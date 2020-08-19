US-Fernsehen

«White Lines»: Netflix setzt neue Serie des «Haus des Geldes»-Schöpfers ab

von

Das war ein kurzes Serienvergnügen: Die auf drei Staffeln angelegte Serie «White Lines» endet nun schon nach Season eins.

Siehe auch ...

Selbst ein Álex Pina ist nicht vor Absetzungen sicher: Der spanische Serienschöpfer bescherte Netflix mit «Haus des Geldes» (auch bekannt als «Money Heist» oder unter dem Originaltitel «La casa de papel») einen regelrecht phänomenalen Erfolg. Entsprechend hoch waren die Erwartungen an seine neuste Erfindung: Die Krimiserie «White Lines», die sich vor der paradiesischen Kulisse Ibizas abspielt. Im Vorfeld ließen Álex Pina und Produzent Andy Harries ihre Fans wissen, dass der Plot von «White Lines» auf drei Staffeln angelegt ist. Doch wie nun Daniel Mays, einer der «White Lines»-Hauptdarsteller, bekannt gibt, bleiben die Staffeln zwei und drei Träume Pinas.

Via Instagram bestätigte er "schweren Herzens" frühe Pressespekulationen, dass der Video-on-Demand-Dienst «White Lines» nach nur einer Season aufgibt. Er bezeichnet die erste Staffel als "den Ritt seines Lebens" und bedankt sich bei Cast, Crew und den "wunderbaren Fans". Serienfans, die «White Lines» bisher noch nicht angefangen haben, müssen «White Lines» jedoch nicht mit dem Gedanken "Was will ich mit einer zu einem Drittel erzählten Geschichte?" aus ihrer Erinnerungsliste löschen.

Denn Pina und Co. gestalteten «White Lines» so, dass die erste Staffel zwar Potential für eine Fortsetzung lässt, per se aber auch als alleinstehende Geschichte durchgeht. Fans (und jene, die es werden wollen), sehen nun, dass dies eine smarte Idee der Serienschaffenden war, bleiben so doch keine brennenden Fragen offen.


Kurz-URL: qmde.de/120768
Finde ich...
super
schade
Teile ich auf...
Kontakt
vorheriger ArtikelWieder Parteitag der Demokraten, wieder überschaubare Quoten
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel

Optionen

Drucken Merken Leserbrief


Werbung


E-Mail:

Quotenletter   Mo-Fr, 10 Uhr

Abendausgabe   Mo-Fr, 16 Uhr

Datenschutz-Info

Letzte Meldungen

Werbung

Mehr aus diesem Ressort

US-Fernsehen Oscar- und Golden-Globe-Preisträgerin arbeitet für neues Amazon-Projekt US-Fernsehen «Patriot Act» bei Netflix abgesetzt US-Fernsehen Lilly Singh bekommt eine Sketch-Comedy-Serie bei NBC US-Fernsehen Seth MacFarlane arbeitet an einer neuen Comedy US-Fernsehen Von Netflix zu Disney+: McG inszeniert «Scott & Huutsch»-Neuauflage US-Fernsehen Vertagtes Finale am Horizont: Dann geht «Supernatural» zu Ende  US-Fernsehen IMDB TV beginnt Arbeit an neuem «Leverage»

Jobs » Vollzeit, Teilzeit, Praktika

Surftipps

Martin Perkmann, Andreas Cisek & Chris Kaufmann veröffentlichen Song Sterne
Andreas Cisek, Martin Perkmann & Chris Kaufmann veröffentlichen Nachfolgesong "Sterne". Mit "Sterne" erscheint heute der zweite Song aus der gemein... » mehr

Werbung