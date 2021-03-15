Oscars 2021: Die Nominierten

Dieser Text wird fortlaufend aktualisiert
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova / «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
- Glenn Close / «Hillbilly Elegy»
- Olivia Colman / «The Father»
- Amanda Seyfried / «Mank»
- Yuh-Jung Youn / «Minari»
Costume Disgn
- «Emma» / Alexandra Byrne
- «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» / Ann Roth
- «Mank» / Trish Summerville
- «Mulan» / Bina Daigeler
- «Pinocchio» / Massimo Cantini Parrini
Original Score
- «Da 5 Bloods» / Terence Blanchard
- «Mank» / Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- «Minari» / Emile Mosseri
- «News of the World» / James Newton Howard
- «Soul» / Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross und Jon Batiste
Adapted Screenplay
- «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» / by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern
- «The Father» / by Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- «Nomadland» / by Cloé Thao
- «One Night in Miamia» / by Kemp Powers
- «The White Tiger» / Ramin Bahrani
Original Screenplay
- «Judas and the Black Messiah» / by Will Berson, Shaka King
- «Minari» / by Lee Isaac Chung
- «Promising Young Woman» / by Emerald Fennell
- «Sound of Metal» / by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7» / by Aaron Sorkin
Animated Short Film
- «Burrow» / Madeline Sharafian, Michael Capbart
- «Genius Loci» / Adrien Mérigeau, Amaury Ovise
- «If anything Happens I Love You» / Will McCormack, Michael Govier
- «Opera» / Erick Oh
- «Yes- People» / Gísli Darri Halldórsson, Arnar Gunnarsson
Live Action Short Film
- «Feeling Through» / Doug Roland, Susan Ruzenski
- «The Letter Room» / Elvira Lind, Sofia Sondervan
- «The Present» / Farah Nabulsi
- «Two Distant Strangers» / travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe
- «White Eye» / Tomer Shishan, Shira Hochman
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen in «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
- Danieal Kaluuya in «Judas and the Black Messiah»
- Leslie Odom Jr. in «One Night in Miami...»
- Paule Raci in «Sound of Metal»
- Lakeith Stanfield in «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Documentary Feature
- «Collective» / Alexander Nanau, Bianca Oana
- «Crip Camp» / Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht, Sara Bolder
- «The Mole Agent» / Maite Alberdi, Marcela Santibánez
- «My Octopus Teacher» / Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
- «Time» / Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn
Documentary Short Subject
- «Colette» / Anthony Giacchino, Alice Doyard
- «A Concerto is a Conversation» / Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers
- «Do not Split» / Anders Hammer, Charlotte Cook
- «Hunger Ward» / Skye Fitzgerald, Michael Scherman
- «A Love Song for Latasha» / Sophia Nahli Allison, Janice Dunan
International Featrure Film
- «Another Round» / Dänemark
- «Better Days» / Hong Kong
- «Collective» / Rumänien
- «The Man who Sold his Skin» / Tunesien
- «Quo Cadis, AIDA?» / Bosnien-Herzigovina
Sound
- «Greyhound» / Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman
- «Mank» / Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
- «News of the World» / Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, John Pritchett
- «Soul» / Ren Klyce, Cara Elliott, David Parker
- «Sound of Metal» / Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh
Production Design
- «The Father» / Design: Peter Francis; Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
- «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» / Mark Ricker; Karen O'Hara, Diana Soughton
- «Mank» / Donald Graham Burt; Jan Pascale
- «News of the World» / David Crank; Elizabeth Keenan
- «Tenet» / Nathan Crowley; Kathy Lucas
Film Editing
- «The Father» / Yorgos Lamprinos
- «Nomadland» / Chloé Zhao
- «Promising Young Women» / Frédéric Thoraval
- «Sound of Metal» / Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7» / Alan Baumgarten
Cinematography
- «Judas and the Black Messiah» / Sean Bobbitt
- «Mank» / Erik Messerschmidt
- «News of the World» / Dariusz Wolski
- «Nomadland» / Joshua James Richards
- «The Trial of the Chigaco 7» / Phedon Papamichael
Visual Effects
- «Love and Monsters» / Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox
- «The Midnight Sky» / Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins
- «Mulan» / Sean Fade, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
- «The One and Only Ivan» / Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
- «Tenet» / Andres Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher
Makeup and Hairstyling
- «Emma» / Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
- «Hillbilly Elegy» / Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Patricia Dehaney
- «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» / Sergio Lopes-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
- «Mank» / Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
- «Pinochio» / Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Animated Feature Film
- Onward / Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
- «Over the Moon» / Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou
- «A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon» / Richard Phelan, Will Becher, Paul Kewley
- «Soul» / Pete Docter, Dana Murray
- «Wolfwalkers» / Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Stéphan Roelants
Original Song
- «Fight for You» / Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emilie II; Lyric by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
- «Hear My Voice» / The Trial of the Chicago 7; Daniel Pemberton; Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
- «Husavik» / Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rikard Göransson
- «Io Sì (Seen)» / The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se); Diane Warren; Diane Warren, Laura Pausini
- «Speak Now» / One Night in Miami...; Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed / «Sound of Metal»
- Chadwick Boseman / «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom»
- Anthony Hopkins / «The Father»
- Gary Oldman / «Mank»
- Steven Yeun / «Minari»
Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis / «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom»
- Andra Day / «The United States VS. Billie Holiday»
- Vanessa Kirby / «Pieces of a Woman»
- Frances McDormand / «Nomadland»
- Carey Mulligan / «Promising Young Woman»
Directing
- Thomas Vinterberg / «Another Round»
- David Fincher / «Mank»
- Lee Isaac Chung / «Minari»
- Chloé Zhao / «Nomadland»
- Emerald Fennell / «Promising Young Woman»
Best Picture
- «The Father» / David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne
- «Judas and the Black Massiah» / Shaka King, Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler
- «Mank» / Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
- «Minari» / Christina Oh
- «Nomadland» / Francis McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao
- «Promising Young Woman» / Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara
- «Sound of Metal» / Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7» / Marc Platt, Stuart Besser
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel