agent» / Maite Alberdi, Marcela Santibánez
- «My Octopus Teacher» / Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
- «Time» / Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

Documentary Short Subject



- «Colette» / Anthony Giacchino, Alice Doyard
- «A Concerto is a Conversation» / Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers
- «Do not Split» / Anders Hammer, Charlotte Cook
- «Hunger Ward» / Skye Fitzgerald, Michael Scherman
- «A Love Song for Latasha» / Sophia Nahli Allison, Janice Dunan

International Featrure Film



- «Another Round» / Dänemark
- «Better Days» / Hong Kong
- «Collective» / Rumänien
- «The Man who Sold his Skin» / Tunesien
- «Quo Cadis, AIDA?» / Bosnien-Herzigovina

Sound



- «Greyhound» / Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman
- «Mank» / Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
- «News of the World» / Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, John Pritchett
- «Soul» / Ren Klyce, Cara Elliott, David Parker
- «Sound of Metal» / Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh

Production Design



- «The Father» / Design: Peter Francis; Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
- «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» / Mark Ricker; Karen O'Hara, Diana Soughton
- «Mank» / Donald Graham Burt; Jan Pascale
- «News of the World» / David Crank; Elizabeth Keenan
- «Tenet» / Nathan Crowley; Kathy Lucas

Film Editing



- «The Father» / Yorgos Lamprinos
- «Nomadland» / Chloé Zhao
- «Promising Young Women» / Frédéric Thoraval
- «Sound of Metal» / Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7» / Alan Baumgarten

Cinematography



- «Judas and the Black Messiah» / Sean Bobbitt
- «Mank» / Erik Messerschmidt
- «News of the World» / Dariusz Wolski
- «Nomadland» / Joshua James Richards
- «The Trial of the Chigaco 7» / Phedon Papamichael

Visual Effects



- «Love and Monsters» / Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox
- «The Midnight Sky» / Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins
- «Mulan» / Sean Fade, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
- «The One and Only Ivan» / Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
- «Tenet» / Andres Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher

Makeup and Hairstyling



- «Emma» / Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
- «Hillbilly Elegy» / Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Patricia Dehaney
- «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» / Sergio Lopes-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
- «Mank» / Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
- «Pinochio» / Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

Animated Feature Film



- Onward / Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
- «Over the Moon» / Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou
- «A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon» / Richard Phelan, Will Becher, Paul Kewley
- «Soul» / Pete Docter, Dana Murray
- «Wolfwalkers» / Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Stéphan Roelants

Original Song



- «Fight for You» / Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emilie II; Lyric by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
- «Hear My Voice» / The Trial of the Chicago 7; Daniel Pemberton; Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
- «Husavik» / Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rikard Göransson
- «Io Sì (Seen)» / The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se); Diane Warren; Diane Warren, Laura Pausini
- «Speak Now» / One Night in Miami...; Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth

Actor in a Leading Role



- Riz Ahmed / «Sound of Metal»
- Chadwick Boseman / «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom»
- Anthony Hopkins / «The Father»
- Gary Oldman / «Mank»
- Steven Yeun / «Minari»

Actress in a Leading Role



- Viola Davis / «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom»
- Andra Day / «The United States VS. Billie Holiday»
- Vanessa Kirby / «Pieces of a Woman»
- Frances McDormand / «Nomadland»
- Carey Mulligan / «Promising Young Woman»

Directing



- Thomas Vinterberg / «Another Round»
- David Fincher / «Mank»
- Lee Isaac Chung / «Minari»
- Chloé Zhao / «Nomadland»
- Emerald Fennell / «Promising Young Woman»

Best Picture



- «The Father» / David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne
- «Judas and the Black Massiah» / Shaka King, Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler
- «Mank» / Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
- «Minari» / Christina Oh
- «Nomadland» / Francis McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao
- «Promising Young Woman» / Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara
- «Sound of Metal» / Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7» / Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

