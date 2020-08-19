«White Lines»: Netflix setzt neue Serie des «Haus des Geldes»-Schöpfers ab

Via Instagram bestätigte er "schweren Herzens" frühe Pressespekulationen, dass der Video-on-Demand-Dienst «White Lines» nach nur einer Season aufgibt. Er bezeichnet die erste Staffel als "den Ritt seines Lebens" und bedankt sich bei Cast, Crew und den "wunderbaren Fans". Serienfans, die «White Lines» bisher noch nicht angefangen haben, müssen «White Lines» jedoch nicht mit dem Gedanken "Was will ich mit einer zu einem Drittel erzählten Geschichte?" aus ihrer Erinnerungsliste löschen.
Denn Pina und Co. gestalteten «White Lines» so, dass die erste Staffel zwar Potential für eine Fortsetzung lässt, per se aber auch als alleinstehende Geschichte durchgeht. Fans (und jene, die es werden wollen), sehen nun, dass dies eine smarte Idee der Serienschaffenden war, bleiben so doch keine brennenden Fragen offen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Following the reports in the press over the past couple of days and for all those asking me on here, its with a heavy heart I post the #WhiteLines season 2 ship has well and truly sailed. Huge thanks, respect and admiration to @netflix @netflixuk @alexpinaoficial @leftbankpictures and @vancouvermedia_ for the ride of a lifetime. Love to the incredible cast & crew and to all the amazing fans for watching around the globe. Your support for the show meant the world to us. So THANK YOU! 🙌 Farewell Marcus.........you were my favourite. 🎧❤️
Schreibe den ersten Kommentar zum Artikel