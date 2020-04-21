US-Fernsehen

Tamar Braxton moderiert eine Beauty-Show

Die für den Grammy nominierten Liedermacherin ist das Gesicht der Show.

Tamar Braxton ergänzt ihre Fernsehvita mit der Moderation der Beauty-Show «To Catch a Beautician» für den Fernsehsender VH1. Die Grammy-nominierte Sängerin arbeitet dafür mit dem Promi-Friseur Johnny Wright zusammen. In der Show sollen Frauen mit ihren Friseurinnen konfrontiert werden, ehe das Styling wieder hergestellt wird.

«To Catch a Beautician» wird von Scout Productions produziert, wobei David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric und Kim McCoy als Produzenten fungieren. Die Serie, die am 25. Mai startet, hat zahlreiche Schwesterformate. VH1 hat mit «Love & Hip Hop Atlanta» sowie «T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle» zwei weitere Beauty-Formate im Programm.

Braxton war sechs Jahre lang in der Reality-TV-Show «Braxton Family Vaules» zu sehen, danach folgte das Spin-Off «Tamar & Vince». Außerdem gehörte sie zu den Teilnehmern von «Dancing with the Stars» und «Celebrity Big Brother». Sie moderierte zwei Jahre lang die Talkshow «The Real».

