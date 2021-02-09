Jean-Smart-Comedy vergrößert den Cast

US-Fernsehen

Zehn weitere Darsteller werden in der HBO Max-Serie zu sehen sein.

Die HBO-Comedy-Serie, die von Jean Smart angeführt wird, vervollständigt ihre Hauptbesetzung. Das Fachblatt Variety hat erfahren, dass die Serie zwei reguläre Darsteller und acht wiederkehrende Gastrollen besetzt hat. Die Single-Kamera-Serie erforscht ein dunkles Mentorenprogramm, welches sich zwischen Deborah Vance (Smart), einer legendären Las Vegas-Komikerin, und einer 25-Jährigen (Hanna Einbinder) bildet.Einbinder wurde als Ava gecastet, die junge Autorin, die Deborah anstellen muss. Außerdem wurde Carl Clemons-Hopkins als Marcus, Deborahs langjähriger COO, der ihr vertraut, für die Hauptrolle besetzt.Die wiederkehrenden Gaststars werden sein: Kaitlin Olson («It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia», «The Mick»), Christopher McDonald («Thelma & Louise», «Happy Gilmore»), Paul W. Downs («Broad City», «Rough Night»), Mark Indelicato («Ugly Betty», «White Bird in a Blizzard»), Poppy Liu («Better Call Saul», «Sunnyside»), Johnny Sibilly («Pose», «Logo Live»), Meg Stalter («Tooning Out the News», «I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson») und Rose Abdoo («Gilmore Girls», «Parenthood»).