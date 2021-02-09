Jean-Smart-Comedy vergrößert den Cast

Einbinder wurde als Ava gecastet, die junge Autorin, die Deborah anstellen muss. Außerdem wurde Carl Clemons-Hopkins als Marcus, Deborahs langjähriger COO, der ihr vertraut, für die Hauptrolle besetzt.
Die wiederkehrenden Gaststars werden sein: Kaitlin Olson («It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia», «The Mick»), Christopher McDonald («Thelma & Louise», «Happy Gilmore»), Paul W. Downs («Broad City», «Rough Night»), Mark Indelicato («Ugly Betty», «White Bird in a Blizzard»), Poppy Liu («Better Call Saul», «Sunnyside»), Johnny Sibilly («Pose», «Logo Live»), Meg Stalter («Tooning Out the News», «I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson») und Rose Abdoo («Gilmore Girls», «Parenthood»).
